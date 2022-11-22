Read full article on original website
mountainjackpot.com
Community Residents Still Shocked Over Double-Homicide in Florissant Area
Young Children Witness Crime; Report Fatal Shooting to Authorities. Teller County was once again in the regional and state headlines, following a rare double-homicide that struck the Florissant area. The report has sparked a barrage of comments on social media, especially due to the fact that young children witnessed the...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Jury Returns Verdicts in Trujillo Trial
The jury in the trial of Talmage Trujillo, the former principal of Salida High School, returned their verdicts. Trujillo was facing three charges related to a September 23, 2021, incident at Salida High School when the school was placed on lockdown after a potential threat from a minor who was not a student. Police say Trujillo was with that minor and wouldn’t tell police where they were or where they were going.
Rachel Olguin-Fresquez, former Eagle County judge, transitions to 5th Judicial District court
On Oct. 25, Gov. Jared Polis appointed the newest judge of the 5th Judicial District. Presiding over Clear Creek, Summit, Lake and Eagle counties, Rachel Olguin-Fresquez has filled Judge Russell Granger’s seat on the bench following his Nov. 1 retirement. Olguin-Fresquez has years of experience working within the 5th...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida’s PROST Board Welcomes New Board Members
The Salida Parks, Recreation, Open Space & Trails Board (PROST Board) handles a major job for the city; serving as a link between the City Council, city staff, and the community. The Board meets with Parks & Recreation staff leaders at least once a month, collaborating to evaluate and prioritize...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Open House at the Salida SteamPlant Following the Parade of Lights
A special event is planned at the Salida SteamPlant tonight immediately following the traditional Salida Holiday Parade of Lights this Friday, November 25. After time spent in the cold watching the parade floats go by and cheering on your favorites, you are invited to warm up at the Salida SteamPlant for free hot cocoa or coffee, cookies, apple cider, and popcorn while enjoying some free entertainment and visiting with your neighbors and friends.
arkvalleyvoice.com
AVV NewsMatch Donations Are Climbing — But We Have a Ways to Go
Donations to Ark Valley Voice as part of the NewsMatch Giving Challenge reached $3,300 as of Monday. We are only $700 away from the $4,000 number that unlocks the surprise Democracy grant that will double the first $4,000 in donations toward the NewsMatch grant. We are SO close!. As our...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Buena Vista Prepping for December 3 Christmas Opening
It’s holiday time in the Central Colorado Rockies, and there probably isn’t any other town in the region that loves to celebrate Christmas as much as Buena Vista. The festivities kick off on Saturday, December 3, with recreation, adventure, shopping, and pictures with Santa, topped off at dusk with the 2022 BV Parade of Lights.
mountainjackpot.com
Marijuana Emergency Declared! Cripple Creek Imposes Six-Month Moratorium on Considering Any Cannabis Licenses
City Bombarded with Requests for Pot Shops, Following Pro-Reefer Vote. Even with an overwhelming endorsement of legal weed in Teller County’s gaming community, city leaders now want a lengthy time-out period so they can establish proper regulations and get a better handle on the pending marijuana situation. The pro-pot...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Local HealthTech Startup DifferentKind Wins State Grant, Secures Local Angel Funding
In an announcement Tuesday morning, Buena Vista-based DifferentKind, makers of an innovative technology solution to measure and improve patient outcomes in dental offices, announced that it had been awarded a $250,000 grant funding from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s (COEDIT) Advanced Industries Accelerator grant program.
arkvalleyvoice.com
The “Dirty Little Secrets” of Permanently Affordable Housing
I’d imagine that most Salida/Chaffee County residents would agree that there is a severe shortage of affordable or attainable housing for our local workforce. The high prices you see in newspapers, on real estate sites, etc. are largely due to forces beyond local control—elevated land, materials, labor, and transportation costs, etc.—all of which have driven up the cost to build homes over the last several years.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Holiday Delights Light Up Friday Night In Salida
The holiday traditions enjoyed by generations of Salidans return this Friday, Nov. 25, book-ended by a parade and fireworks over Salida’s famous Christmas Mountain. The 2022 Parade of Lights leads off the evening festivities with a “Night of the Nutcracker” theme. Co-sponsored by High Country Bank and the Salida Business Alliance (SBA) the parade will kick off at 6:00 p.m. from Alpine Park at 5th and F Streets and move down F Street to Riverside Park.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Cloud City Toy Store Brings Sheer Joy to the Community
Behind the Eddyline Tap Room off Highway 24 lies an inconspicuous hole-in-the-wall that’s in the business of building joy in the community of Buena Vista (BV). When you walk into Cloud City Toy Store you are immediately bombarded by the sight of hundreds of toys for all ages. Model airplanes and jets hanging from the ceiling. Stuffed animals crowd shelves, and a wall of G.I. Joes and actions figures old and new looks ready to march.
Camouflaged Bowhunter Quietly Infiltrates A Herd Of Elk In Colorado
But for Buena Vista, Colorado, bowhunter Chris Burandt, it was a once in a lifetime experience:. “Probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced!. Me and my long time hunting buddy Hill Guides & Outfitters sat here for 15 minutes watching this group of elk do what they do. Watching the bull herding his cows this close was incredible.
mountainjackpot.com
What’s News In Local Development Bronco Billy’s Hotel Expansion Granted Another Expansion
Cripple Creek’s most ambitious hotel project in recent history, the Chamonix resort, has been granted another completion extension. The Cripple Creek City Council last week swiftly approved a request to extend the permit deadline for Full House Resorts, the owner of Bronco Billy’s, allowing the developers more time to complete a $250 million, 300-room, four-star hotel project that has commanded main stage attention. Bronco Billy’s celebrated the development in late September, with a traditional topping-off ceremony, part of a good luck gesture for grandiose developments, with historic ties dating back for centuries. That’s when civic leaders and members of the public got a sneak preview of the hotel and its massive meeting and convention hub and tower setup.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Mountain West UAS December Meeting to Feature U.S. Forest Service Drought Monitoring
The December meeting of the Mountain West Unmanned Arial Systems (UAS) group will feature Dr. Wade Tinkham, a researcher and forester with the U.S. Forest Service who will discuss the importance of monitoring dry conifer forests from above with drones. The meeting begins at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3 at...
