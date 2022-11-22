According to Fightful Select, the new feud between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight is scheduled to continue during tonight’s Survivor Series go-home episode of SmackDown. During last week’s SmackDown Wyatt went to the ring to make amends headbutting LA Knight the previous week during a backstage segment. The in-ring segment then ended with Knight slapping Wyatt twice, then taunting him after retreating. Megan Morant then stopped Knighton his way out of the arena, and he denied he was leaving due to being afraid of Wyatt. After a commercial break, the cameras showed Knight under a bunch of debris in a back room. It was also shown that WWE officials pulled the debris off Knight, which was the last we have seen of Knight since then.

