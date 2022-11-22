Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
Possible SPOILER angle for tonight’s WWE SmackDown
According to Fightful Select, the new feud between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight is scheduled to continue during tonight’s Survivor Series go-home episode of SmackDown. During last week’s SmackDown Wyatt went to the ring to make amends headbutting LA Knight the previous week during a backstage segment. The in-ring segment then ended with Knight slapping Wyatt twice, then taunting him after retreating. Megan Morant then stopped Knighton his way out of the arena, and he denied he was leaving due to being afraid of Wyatt. After a commercial break, the cameras showed Knight under a bunch of debris in a back room. It was also shown that WWE officials pulled the debris off Knight, which was the last we have seen of Knight since then.
wrestleview.com
Ric Flair to Appear at WWE Royal Rumble, RAW 30th Anniversary
Ric Flair will be returning to WWE for two shows in January. Flair noted on his To Be The Man podcast that he is scheduled to be part of the WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show in Philadelphia on Monday, January 23, 2023. He also revealed that he will be at the Royal Rumble five days later in San Antonio.
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Superstar Gets A New Name
Sarah Logan will now be known Valhalla. The name of Valhalla was used in a number of vignettes promoting Logan and The Viking Raiders’ return to WWE television starting back on the October 7 episode of SmackDown. Logan made her return alongside the Raiders on back on the November 11 episode.
wrestleview.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results – 11/25/2022 (Final Show Before Survivor Series)
Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence, RI) AEW Dynamite Recapper Chris Gerics tagging in for Roy Nemer tonight!. Friday Night SmackDown comes to you LIVE from Providence, RI as Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. The night kicks off with Damage CTRL in the ring!. Bayley has a...
wrestleview.com
Finals for WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament Set
The finals for the WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament, will be Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet, which will take place on next Friday’s nights Survivor Series fallout episode. On Friday night’s Survivor Series go-home episode of SmackDown, Escobar defeated Butch in a semi-finals match, due to distractions by Legado del Fantasma. Ricochet was victorious over Braun Strowman to advance, with an assist by Imperium.
WATCH: First TD of Jaylen Anderson's Career Goes for 54 Yards
West Virginia retakes the lead.
wrestleview.com
Programming Note For 12/2 WWE SmackDown Episode
Due to FOX carrying the PAC-12 College Football Championship game on Friday, December 2, WWE SmackDown will air live that night on FS1, beginning at 8:00 pm ET. FS1 will have replays at 10:00 PM ET and 12:00 AM ET the same night. As of this writing, the only match...
wrestleview.com
Video: Judgement Day attack Rey Mysterio at his home on Thanksgiving
Judgment Day ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterio family. WWE posted a video to Twitter on Thursday with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio arriving uninvited at the Mysterio’s home. Dominik attempted to explain that he at his family’s home for a Thanksgiving dinner and wanted to introduce “Mami” to the family, which was not well. received by his parents.
wrestleview.com
Medical update on WWE Superstar Randy Orton
According to a new report from Fightful Select on Friday, WWE Superstar Randy Orton underwent fusion surgery on his lower back recently. It is not known exactly when he underwent the surgery. However, his wife posted a photo of back on November 14 with herself with Randy a hospital room. Fightful Select also notes in their report that there are currently are no creative plans for Orton, or a timeline of when he might return.
wrestleview.com
NWA Starrcade and WWF Survivor Series are born on Thanksgiving Day
The night was November 24, 1983, and the event was the National Wrestling Alliance’s first-ever Starrcade. The event, which took place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC was billed as “A Flare for the Gold.”. NWA Starrcade 1983 was sold out with 15,547 in attendance, and in...
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Results (11/23/2022)
Wintrust Arena (Chicago, IL) It’s Wednesday Night, you know what that means! Excalibur welcomes us to the Wintrust Arena in Chicago as tonight is the fallout from Full Gear. We kick the show off with a highlight video showing MJF defeating Jon Moxley to win the AEW Championship. Wiliam...
wrestleview.com
NJPW announces second Wrestle Kingdom 17 event
New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Thursday on their website and Twitter, that a second Wrestle Kingdom event will take place on January 21, 2023, to be held at the Yokohama Arena. The first Wrestle Kingdom 17 event will take place on January 4, 2023 at the Tokyo Dome, will...
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown 11/25/22: The fifth member of team Belair for WarGames is…
Lynch was named the fifth member of Team Belair for the Women’s WarGames Match, which takes place on Saturday at Survivor Series. Below is an excerpt from Chris Gerics WWE SmackDown recap of how it all went down. Bayley has a mic and runs down the crowd for Thanksgiving...
wrestleview.com
AEW Rampage SPOILERS: Matches and segment to air this Friday on TNT
AEW taped Rampage Wednesday night in Chicago after Dynamite went off the air. Friday’s show is billed as a Black Friday edition, with a special start time of 4:00 pm ET on TNT. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider and Billy Krotchsen. -Jim Ross came out to join...
wrestleview.com
AEW Rampage Results – 11/25/22 (Early Black Friday Edition, heel turn)
Below are highlights and results from the Black Friday Edition of AEW Rampage:. Ian Riccaboni joined commentary for the ROH Tag Title Match. ROH Tag Title Match: FTR (c) def. Top Flight – Lots of fun spots, including a double hurricanrana and several near falls for both teams (especially Top Flight). FTR win with the Big Rig after Cash blind tags in and Dante misses a Nose Dive.
wrestleview.com
Video: Deaf-Blind Couple Get Big Heart-Felt Surprise From WWE Hall of Famer
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently gave a big heart-felt surprise to a deaf-blind couple. The couple went to purchase some merchandise at Hogan’s Beach Shop in Clearwater, Florida on Wednesday and got the unexpected. As the couple were at the cash register, Hogan walked up to the...
