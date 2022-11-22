ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSOC-TV

World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Belgium vs. Canada

Groups E and F get underway on Wednesday as Spain, Germany and Belgium play their first matches of the tournament. Spain and Germany were heavy favorites to advance out of Group E, but the Germans didn't do their part early Wednesday, losing to Japan in stunning fashion. Spain rolled to an easy 7-0 win over Costa Rica. Belgium, meanwhile, takes on Canada in the Canadians' first World Cup game since 1986.
Sporting News

Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
NBC Sports

Brazil vs Serbia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

World Cup favorites Brazil get their campaign off and running as they clash with dark horse Serbia in Group G. Neymar is joined by Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Richarlison and Rodrygo in a stacked Brazilian attack as Tite’s side are tipped by many to win it all in Qatar. They have a lovely blend of youth and experience and after going toe-to-toe with Argentina in South America over the last few years, we now get to see just how good this Brazilian side is.
FOX Sports

Croatia beats Spain 2-0 to advance to Davis Cup semifinals

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Marin Cilic rallied to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta in a three-hour match Wednesday and send Croatia into the Davis Cup semifinals. Cilic trailed 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker before coming back to clinch a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory after 3 hours, 13 minutes and secure a 2-0 win for Croatia over Spain.
Reuters

Analysis-Spain back to their fluent best in perfect World Cup start

DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Spain's World Cup winners of 2010 built their triumph on an incessant passing game that left rivals chasing shadows, and their record 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica on Wednesday suggests they are back to their best, with added scoring menace to boot.
The Independent

Italy and Canada advance to set up Davis Cup semi-final showdown

Italy will play Canada for a place in the Davis Cup final after both came through tight quarter-finals in Malaga on Thursday.Unlike Australia and Croatia’s victories on Tuesday and Wednesday, both these ties went to deciding doubles rubbers, with Canada completing the last-four line-up just after midnight in southern Spain by seeing off Germany after Italy had beaten USA.The US were left with work to do following Lorenzo Sonego’s upset of Frances Tiafoe, who is ranked more than 20 places higher, 6-3 7-6 (7).Comeback Complete 🤩🇨🇦What a performance from @VasekPospisil and @denis_shapo who secure a stunning 2-6 6-3 6-3 to...
The Associated Press

Teen Gavi leads Spain to 7-0 rout of Costa Rica at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way Wednesday as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0. “I could never have imagined it,” said Gavi, who was named the game’s most valuable player. “I know I’m the youngest in the team and I respect everyone, but on the field it’s different and I bring out my best.” Pelé scored two goals in the 1958 final, when Brazil won its first World Cup by beating Sweden 5-2.
tennisuptodate.com

Coric and Cilic eliminate Spain from Davis Cup Finals in Malaga

Borna Coric defeated Roberto Bautista Agut and Marin Cilic did the same to Pablo Carreno Busta to eliminate Spain from the competition. Spain has hosted the competition for the second year in a row, and they will come up short for the second time in a row. This one comes in the quarter-final against Croatia as they won both of the singles matches to win it 2-0. We won't see the doubles on the second day of action in a row because the score after two matches was 2-0. In the first one, we saw Coric defeat Bautista Agut fairly comfortably in two sets. He was spectacular serving really well and easily outhitting Bautista from the baseline.
US News and World Report

Davis Cup: Italy Tops US in Doubles to Reach Semifinals

MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Italy beat the United States in a doubles decider Thursday to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches.
Yardbarker

Nadal teams up with Sabatini to beat Ruud and Dulko in Argentina

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud started their exhibition tour at Mary Terán de Weiss Stadium in Buenos Aires. After the ATP season ended, world no. 2 and no. 3 in the ATP Rankings started their exhibition tour in South America. First, they played a singles match and then teamed up with former Argentinian legends in a mixed doubles match.
tennisuptodate.com

2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championship ATP & WTA Entry List featuring Alcaraz, Tsitsipas, Raducanu and Jabeur

The 2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championship will be the fourteenth edition of the exhibition event played at the International Tennis Center at Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. This year, it will take place from December 16th through 18th and five out of eight players are already known. Last year, Ons Jabeur defeated Belinda Bencic in the women's tournament to become the first Arab to win the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. This year, the Tunisian will compete too but she will play against a different player.
tennisuptodate.com

"He's one of the, if not the best, Davis Cup players ever": Cilic believes Nadal presence could've affected Davis Cup tie outcome

Marin Cilic knows that Nadal's presence for Spain would have altered the outcome of the tie as the Spaniard is one of the best players in the history of the competition. Nadal led Spain to the trophy in the Davis Cup and at this stage of his career doesn't anticipate to play much anymore. He told the federation earlier this year that he won't play but left the door open for a return in the future.
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Portugal, Brazil look like contenders in tournament debuts

While Uruguay failed to live up to its pre-tournament hype in its 2022 World Cup debut, Brazil and Portugal looked as convincing as any team that's played so far. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup today and what to watch tomorrow. Breel Embolo, who was born in Cameroon,...

