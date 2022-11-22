Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 3: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia; Mexico vs. Poland; Denmark vs. Tunisia; France vs. Australia
After the excitement of yesterday, we get a full slate of games for the first time in this condensed World Cup, with no fewer than four (4!) matches for your viewing pleasure stretching across almost 12 hours. Here’s how to waste while away half your day:. ARGENTINA vs. SAUDI...
WSOC-TV
World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Belgium vs. Canada
Groups E and F get underway on Wednesday as Spain, Germany and Belgium play their first matches of the tournament. Spain and Germany were heavy favorites to advance out of Group E, but the Germans didn't do their part early Wednesday, losing to Japan in stunning fashion. Spain rolled to an easy 7-0 win over Costa Rica. Belgium, meanwhile, takes on Canada in the Canadians' first World Cup game since 1986.
World Cup Day 3 roundup: Argentina shocked by Saudi Arabia; France thrash Australia; Lewandowski woe
Day three of the 2022 World Cup is in the books and it is one that will likely never be forgotten.
World Cup Viewer's Guide: US seeks repeat of 1950 upset
The hastily assembled American squad was a ragtag group that included a mailman, a grave digger, a dishwasher and a school teacher the first time the United States faced England at the World Cup
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea schedule, fixtures, rankings
Expect fireworks when a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H puts Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group this November. All World Cup groups have megastars but Portugal and Uruguay will be considered contenders if not favorites to reach the semifinals in Qatar. Premier...
tennisuptodate.com
"The training that we did last week, that's the reason that they got the result tonight" - Australia's captain Lleyton Hewitt on new Davis Cup format
Former World No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt was delighted following Australia's victory over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Davis Cup. Hewitt, the captain of the Australian team, said that he was proud of his players for the effort they put in despite a long and tiring season. "I...
Sporting News
Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
NBC Sports
Brazil vs Serbia: How to watch live, stream link, team news
World Cup favorites Brazil get their campaign off and running as they clash with dark horse Serbia in Group G. Neymar is joined by Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Richarlison and Rodrygo in a stacked Brazilian attack as Tite’s side are tipped by many to win it all in Qatar. They have a lovely blend of youth and experience and after going toe-to-toe with Argentina in South America over the last few years, we now get to see just how good this Brazilian side is.
FOX Sports
Croatia beats Spain 2-0 to advance to Davis Cup semifinals
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Marin Cilic rallied to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta in a three-hour match Wednesday and send Croatia into the Davis Cup semifinals. Cilic trailed 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker before coming back to clinch a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory after 3 hours, 13 minutes and secure a 2-0 win for Croatia over Spain.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Analysis-Spain back to their fluent best in perfect World Cup start
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Spain's World Cup winners of 2010 built their triumph on an incessant passing game that left rivals chasing shadows, and their record 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica on Wednesday suggests they are back to their best, with added scoring menace to boot.
Italy and Canada advance to set up Davis Cup semi-final showdown
Italy will play Canada for a place in the Davis Cup final after both came through tight quarter-finals in Malaga on Thursday.Unlike Australia and Croatia’s victories on Tuesday and Wednesday, both these ties went to deciding doubles rubbers, with Canada completing the last-four line-up just after midnight in southern Spain by seeing off Germany after Italy had beaten USA.The US were left with work to do following Lorenzo Sonego’s upset of Frances Tiafoe, who is ranked more than 20 places higher, 6-3 7-6 (7).Comeback Complete 🤩🇨🇦What a performance from @VasekPospisil and @denis_shapo who secure a stunning 2-6 6-3 6-3 to...
Teen Gavi leads Spain to 7-0 rout of Costa Rica at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way Wednesday as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0. “I could never have imagined it,” said Gavi, who was named the game’s most valuable player. “I know I’m the youngest in the team and I respect everyone, but on the field it’s different and I bring out my best.” Pelé scored two goals in the 1958 final, when Brazil won its first World Cup by beating Sweden 5-2.
Sporting News
When is Brazil’s next World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time, odds for Brazil vs Switzerland
Brazil will be aiming to maintain their push for a last 16 spot at the 2022 World Cup as they take on Switzerland in their second Group G game. Tite's side are among those tipped to win the Qatar showpiece, with Switzerland likely to battle with Serbia and Cameroon for a knockout place.
tennisuptodate.com
Coric and Cilic eliminate Spain from Davis Cup Finals in Malaga
Borna Coric defeated Roberto Bautista Agut and Marin Cilic did the same to Pablo Carreno Busta to eliminate Spain from the competition. Spain has hosted the competition for the second year in a row, and they will come up short for the second time in a row. This one comes in the quarter-final against Croatia as they won both of the singles matches to win it 2-0. We won't see the doubles on the second day of action in a row because the score after two matches was 2-0. In the first one, we saw Coric defeat Bautista Agut fairly comfortably in two sets. He was spectacular serving really well and easily outhitting Bautista from the baseline.
US News and World Report
Davis Cup: Italy Tops US in Doubles to Reach Semifinals
MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Italy beat the United States in a doubles decider Thursday to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches.
Yardbarker
Nadal teams up with Sabatini to beat Ruud and Dulko in Argentina
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud started their exhibition tour at Mary Terán de Weiss Stadium in Buenos Aires. After the ATP season ended, world no. 2 and no. 3 in the ATP Rankings started their exhibition tour in South America. First, they played a singles match and then teamed up with former Argentinian legends in a mixed doubles match.
tennisuptodate.com
2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championship ATP & WTA Entry List featuring Alcaraz, Tsitsipas, Raducanu and Jabeur
The 2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championship will be the fourteenth edition of the exhibition event played at the International Tennis Center at Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. This year, it will take place from December 16th through 18th and five out of eight players are already known. Last year, Ons Jabeur defeated Belinda Bencic in the women's tournament to become the first Arab to win the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. This year, the Tunisian will compete too but she will play against a different player.
tennisuptodate.com
"He's one of the, if not the best, Davis Cup players ever": Cilic believes Nadal presence could've affected Davis Cup tie outcome
Marin Cilic knows that Nadal's presence for Spain would have altered the outcome of the tie as the Spaniard is one of the best players in the history of the competition. Nadal led Spain to the trophy in the Davis Cup and at this stage of his career doesn't anticipate to play much anymore. He told the federation earlier this year that he won't play but left the door open for a return in the future.
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Portugal, Brazil look like contenders in tournament debuts
While Uruguay failed to live up to its pre-tournament hype in its 2022 World Cup debut, Brazil and Portugal looked as convincing as any team that's played so far. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup today and what to watch tomorrow. Breel Embolo, who was born in Cameroon,...
Comments / 0