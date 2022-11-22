Borna Coric defeated Roberto Bautista Agut and Marin Cilic did the same to Pablo Carreno Busta to eliminate Spain from the competition. Spain has hosted the competition for the second year in a row, and they will come up short for the second time in a row. This one comes in the quarter-final against Croatia as they won both of the singles matches to win it 2-0. We won't see the doubles on the second day of action in a row because the score after two matches was 2-0. In the first one, we saw Coric defeat Bautista Agut fairly comfortably in two sets. He was spectacular serving really well and easily outhitting Bautista from the baseline.

1 DAY AGO