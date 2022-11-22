Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. Well, Season 1 of Andor has come and gone in what feels like flash with the season finale entitled, "Rix Road". We saw several storylines advanced in the process including how Maarva's (Fiona Shaw) impassioned holographic speech served as the inspiration for an uprising on Ferrix. Cassian (Diego Luna) made his way back home in time to save his old friend Bix (Adria Arjona) from further torture at the hands of ISB Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Dr. Gorst (Joshua James). And we also see Cassian tell Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) that he is finally all in with the Alliance and the rebellion. But there were a handful of things that were left unanswered that we will have to wait until Season 2 for more clarification.

