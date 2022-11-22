Read full article on original website
From 'Fargo' to 'The Walking Dead': 10 TV Shows That Peaked With Their Pilot Episode
When it comes to kicking off a TV show, it pays to hit the ground running. Enter the pilot: an episode of a TV show that aims to set up what the show will be about, introduce its characters and establish a tone. Often, TV shows are greenlit for a season or more based on the strength of a single pilot, meaning it pays to make it as good as possible.
Tony Gilroy on How ‘Andor’ Season 2 Will Handle the Time Jumps
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Now that the first season of Andor has come to a close, fans of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series are anxious to learn how the second season will handle its time jumps. Season 1 used 3-episode arcs to explore a short period of time in Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) life, but Season 2 will use its 3-episode arcs to explore an entire year each—which will up the stakes and speed up the timeline as the series heads in a collision course towards the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Timothy Omundson Praises "Incredible" New 'Percy Jackson' Series
The return of Timothy Omundson to acting has been something fans have been excited for. The actor, who suffered a stroke back in 2017, returned as his famed character Detective Carlton Jebediah Lassiter in the television show Psych and since we've been gifted with Omundson beginning to show the world his talents yet again. So when he was cast in the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series for Disney+, fans were extremely happy for him!
Every Episode of Guillermo Del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities' Ranked, According to IMDb
Guillermo del Toro is a figure known for his background in horror, not only in many of his directorial works but also as a producer of various films within the genre. One of his latest productions is titled Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, an anthology series that tells a wide range of different spooky stories, each one of which is brought to life by a different director.
Irene Cara, '80s pop star behind 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' theme songs, dies at 63
Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of "Fame" and "Flashdance" in the early '80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63.
Kevin Bacon Didn't Know He Was Name-Dropped in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Until He Saw It in Theaters
One of the best running gags of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is how Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) tells aliens about Earth actors as if they were heroes. One of the stars Peter always talks about is Kevin Bacon, who left a lasting positive impression on his mind after he watched Footloose when he was a kid. As it turns out, Bacon was unaware director James Gunn had used his name in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and was deeply amused when he went to theaters and discovered the reference.
Diego Luna Reveals Which ‘Andor’ Scene Made Him Cry on Set
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]. Across the twelve-episode first season of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor, Diego Luna has given consistently awe-inspiring performances that have reinforced why Cassian Andor is one of the best characters that Star Wars has ever created. Whether he has been scheming for ways to make enough money to finally escape Ferrix or realizing the true costs of rebellion, he has risen to meet the challenge while never losing sight of the realistic human component that makes Cassian such a compelling figure. It's hard to pin down just one scene where Luna's incredible acting skills shine brighter than any other moment.
'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video
This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
DreamWorks Animation Unveils New Opening Logo Sequence and Updated Moon Child Design
Animation fans young and old will recall the familiar tune and look of the Moon Child for DreamWorks, and the animation studio has now revealed a new opener for their films. Keeping the framework of the iconic score, the new intro features some of DreamWorks' most familiar faces, from Shrek's titular character, Fiona, and Donkey to Kung Fu Panda's Po. This new intro helps to harken in the latest era for the veteran animation studio, and will play before the studio's newest film next month, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer Showcases an Epic Naval Battle
As anticipation continues to grow for the long-awaited sequel, a brand-new TV spot titled "Fortress" for Avatar: The Way of Water has been revealed, which features some new footage from the film. The new clip teases the return of humanity in an epic naval showdown on Pandora. While humans may...
‘Fraiser’: Kelsey Grammer Explains Why We Won’t See Niles Crane in the Reboot Series
Actor Kelsey Grammer has revealed why David Hyde Pierce will not be returning as Niles Crane in the upcoming Frasier sequel series. Grammer, who will be reprising his role as titular character Frasier Crane, has explained the series will tell a different story about the radio psychiatrist. In a recent interview with People, Grammer revealed that Hyde Pierce would not be returning to the series after a successful career in other acting ventures. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer said.
What Are Tyler's True Intentions With Wednesday Addams? Hunter Doohan Explains
Editors Note: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. Netflix’s latest spooky offering Wednesday is full of layered mysteries, wacky twists, and unexpected turns. As our protagonist, played by Jenna Ortega, comes to Nevermore Academy she unearths new secrets about her family and new school, while also rising up to the challenge of making new friends and confronting her own emotions. While navigating a whole new life there’s also her budding relationship with Tyler, who later turns out to be the monster going on a killing spree in the woods. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Hunter Doohan, who played the multi-faceted character, talks about his audition process and Tyler’s true intentions toward Wednesday.
Unanswered Questions We Have After 'Andor' Season 1
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. Well, Season 1 of Andor has come and gone in what feels like flash with the season finale entitled, "Rix Road". We saw several storylines advanced in the process including how Maarva's (Fiona Shaw) impassioned holographic speech served as the inspiration for an uprising on Ferrix. Cassian (Diego Luna) made his way back home in time to save his old friend Bix (Adria Arjona) from further torture at the hands of ISB Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Dr. Gorst (Joshua James). And we also see Cassian tell Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) that he is finally all in with the Alliance and the rebellion. But there were a handful of things that were left unanswered that we will have to wait until Season 2 for more clarification.
'Andor': Diego Luna on Why Cassian Finally Joins the Rebellion
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) didn't start out as the war-hardened martyr that audiences first met in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Andor has been showing his slow-burning transformation from an everyday man who was just trying to keep his head down to a man willing to die for the chance to die for the rebellion. In the season finale, after his home has been thrown into chaos under Imperial occupation, after his own incarceration, and the tragic death of his mother, Cassian finds himself ready to finally commit himself fully to the cause. But it's not exactly clear which incident was the final push he needed to move away from complacency.
How to Watch 'Echo 3' Starring Luke Evans
Mark your calendars, action fans! Echo 3, an upcoming action thriller and drama series is about to hit your screens. Are you first in line for every new Mission: Impossible installment? Can you quote Liam Neeson in Taken word-for-word? If you enjoy an intense, white-knuckle viewing experience, Echo 3 might just be your new favorite show. From award-winning screenwriter Mark Boal, who also wrote The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, the show begins with the mysterious kidnap of scientist Amber Chesborough close to the Colombia-Venezuela border. The series focuses on her husband Prince, and her brother Bambi - both military men with dark and complex histories - as they attempt to track her down.
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Images Show Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on The Adventure of a Lifetime
New images for Indiana Jones 5 feature teases that Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will get into some spelunking together for the highly-anticipated sequel. Featured in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, the new images also show how Indy will be thrown in the middle of the action for Indiana Jones 5, despite his age in the universe.
'Wednesday' Episode 7 Recap: You Can’t Hyde From the Truth
In the previous episode of Wednesday, things took a morbid turn when Jericho’s mayor (Tommie Earl Jenkins) fell victim to a serial killer just as he was about to uncover the truth. By investigating the monster who preys on the woods around Nevermore Academy, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) also discovered the creature was somehow related to her, as there were pictures of the goth girl hidden inside Laurel Gates' old music box. In Episode 7, “If You Don’t Woe By Now,” all the puzzle pieces fall into Wednesday’s lap. Unfortunately, the girl has trouble fitting everything together, and her impulsiveness might cause even more suffering for an innocent person.
How to Watch 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'
It didn't take long after Criminal Minds closed its 15-season cycle for a revival to be announced. After the Behavior Analysis Unit (B.A.U.) helped to trace serial killer patterns every week and saved many lives in the process, cast members and the creative team from the original run are back for Criminal Minds: Evolution. These are the actors you'll get to see again in their previous roles: Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Kirsten Vangsness, and A.J. Cook. Although Matthew Gray Gubler and Shemar Moore were significant to the team in Criminal Minds, they won't be back for the revival. At least not for now. A new addition to the cast is Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights, Midnight Mass), who plays the main villain and possibly the greatest threat the profilers ever had to deal with.
'The Mean One': Unofficial The Grinch Horror Film Sets December Release With Frightening New Poster
There's just over a month left until Christmas and the Grinch is getting ready to go slashing through the snow in the unofficial slasher parody The Mean One. Atlas Film Distribution revealed that the absurd horror flick featuring Art the Clown himself, David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), as the classic Dr. Seuss character will arrive with plenty of time to rack up some kills before the big day. Along with the release of a chilling new poster, the film is now set to reach theaters on December 9.
New 'Wednesday' Figure From Mezco Toyz Available for Pre-Order
There were a ton of exciting new shows and movies debuting on this long Thanksgiving weekend. However, none were as highly anticipated as Wednesday. The series stars Scream’s Jenna Ortega as the popular Addams Family character and sees half its episodes directed by genre legend Tim Burton. Wednesday premiered its first season this past Wednesday to spooky praise from both critics and fans alike. Now if you’re done eating Thanksgiving leftovers and binging the series, Mezco Toyz has a new Wednesday action figure up for pre-order.
