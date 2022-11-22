ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

Husband, Wife Found Shot To Death In Princetown Home, Report Says

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4NCO_0jKShCaH00
Authorities are investigating after a husband a wife were found shot to death inside their Princetown home on Reynolds Road (indicated by the red pin) on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Canva user Daniel Tadevosyan

Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home in upstate New York on Tuesday, Nov. 22, authorities said.

State Police in Schenectady County said the victims, who WRGB reports are husband and wife, were found shot to death inside their Princetown home, located on Reynolds Road.

Investigators confirmed it is a double homicide and that a gun was used.

Police said they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

Troopers were interviewing several people but had not made an arrest as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Shortly after the deaths were announced, a large police response was seen roughly eight miles away in Schenectady, near Union and Gillespie streets.

State Police told WRGB that response is connected to the homicide investigation in Princetown.

Investigators were expected to provide additional information in the case Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC New York

NY AG Opens Probe After Nassau County Police Vehicle Killed 47-Year-Old Man

New York's top investigators have opened a probe into the death of a 47-year-old Long Island man who was struck by a police vehicle last week. The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation said Miguel Romero of Uniondale was walking near the intersection of Front Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Nov. 19 when a Nassau County police vehicle hit and killed him.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
truecrimedaily

New York man, 19, allegedly fatally shot his mother and her boyfriend

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his mother and her partner. According to a news release from the New York State Police, on the afternoon of Nov. 22, state troopers and Schenectady County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Reynolds Road in Princetown to perform a welfare check of a person who did not show up for work.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
whdh.com

Pittsfield police respond to rollover with injuries

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Friday that resulted in minor injuries to one of the operators. Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of East Housatonic Street and Pomeroy Avenue found a vehicle overturned in front of a house, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
PITTSFIELD, MA
13 WHAM

State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving

Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
VICTOR, NY
WNYT

GoFundMe set up for victim’s family in Schenectady homicide

A Schenectady family continues to grieve, after police identified the man found shot to death in the city on Wednesday. He is Matteo Henderson, 26. Meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses. Police say when they arrived, he was on the ground. His sister,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Daily Voice

Car Crashes Into Northern Westchester Home

Numerous fire departments faced an intricate situation after a vehicle slammed into a Northern Westchester residence, damaging the structure of the building. On Monday, Nov. 14, around 6:45 p.m., fire departments from multiple agencies responded to a residence in Mount Kisco after a car drove …
MOUNT KISCO, NY
WRGB

Vigil planned for Princetown double homicide victims

People in Schenectady County are honoring the lives of the man and woman shot to death in their home earlier this week. William Horwedel and Alesia Wadsworth were killed in their house on Reynolds Road in Princetown on Tuesday, according to New York State Police. 19 year old Nicholas Fiebka,...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry

On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Schenectady police investigating shots fired call

Schenectady police are at Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue. They say they are investigating a report of shots fired and a male lying in the street. The call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. No other details are being released at this time. NewsChannel 13 has a crew at...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
412K+
Followers
60K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy