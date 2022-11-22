PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Bobby Pettiford Jr. made a twisting reverse layup off a loose rebound with 0.2 seconds left in overtime to give No. 3 Kansas a 69-68 win over Wisconsin in a Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal. Jalen Wilson scored 29 points and had 14 rebounds for the reigning national champion Jayhawks and Kevin McCullar Jr. had 18 points and nine rebounds — and a 3 to force overtime. Tyler Wahl led the Badgers with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Most of his points came after half in what was at times a one-man comeback.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO