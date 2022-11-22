ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WUSA9

2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day

GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
GREENBELT, MD
World Cup brings big crowds to DC bars, restaurants

WASHINGTON — The World Cup’s translating into big business for bars and restaurants in the D.C. area. Fans packed sports bars all across the region to watch the international soccer tournament. However, the United States’ match against England, on Friday, was likely the biggest draw. Staff at...
WASHINGTON, DC
Prosecutors: THC gummies killed Virginia 4-year-old

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. — New details were revealed in court Monday in the death of a 4-year-old, whose mother is charged with his murder. At the Spotsylvania County Courthouse, Dorothy Clements repeatedly shook her head in disagreement with prosecutors' allegations she was solely responsible for the death of her 4 year old son. The prosecutors are alleging that Clements' 4-year-old son, Tanner, ate up to 15 Delta-8 THC gummies; the dosage and brand has not been revealed.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
What's in Virginia's new education standards and what changed?

VIRGINIA, USA — Every seven years Virginia law requires the state to revise its learning standards, this year's newest rollout is turning heads and sparking criticism for some across the Commonwealth. Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin's administration released their new education plan this week, but it has raised criticism online...
VIRGINIA STATE
New program hopes to curb gun violence with go-go music

WASHINGTON — D.C. is trying a new approach to curb gun violence -- connecting high schoolers with the city's musical roots. They get to make a go-go band. This summer, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) kicked off its first Go-Go Crank Music program with go-go professional Shorty Corleone.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
