Read full article on original website
Related
2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day
GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
Victims of stolen SNAP benefits still struggling through Thanksgiving holiday
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Although Thanksgiving is a time for families to get together and eat, the holiday is also a reminder for many low-income individuals that putting food on the table is still a struggle. Many people who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and other cash...
World Cup brings big crowds to DC bars, restaurants
WASHINGTON — The World Cup’s translating into big business for bars and restaurants in the D.C. area. Fans packed sports bars all across the region to watch the international soccer tournament. However, the United States’ match against England, on Friday, was likely the biggest draw. Staff at...
Migrants who bused to DC from Texas and Arizona have an underwhelming first Thanksgiving in the U.S.
WASHINGTON — Migrant families who bused to the nation's capital from Arizona and Texas spent an underwhelming first Thanksgiving in the United States. The asylum seekers housed in a Northeast D.C. hotel told WUSA9 there was no special dinner or celebration on Thursday but nonetheless they were thankful. "I...
Chesapeake Shooting: WUSA9 reached out to 140 Virginia lawmakers, here's what some say about gun violence prevention
VIRGINIA, USA — In light of yet another mass shooting, WUSA9 reached out to all 140 Virginia lawmakers in the General Assembly to ask how they would prevent further gun violence. WUSA9 made the requests following a week-and-a-half of violence in the Commonwealth. On Tuesday night, an employee walked...
'They didn't have the exposure': Flu cases on the rise across the DMV
D.C., Virginia and Maryland are all facing high levels of respiratory illness, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map that tracks health care visits for illnesses that includes fever, plus a cough or sore throat. Maryland is the lowest of the three, in the medium level...
'One Pill Can Kill' initiative launched in Virginia as drug overdoses remain a leading cause of death in the state
VIRGINIA, USA — Attorney General Jason Miyares launched his new "One Pill Can Kill" public awareness initiative on Tuesday. His goal is to help Virginia families start open and honest conversations about the extreme threat that counterfeit drugs and opioids pose. Editor's Note: The above video first aired in...
Driver, 15, crashes into trooper's car on I-495 in Northern Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia State Police is asking drivers to make #SmartChoices on the road this Thanksgiving holiday after a crash Tuesday involving a 15-year-old boy and trooper. The boy was driving without a license. The teen was headed down Interstate 495 in Northern Virginia Tuesday, Nov. 22, when...
Surround yourself in holiday cheer with new immersive experience in DC
WASHINGTON — The newest exhibit at Artechouse in D.C. is a great way to celebrate the season. "Spectacular Factory: The Holiday Multiverse" uses science, technology and art to make you feel the wonder of the holidays. One family we spoke with was visiting from Georgia. "When I walked into...
Prosecutors: THC gummies killed Virginia 4-year-old
SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. — New details were revealed in court Monday in the death of a 4-year-old, whose mother is charged with his murder. At the Spotsylvania County Courthouse, Dorothy Clements repeatedly shook her head in disagreement with prosecutors' allegations she was solely responsible for the death of her 4 year old son. The prosecutors are alleging that Clements' 4-year-old son, Tanner, ate up to 15 Delta-8 THC gummies; the dosage and brand has not been revealed.
What's in Virginia's new education standards and what changed?
VIRGINIA, USA — Every seven years Virginia law requires the state to revise its learning standards, this year's newest rollout is turning heads and sparking criticism for some across the Commonwealth. Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin's administration released their new education plan this week, but it has raised criticism online...
'Provocateurs' theory of Jan. 6 gets day in court during Oath Keepers trial
WASHINGTON — An Oath Keeper’s defense attorney who suggested to a jury trained provocateurs had initiated the breach of the Rotunda Doors of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 – and promised to show them “ironclad evidence” to bolster his theory – closed his case Monday without calling any witnesses to the stand.
New program hopes to curb gun violence with go-go music
WASHINGTON — D.C. is trying a new approach to curb gun violence -- connecting high schoolers with the city's musical roots. They get to make a go-go band. This summer, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) kicked off its first Go-Go Crank Music program with go-go professional Shorty Corleone.
Mothers from across the region gather to discuss ways to end gun violence
SUITLAND, Md. — On Saturday, mothers from across the region gathered to discuss and come up with ways to end one of the leading causes of death in our country, gun violence. The indescribable pain of losing a child is what fuels these women to carry out this mission, so no other mother ever has to stand with them.
This year's US Capitol Christmas tree is from North Carolina
WASHINGTON — If you thought it was a chore hauling your Christmas tree home, imagine hoisting a 78-footer into place. That's the reality for crews tasked with setting up this year's Capitol Christmas tree – a red spruce affectionately nicknamed Ruby. Every year, a different national forest is...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0