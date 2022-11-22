Read full article on original website
Community feeds those who are often forgotten
DECATUR, (ILL.) WAND- It's the time of year to give thanks and Mattew Joyner makes it his mission to make the holidays feel special to everyone. He shares how he is spending his Thanksgiving Day. "I'm out here just feeding them a hot meal. I have a lot of things...
Hope House of Central Illinois offer oasis for grieving families
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Parents who went through an unimaginable loss hope to provide comfort to other grieving families. Hope House of Central Illinois was created by two couples, who lost infant children a few months apart. "We had just been really excited about raising our kids together as friends...
DAAC Christmas Card Lane Invites Community Members to Vote
November 24, 2022 – The Decatur Area Arts Council is again hosting a community art project for this holiday season, “Christmas Card Lane.” This is an outdoor exhibit/competition comprised of larger-than-life (4’x6’ plywood) greeting cards decorated by local artists and groups. Twenty-one cards have been...
Discover Central Illinois holiday events this weekend
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Christmas season is about to jump in, and Central Illinois is ready with various holiday events. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate the season this weekend. Meet Santa Claus Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana Visit Santa Claus and the giant tree at […]
Business booms at local Christmas Tree Farm
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Black Friday is one of the busiest days of the year at Four E's Tree Farm. Operations manager, Ken Evans, says for some people it's an annual tradition. "Lots of people all day long which is a good thing for us. And it's just great weather right now. I helped a couple this morning. They've come out for 50 years and we have people that this is their first time coming out," said Ken.
Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit
Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving …. Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving …. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving Day. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Last minute shoppers fill local grocery...
Memorial Holiday Fest brings family activities to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Memorial Holiday Fest will unwrap its annual holiday gift to the community on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The festival, presented by the Springfield Memorial Foundation in partnership with Downtown Springfield, Inc., will feature community events and family activities on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield.
State: Beware of increased cyber scams during holiday season
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State officials are offering tips to protect yourself and your money as you consider doing more cyber-shopping this year. Adam Ford from the state’s Department of Innovation and Technology says cyber thieves often ramp up their efforts this time of year; so think before you click, be careful about how much information you give out, and be wary of text messages and emails looking to be from well-known retailers offering seemingly ridiculous deals.
Amazing Christmas Lights Around Champaign-Urbana and Beyond
Best Christmas Lights Displays in Champaign, Urbana, Mahomet, Monticello, Rantoul, Savoy, Paxton, and MORE!. Looking for houses with the best Christmas light displays in the Champaign-Urbana metro area? Check out this list of Amazing Christmas Lights Around Champaign-Urbana and Beyond to help you plan a night with your family that’s fun, festive and (almost) free!
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
Urbana Park District hosts their 55th Thanksgiving Turkey Trot
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This year’s Thanksgiving meal will be well earned for some people in the Champaign County area. The Urbana Park District held their annual Turkey Trot this morning. And people came out in droves to get one last run in before mealtime. It’s been 55 years of non-stop turkey trotting. They even […]
Mother of 11 children dies, church asks for donations
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is turning to the community for help after a tragedy in her church. A mother to 11 died after giving birth to her last child in Urbana. The goal is $30,000 and so far, they’re more than halfway there, but the organizer said the family needs more than the […]
Grocery shopping ahead of Thanksgiving
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The countdown to Thanksgiving is upon us. Families across the country will be gathering, but this year most are paying more for turkeys and everything else. They’re preparing with caution because the U.S. government reports food prices are up 9.5% to 10.5%. Despite the high costs, families are still excited to […]
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
With the holidays just right around the corner, Bloomington-Normal is full of spirit and events. Here are five things to do this weekend in the area:. The Illinois Art Station will be holding a Holiday Cookie Decorating Fun event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Children will be able to...
Family raises funds to get 6-year-old a service dog
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A Lincoln family is raising funds to provide their 6-year-old daughter with a service dog. Jodi Merrit's daughter, Willow, has struggled with Trichotillomania since she was a baby. Trichotillomania is a disorder that involves recurrent, irresistible urges to pull out body hair. The Merrit family believes their daughter's disorder started as a coping mechanism to deal with health conditions she had as an infant that caused her physical pain and her Sensory Processing Disorder.
Decatur battles bill payment issues, asks for patience
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is asking residents for patience as they may experience longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service. The city implemented a computer software upgrade on Nov. 14. Despite successful tests of the new system beforehand, they said they are currently experiencing certain processing issues […]
Riggs Christmas market kicks off in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Riggs Beer Company plans to kick off their Christmas market Friday afternoon. Over the next four weekends, the market will feature dozens of local vendors selling various items, including artwork, Christmas decorations, food and jewelry. Seasonal drinks like hot spiced wine, Glühwein and hot chocolate will also be available throughout the […]
Grand marshal announced for 2022 Champaign Parade of Lights
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2022 Champaign Parade of Lights announced its grand marshal. Joe DeLuce, the founder of the Parade of Lights and Executive Director of the Champaign Park District, was selected to lead the annual event. DeLuce started the parade in 2001 and has served Champaign communities through the park district for over 25 […]
Decatur Club to host annual Thanksgiving Day brunch
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – When the doors open at 11am Thursday it will be the 139th time the Decatur Club has hosted its annual Thanksgiving brunch. “We’ve been doing this for 140 years as of next year. I think we’ve missed three Thanksgiving brunches in that time,” Decatur Club GM Jeff Ingle told WAND News. He is expecting a large crowd at the downtown venue for the already sold out event. “Usually around 200 to 225. So, a nice crowd.”
Not just fast food; baby comes quickly at Atlanta McDonald's
ATLANTA (AP) — Yes, they’ve nicknamed the baby “Nugget,” after a woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’s. Alandria Worthy gave birth to her daughter on Wednesday after her fiancé pulled over so she could use the bathroom on the way to the hospital. Three employees and fiancé Deandre Phillips helped Worthy deliver. The girl's name is Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips, but restaurant manager Tunisia Woodward says she immediately nicknamed the child “McDonald's Little Nugget.” The parents credit Woodward and the two other employees, all mothers, with coaching them through the birth. The franchise owner gave each of the three employees $250 gift cards. Woodward says she’ll spend all the money on the baby.
