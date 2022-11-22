SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State officials are offering tips to protect yourself and your money as you consider doing more cyber-shopping this year. Adam Ford from the state’s Department of Innovation and Technology says cyber thieves often ramp up their efforts this time of year; so think before you click, be careful about how much information you give out, and be wary of text messages and emails looking to be from well-known retailers offering seemingly ridiculous deals.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO