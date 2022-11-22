Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Sentencing rescheduled for former RAC employee who assaulted teenager
(ABC 6 News) – A former Rochester Athletic Club employee’s sentencing was rescheduled to Feb. 15, 2023. Bradley Dorsher, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a teenager in August of this year. Dorsher who lists a Brandon, MN address, was accused of...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County man convicted in drug conspiracy
(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County man was convicted in federal court Nov. 17 for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Allen Edwards, 39, was arrested in Oct. 2021 with four kilograms of cocaine in his Rochester-area rental car. Olmsted...
KAAL-TV
Crosswalk sign taken out in car accident
(ABC 6 News) – A cross walk will need to be replaced after a car accident in downtown Rochester during Black Friday. It happened on the corner of 3rd Ave SW and 4th St SE around after 3pm. Two cars were involved in the accident. One crashed into a cross walk sign hard enough to have the Rochester Fire Department remove it from the scene.
KAAL-TV
Local teen appointed to Governor’s Young Women’s Cabinet
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s office just announced appointments to the state’s Young Women’s Cabinet. One Rochester teen was appointed for the second year in a row: Kayley Hernandez-Ruiz. She is 18 years old and a senior at Mayo High School. “I like...
KAAL-TV
RFD responds to fire at Ramada Inn on S. Broadway Wednesday night
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at the Ramada Inn on South Broadway Ave. in Rochester on Wednesday evening. RFD said when fire crews arrived on-scene, they encountered thick smoke on the 5th floor and a fire sprinkler system that was activated.
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz fills vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday who will fill the vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Jeremy Clinefelter, has been chosen and will replace the Honorable Matthew J. Opat. Clinefelter will be chambered in Preston in Fillmore County. “I am excited to appoint Jeremy...
KAAL-TV
Local blood center in need of donations
(ABC 6 News) – If you’re thinking about giving back this holiday season, have you thought about giving blood?. “This is the way in which you can save someone’s life, someone’s mom, someone’s dad, someone’s child during the holidays,” explains Mayo Clinic Pathologist Justin E. Juskewitch, M.D., Ph.D..
KAAL-TV
Shoppers up early for Black Friday Shopping
(ABC 6 News) – Most people are not up at 5 a.m. unless it’s for school or work. On one Friday a year, some make an exception to go and find some deals. ABC 6 News Good Morning reporter Sydney Zatz went to Fleet Farm in Rochester to speak with shoppers and see what had people waking up early to head to the store.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Salvation Army hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Salvation Army hosted their annual Thanksgiving dinner Thursday afternoon for community members to enjoy. Over 30 volunteers and 100 guests came and enjoyed the meal. “It’s great to just see people coming in and saying ‘Happy Thanksgiving,'” said Major Cornell Voeller, with the...
KAAL-TV
Mission: Turkey Sandwich ensures everyone has a Thanksgiving meal
(ABC 6 News) – Thursday morning, members of the People of Hope parish in Rochester wanted to make sure that everyone felt love on Thanksgiving with a holiday meal. While many spend Thanksgiving day at home with their families, others have to work. Because they are at work, many may not get that holiday meal. That’s when the idea for Mission: Turkey Sandwich was born 10 years ago.
KAAL-TV
Waldorf drop third straight game, lose to St. Xavier 83-48
(ABC 6 News) — Dover-Eyota alum Lindsay Field and Sandra Christian led the team with 8 points. Waldorf drops to 2-6 on the season.
