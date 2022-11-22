Read full article on original website
Rebel Offense Stalls, Ole Miss Drops Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State
Ole Miss could get nothing established offensively on Thursday night in the annual Egg Bowl.
With Egg Bowl win, Mississippi State runs the Sip. Will Lane Kiffin flee Ole Miss? | Opinion
If Lane Kiffin had planned to take a final bow by winning the Egg Bowl, Mississippi State spoiled the party. Will Kiffin remain at Ole Miss?
Sporting News
What channel is Ole Miss vs. Mississippi St. on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 Egg Bowl rivalry game
No. 20 Ole Miss and Mississippi State will continue their tradition of playing the most intense game of family football in Thanksgiving history. The Egg Bowl rivalry between the Rebels and Bulldogs can be claimed as the most vitriolic in all of college sports, and that likely won't change when Mike Leach and Co. travel to Oxford, Miss. to take on Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss squad. Rankings and records don't matter when these teams meet.
Lane Kiffin leaves fans anxious after comments over Auburn job following Egg Bowl loss
Kiffin's postgame comments about not leaving Ole Miss for Auburn were not inspiring.
247Sports
How to Watch and Listen: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl
The Battle of the Golden Egg makes its annual return on Thursday night as Mississippi State travels to Oxford to face Ole Miss. The Bulldogs enter with a 7-4 overall record and a 3-4 mark inside the SEC. Meanwhile, Ole Miss stands at 8-3 overall and 4-3 within the league.
Sources: Lane Kiffin meets with Ole Miss players amid speculation
Lane Kiffin told his Ole Miss players Tuesday that he hasn't accepted a job at any other school, sources told ESPN.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, November 25, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Will Lane Kiffin Head to Auburn After Rapidly Reviving Ole Miss’s Football Program?
Rumors are swirling in regard to the potential departure of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin despite the immediate success and talent he has brought to the program.
Sporting News
Why is it called the Egg Bowl? How Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State rivalry got its name, history & more
Ole Miss and Mississippi State quietly engage in one of the messiest Thanksgiving traditions of the year: The Egg Bowl. Formally known as the "Battle for the Golden Egg," these two Southern schools have developed a reputation for their seemingly constantly goofy games, of which Ole Miss has won the last two.
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch
What to know and how to tune in as Mississippi State faces Ole Miss in the 2022 edition of the Egg Bowl.
