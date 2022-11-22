ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

What channel is Ole Miss vs. Mississippi St. on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 Egg Bowl rivalry game

No. 20 Ole Miss and Mississippi State will continue their tradition of playing the most intense game of family football in Thanksgiving history. The Egg Bowl rivalry between the Rebels and Bulldogs can be claimed as the most vitriolic in all of college sports, and that likely won't change when Mike Leach and Co. travel to Oxford, Miss. to take on Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss squad. Rankings and records don't matter when these teams meet.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy