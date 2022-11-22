Read full article on original website
WSFA
Vigil held for anniversary of Lowndes County sheriff’s slaying
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents held candles outside the Lowndes County Courthouse Tuesday to remember the third anniversary of when their former sheriff, John “Big John” Williams, was shot and killed. “It’s amazing to see his impact and how big he stretches. It’s not here in Lowndes County...
WSFA
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
lowndessignal.com
Caswell McCurdy still “doing his part” in Lowndesboro at 92
Lowndesboro native Caswell McCurdy is a town fixture to many in the community. The 92-year-old lives beside the two-story home on Broad Street where he grew up and continues serving his community and raising crops with his sons, Cas and Garrett, on the land his father and grandfather farmed. “Mr....
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Commission requests status of road improvements
Since 2019, Lowndes County residents have received gradual road improvements, thanks to funding through the Rebuild Alabama Annual Grant Program. County Engineer David Butts said current efforts are concentrated on resurfacing areas needing repairs and workers are now resurfacing County Road 32. “We buy materials and use our equipment to...
Virginia Walmart shooting victim reportedly grew up in Alabama
An Alabama native was among the victims who were shot in the mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reports that Sarah Walker grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and had moved to Virginia with her family. She was working at the Walmart store in...
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24
• Trespassing was reported on Jefferson Street. • A motor vehicle accident was reported on Highway 229. • A domestic dispute was reported on Gilmer Avenue. • Harassment was reported on Third Street. • A white male was arrested on John Street. • A welfare check was conducted on South...
WSFA
Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police confirm a man was arrested on a manslaughter charge Thursday night. The suspect is 35-year-old Jason Popwell. Police have released limited information on what happened. Police Chief Mark Thompson’s statement said only that Popwell was “charged with manslaughter from the Investigation last night conducted by PPD in the Autauga Heights.”
Troy Messenger
Troy Resilience Project holds ribbon-cutting
“Troy Resilience Project’s ribbon-cutting was held on November 9, 2022 to celebrate moving to its new location at 401 S. Brundidge Street, Troy, AL. Troy Resilience Project was founded in 2019 by Dr. Elizabeth Dawson and has grown exponentially since. The community partners, family, and friends in attendance are...
alabamanews.net
Man Injured in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured. Police say they were called to the 2700 block of Cherry Street at about 7:30PM Wednesday. That’s where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Police have...
WSFA
Man charged in arson of abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson for a fire that significantly damaged an abandoned Montgomery hotel. According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, Darryl Lamar Jackson, 30, is charged with arson first degree. The fire happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the former Country Inn & Suites...
WSFA
1 man dead, 1 charged after Crenshaw County shooting
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffery Ard, 60, of Dozier, is charged with murder in the death of Scott Daniel White, 53, also of Dozier. Deputies were called...
WSFA
1 dead in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Tuesday night shooting. The victim, identified as Carlos Medrano, 61, of Montgomery, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. No motive or suspect/s was...
unionspringsherald.com
BC Commission monthly meeting
November’s Bullock County Commissions meeting was held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissions Chamber of the Bullock County Courthouse. Commissioners present included; Solomon Marlow, Jr., Don Larkins, Johnny Adams, John McGowan, as well as, Chairman Alonza Ellis, Jr., and Administrator Patrick Smith. This was...
Wetumpka Herald
Eclectic church damaged by car
There were injuries after a car drove into a church Tuesday night. The Eclectic Fire Department responded to an accident where a car struck a church at the intersection of Highway 14 and Claud Road. “[Fire] units arrived on the scene to find a car had driven into a church,”...
unionspringsherald.com
Student gives Teacher Oath Of Office
On Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at noon, Bullock County Probate Judge James E. Tatum gave the oath of office to Commissioner Edward “Coach” Huffman. In the Macon County Commission Chambers, Commissioner Huffman was sworn in for his third term, where he's been serving for ten years as the Macon County Commissioner of District 2.
WSFA
Friendship Mission serves Thanksgiving meals to those in need
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Friendship Mission in Montgomery made sure no one went hungry this Thanksgiving. Volunteers were hard at work Thursday serving food to both residents of their two homeless shelters and anyone in need of warm meal in the community. “Today we give extra thanks. We give...
selmasun.com
Pine Hill town hall meeting to discuss gun violence, mentoring, more today
A town hall meeting in Pine Hill will discuss gun violence, mentoring and other topics today at Leona's Kitchen from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Other topics will include job training, after school activities, grants for community improvement and more. Leona's Kitchen is located at 4957 County Road 18.
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee native earns GED after years of struggle
Former Tallassee resident Sawyer Munsch stood at the podium at the Oct. 4 graduation for those earning their GED at Gadsden State Community College. He was nervous but the audience couldn’t tell. He spoke with confidence and pride as he praised those who helped him go from a drug addict to a successful salesman.
Troy Messenger
TPD searching for church burglar
The Troy Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man that broke into a local church and stole several musical instruments along with other equipment. The burglary occurred sometime between Thursday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 13, before being discovered. If anyone has any information related to this crime or can identify the male in the photos, please contact the Troy Police Department or Crimestoppers.
WSFA
Mathews man dead after single vehicle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Mathews man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pike County Wednesday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, was killed when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Davis, who was not using a...
