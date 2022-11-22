Lowndes County Commission swears in re-elected commissioners, elects chairmen, terminates attorney’s contract

Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Former State Rep. Perry Hooper, Jr. Indicted on Felony Charge
Former State Rep. Perry Hooper, Jr., who’s accused of sexually abusing a woman at a Montgomery restaurant earlier this year, has been indicted on a felony charge, court records show. Hooper, 68, of Montgomery, allegedly grabbed a woman’s breasts and waist, kissed her on the neck and shoved his...
selmasun.com
Pine Hill town hall meeting to discuss gun violence, mentoring, more today
A town hall meeting in Pine Hill will discuss gun violence, mentoring and other topics today at Leona's Kitchen from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Other topics will include job training, after school activities, grants for community improvement and more. Leona's Kitchen is located at 4957 County Road 18.
lowndessignal.com
Caswell McCurdy still “doing his part” in Lowndesboro at 92
Lowndesboro native Caswell McCurdy is a town fixture to many in the community. The 92-year-old lives beside the two-story home on Broad Street where he grew up and continues serving his community and raising crops with his sons, Cas and Garrett, on the land his father and grandfather farmed. “Mr....
wdhn.com
Single-vehicle crash kills one in Pike County
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man from Montgomery County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, of Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says Lindsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the...
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee native earns GED after years of struggle
Former Tallassee resident Sawyer Munsch stood at the podium at the Oct. 4 graduation for those earning their GED at Gadsden State Community College. He was nervous but the audience couldn’t tell. He spoke with confidence and pride as he praised those who helped him go from a drug addict to a successful salesman.
WSFA
Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police confirm a man was arrested on a manslaughter charge Thursday night. The suspect is 35-year-old Jason Popwell. Police have released limited information on what happened. Police Chief Mark Thompson’s statement said only that Popwell was “charged with manslaughter from the Investigation last night conducted by PPD in the Autauga Heights.”
WSFA
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
WSFA
1 man dead, 1 charged after Crenshaw County shooting
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffery Ard, 60, of Dozier, is charged with murder in the death of Scott Daniel White, 53, also of Dozier. Deputies were called...
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Arson in Fire at Vacant Montgomery Home
The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department says a man has been charged with setting a fire at a vacant home earlier this month. Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says 29-year-old Quindarius Rashard Body is charged with second degree arson in the fire, which happened on November 2. Investigators say the fire happened...
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
Virginia Walmart shooting victim reportedly grew up in Alabama
An Alabama native was among the victims who were shot in the mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reports that Sarah Walker grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and had moved to Virginia with her family. She was working at the Walmart store in...
WSFA
alabamanews.net
WSFA
eastcoasttraveller.com
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
Wetumpka Herald
Eclectic church damaged by car
There were injuries after a car drove into a church Tuesday night. The Eclectic Fire Department responded to an accident where a car struck a church at the intersection of Highway 14 and Claud Road. “[Fire] units arrived on the scene to find a car had driven into a church,”...
aldailynews.com
The Iron Bowl and America’s Water Pipe
Saturday will be the 87th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The stakes may not be as high this year, but there will be no shortage of passion for either team. This is the 51st anniversary of my first Iron Bowl, and I’ve attended more than half the games during that period in three different venues.
wdhn.com
Troy police need help looking for church burglary suspect
TROY, Ala (WDHN)—The Troy Police Department is asking for public help in identifying a suspect in a church burglary, per CrimeStoppers. According to a press release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man broke into the church and stole several musical instruments as well as other equipment. The burglary took...
