Janesville, WI

wclo.com

Visit Beloit running winter clothes drive

Visit Beloit is inviting residents to drop off gently used items to help members of the community keep warm this winter. Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tracy Bliss says they’re accepting coats, snow pants, sweaters, hats, mittens and new socks as part of their Beloit Bundle Up campaign.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

City of Beloit hosts family ornament making night

The City of Beloit Recreation Division hosts a family ornament making night. Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says it will take place on Thursday, December 8th at 6:00 p.m. at the Rotary River Center. Each participant will make and take home two ornaments. The fee for the program is...
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Edgerton Hospital hosts free Narcan training

With the Rock County Public Health Department warning the community about a spike in drug-related deaths that involve both fenatnyl and cocaine, two local healthcare providers are taking action. Vivent Health Prevention Specialist Brooke McKearn says six out of 10 pills sold on the street contain the synthetic opioid that...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

HealthNet to add women’s addiction program

A new program at HealthNet in Janesville aims to help women struggling with addiction find treatment options. Director of the Behavioral Health Clinic Kristin Austin says the treatment will allow individuals to participate in phase-based sessions as well as individual one on one sessions. Austin says the program will allow...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Rock County Public Health implementing new subscription service

Rock County Public Health is teaming up with GovDelivery to provide a new method to deliver press releases and other public communications. Communications Specialist Molly Mueller says it easy to sign up, and residents just need to visit the county website, hover over the residents tab and then select subscription services and sign up for whatever lists you would like.
wclo.com

8-year-old rescued from thin ice in Milton

An eight-year-old autistic boy is back safe with his mother after being rescued off of thin ice by Milton firefighters earlier this week. Battalion Chief Chris Lukas says emergency personnel were called to a retention pond behind the 900 block of East High Street Tuesday afternoon. First responders found the...
MILTON, WI

