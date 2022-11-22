ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

What’s Cooking: Super Easy Baked Turkey Wings

YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NURSq_0jKSgAD800

Super Easy Baked Turkey Wings

Recipe By : Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 1.5 to 2hrs

Serves: 6 servings

Ingredients:

  • 5-1/2lbs Turkey wings; about 6 turkey wings
  • 2 teaspoons Poultry seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon Garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon Onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon Salt add more to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon Ground black pepper
  • 2 large Onions, sliced
  • 2-3 Garlic cloves chopped
  • 3 cups Chicken stock
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1-2 tablespoon Cornstarch

Instructions:

  • Rinse turkey wings, add to a large roasting pan and pat dry. Set aside.
  • Toss the poultry seasoning, cajun seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl until combined. Add seasoning mixture to the turkey wings and toss until they are well coated.  Place wings in baking dish and let for rest/marinate for 30 min. or longer.
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Top turkey wings with the sliced onion, and garlic then pour the stock and Worcestershire on top.
  • Cover with foil then bake for 1.5 to 2 hours or until tender then remove the foil and brown lightly for 15 minutes.  Remove a cup of sauce from the bottom of the wings and stir with cornstarch.  Then add back in the pan.
  • Bake for another 10-15 mins until the sauce thickens. Plate, serve, and Enjoy!

Follow and like Chef Lisa at Dinner Is Served on Facebook & Instagram

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Millcreek Police investigate retail theft at mall

Although the season of giving is upon us, people should be more guarded with their belongings as Millcreek Police Department investigates a recent theft at the mall. The incident happened on Nov. 14 at the Millcreek Mall. Police said the suspects are two women who took merchandise from inside a store and then left in […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
KRON4 News

How to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

(KRON) — Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, shares how to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey as the holiday approaches. 14–16-pound Turkey Serves: 10-12 people Bine: 1 cup salt1 cup brown sugar2 oranges, quartered2 lemons, quartered6 sprigs of thyme4 sprigs rosemary2 gallons of ice water1 thawed turkey 14-16 lb. Directions: To make the brine solution, dissolve […]
thecountrycook.net

Turkey Pot Pie Casserole

This Turkey Pot Pie Casserole has a thick, creamy filling topped with homemade biscuits that makes for the perfect comfort meal!. Topped with homemade biscuits and filled with vegetables and turkey, this Turkey Pot Pie Casserole is the perfect dish to warm you up and use some of that leftover Thanksgiving turkey! With easy to find ingredients, this recipe comes together in about an hour and serves a crowd. No need for sides with this one, this Turkey Pot Pie Casserole is a meal in itself!
Bassey BY

Stir-fry blend with shrimp recipe

BY's Recipe: No cooking experience is required to prepare a stir-fry blend with shrimp. Servings: 4-6. Prep. Time:15 minutes. Cooking Time: 20-30 minutues. 2 cups cooked shrimp (Mushroom works for vegans and vegetarians),
iheart.com

Rtia's post Thanksgiving Turkey Pot Pie

Leftover turkey is a “star” in this delicious, easy pot pie!. 3 cups cooked turkey or chicken, large dice or cut into pieces, or more to taste. Peas and carrots, frozen, thawed – as many as you like. Melt butter and stir in flour. Cook just for...
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
therecipecritic.com

Turkey In a Bag

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Thanksgiving dinner is made easy with this incredibly moist and perfectly cooked turkey in a bag. The oven-safe roasting bag creates a tender and golden turkey with just a few simple steps making this the BEST way to cook a turkey.
YourErie

I-80 crash leaves one dead in Clinton County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was pronounced dead following a crash on Interstate 80 West. Officials say they responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 80 westbound with possible entrapment on Monday around 4:50 p.m. According to investigators, the operator of a 2012 Jeep went over the left side of […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Chautauqua County motel room raid leads to two arrests

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were arrested after law enforcement in Chautauqua County, New York, raided a motel room. The raid was at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at a motel on the 10,000 block of Bennett Road in the Village of Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Police respond to vehicle accident on W 29th and Liberty streets

A two-car crash briefly closed down an Erie intersection on Wednesday night. That accident happened at the intersection of West 29th and Liberty streets. Calls went out around 8:30 p.m. Two vehicles could be seen with moderate to heavy damage colliding with each other and a telephone pole. The state of both drivers is unknown […]
ERIE, PA
The Independent

Turkey stock: Easy, economical way to use more of the bird

Making turkey stock is a great way to use what you have on hand post-Thanksgiving. It's easy and economical: Almost all leftover parts of the bird can be put to use, including the bones, the skin, and small bits of meat attached to the carcass.Just place them into a large soup pot with a generous amount of water. Add some basic vegetables and simmer away for at least an hour. Skim, strain, and you have stock. The longer you simmer it, the more the stock reduces, becoming deeper and richer in flavor and slightly darker in color.Anything but the giblets...
YourErie

2022 Blessed Sacrament kicks off 3rd annual craft show

Over 80 crafters filled up Blessed Sacrament Church to kick off a special weekend. This weekend, the church is holding its 3rd annual craft show featuring woodworkers, glass artists, painters and much more.  Organizers say this is important for the community because all the funds go toward the children at the school. They have already […]
YourErie

Defeated Arizona hopeful Kari Lake sues Maricopa County election officials

Defeated Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign has sued Maricopa County and its election officials, demanding they respond to the campaign’s public records requests about malfunctions on Election Day before the county certifies its vote canvass on Monday. Maricopa County, which spans the Phoenix area and comprises about 60 percent of Arizona’s population, has […]
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy