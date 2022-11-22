What’s Cooking: Super Easy Baked Turkey Wings

Making turkey stock is a great way to use what you have on hand post-Thanksgiving. It's easy and economical: Almost all leftover parts of the bird can be put to use, including the bones, the skin, and small bits of meat attached to the carcass.Just place them into a large soup pot with a generous amount of water. Add some basic vegetables and simmer away for at least an hour. Skim, strain, and you have stock. The longer you simmer it, the more the stock reduces, becoming deeper and richer in flavor and slightly darker in color.Anything but the giblets...

