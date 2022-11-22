What’s Cooking: Super Easy Baked Turkey Wings
Super Easy Baked Turkey Wings
Recipe By : Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 1.5 to 2hrs
Serves: 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 5-1/2lbs Turkey wings; about 6 turkey wings
- 2 teaspoons Poultry seasoning
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
- 1 teaspoon Garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon Onion powder
- 1 teaspoon Salt add more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon Ground black pepper
- 2 large Onions, sliced
- 2-3 Garlic cloves chopped
- 3 cups Chicken stock
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1-2 tablespoon Cornstarch
Instructions:
- Rinse turkey wings, add to a large roasting pan and pat dry. Set aside.
- Toss the poultry seasoning, cajun seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl until combined. Add seasoning mixture to the turkey wings and toss until they are well coated. Place wings in baking dish and let for rest/marinate for 30 min. or longer.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Top turkey wings with the sliced onion, and garlic then pour the stock and Worcestershire on top.
- Cover with foil then bake for 1.5 to 2 hours or until tender then remove the foil and brown lightly for 15 minutes. Remove a cup of sauce from the bottom of the wings and stir with cornstarch. Then add back in the pan.
- Bake for another 10-15 mins until the sauce thickens. Plate, serve, and Enjoy!
