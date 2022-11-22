Read full article on original website
Deputies: Marion County inmate dead after 6 deputies try to subdue him
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate is dead after efforts to place him in handcuffs quickly escalated into violence at the Marion County Jail Friday morning. At approximately 7 a.m. this morning, The Marion County Sheriff's Office says several detention deputies responded to an incident involving inmate Scott Whitley III, 46.
Missing 5-year-old Florida boy found dead, officials say
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed a 5-year-old boy has been found dead hours after he was reported missing from his home in Orange County.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man allegedly attacks woman at Lake Square Mall
A Leesburg man allegedly attacked a woman in the parking lot at Lake Square Mall. Leesburg police were dispatched to the mall Tuesday afternoon after the woman called 911 to report the attack. The woman told the officer who interviewed her that she has been in a romantic relationship with 39-year-old Chaz Horne. She said that they had been celebrating his birthday by driving around the city when Horne told her to take him to Orlando to celebrate his birthday. She refused to take him because he had previously bought narcotics in Orlando. She said he got angry and that when she called her daughter on her cell phone to de-escalate the argument, Horne struck the left side of her face and grabbed her cell phone. He proceeded to throw the cell phone to the ground, shattering the phone’s screen. He hit her in the face with his fist a second time before getting out of the car and walking away. The officer noted in his report that he could see that her makeup was smeared and that her face was beginning to swell where she indicated Horne had hit her.
leesburg-news.com
Homeowner’s security camera aids deputy in capture of suspected thief
A Leesburg homeowner’s security camera aided a deputy in the capture of a suspected thief. A Lake County deputy was dispatched to a residence in Leesburg when a homeowner called 911 regarding the theft of a brand new Craftsman push mower from his front yard. The homeowner said he...
fox35orlando.com
Marion County inmate dies after reportedly 'refusing to cooperate' during cell inspection, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County inmate died on Friday after six detention deputies attempted to subdue the man who was reportedly not cooperating during a routine cell inspection. Around 7 a.m., multiple deputies responded to the administrative confinement section of the jail in response to Scott Whitley III...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for 73-year-old Florida man missing since Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida deputies need the public's help locating a 73-year-old man who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for Herman McClenton. Deputies responded to the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee around 4 p.m. Thursday after McClenton was reported missing. They said he is originally from Eustis and was visiting relatives for Thanksgiving.
Suspect engages in standoff with Orange County deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person has been arrested after a standoff Friday morning, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the incident happened near Chickasaw Trail and Turkey Drive. Deputies said they had approached a sexual battery suspect at a home near Pigeon Circle around 3 a.m.,...
fox35orlando.com
Ocoee Police search for deadly hit and run suspect
OCOEE, Fla. - The Ocoee Police Department is searching for a person who struck and killed a person walking across the street early Friday morning. A person was walking on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, near the Forestbrooke community when they were struck by a car that fled the scene, police said.
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested after brawl with jealous beau who hit her with breakfast sandwich
A Leesburg woman was arrested after a brawl with her jealous beau who hit her with a breakfast sandwich. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Sunday to the 1200 block of Pine Island Drive when 39-year-old Jennifer Louise Reccoppa called 911 to report an attack. Reccoppa said she...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County 21-year-old killed in deadly Thanksgiving day motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old died on Thanksgiving after he was struck by a car at a Seminole County intersection. FHP said the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday when a Mazda was traveling southbound on Bird Lane approaching an intersection of East Lake Drive near the Casselberry area.
Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report
Deputies in Seminole County investigated a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Citrus County seniors beaten; attacker arrested, charged
A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older. Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
Citrus County Chronicle
Run in at local eatery turns violent; two arrested
Tensions boiled over last Saturday at the Boil Yard in Crystal River and now two people are facing felony charges in which one person allegedly used a firearm to strike one person repeatedly in the head. William E. Hunter, 50, of Crystal River, was arrested and charged with one count...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages
A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
fox35orlando.com
'People are dying': Florida residents want change at dangerous intersection after deadly motorcycle crash
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - It’s a call no parent wants to receive. A 21-year-old on his way back home from Thanksgiving dinner was killed in a motorcycle crash. It happened at the intersection of East Lake Drive and Bird Road in Casselberry when his motorcycle struck a car. A family...
click orlando
‘Don’t want anyone’s holiday ruined:’ Altamonte Springs police urge shoppers to keep cars safe
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The holidays are a time for giving, but the Altamonte Springs Police Department wants to remind residents, for some, it’s also a time for taking. That’s why the department is starting its annual Project Safe Car this season, which is a program aimed at providing a safe shopping environment and experience for residents and visitors of Altamonte Springs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office investigating shooting in Crystal River
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating an early morning shoot Friday at the 8th Avenue Apartments in Crystal River. Deputies arrived on scene around 5:15 a.m. Friday. An adult male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was trauma alerted to a hospital, a CCSO spokeswoman said. An adult female suspect was detained on scene.
WESH
Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Sunset At Horse Facility In NW Ocala
Enjoy this beautiful sunset over this horse facility in NW Ocala. It’s truly a slice of heaven! Thanks to Maria Shahi for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
click orlando
4 dogs dead, dozens found malnourished at Seminole County home; owner arrested
SANFORD, Fla. – A man arrested Monday in a domestic violence incident is facing new charges after investigators found more than two dozen malnourished dogs and four dead dogs at his home, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest report of Brandon Blake, 40, states the...
