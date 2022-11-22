ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
First Coast News

Deputies: Marion County inmate dead after 6 deputies try to subdue him

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate is dead after efforts to place him in handcuffs quickly escalated into violence at the Marion County Jail Friday morning. At approximately 7 a.m. this morning, The Marion County Sheriff's Office says several detention deputies responded to an incident involving inmate Scott Whitley III, 46.
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man allegedly attacks woman at Lake Square Mall

A Leesburg man allegedly attacked a woman in the parking lot at Lake Square Mall. Leesburg police were dispatched to the mall Tuesday afternoon after the woman called 911 to report the attack. The woman told the officer who interviewed her that she has been in a romantic relationship with 39-year-old Chaz Horne. She said that they had been celebrating his birthday by driving around the city when Horne told her to take him to Orlando to celebrate his birthday. She refused to take him because he had previously bought narcotics in Orlando. She said he got angry and that when she called her daughter on her cell phone to de-escalate the argument, Horne struck the left side of her face and grabbed her cell phone. He proceeded to throw the cell phone to the ground, shattering the phone’s screen. He hit her in the face with his fist a second time before getting out of the car and walking away. The officer noted in his report that he could see that her makeup was smeared and that her face was beginning to swell where she indicated Horne had hit her.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies searching for 73-year-old Florida man missing since Thanksgiving

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida deputies need the public's help locating a 73-year-old man who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for Herman McClenton. Deputies responded to the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee around 4 p.m. Thursday after McClenton was reported missing. They said he is originally from Eustis and was visiting relatives for Thanksgiving.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Ocoee Police search for deadly hit and run suspect

OCOEE, Fla. - The Ocoee Police Department is searching for a person who struck and killed a person walking across the street early Friday morning. A person was walking on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, near the Forestbrooke community when they were struck by a car that fled the scene, police said.
OCOEE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two Citrus County seniors beaten; attacker arrested, charged

A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older. Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Run in at local eatery turns violent; two arrested

Tensions boiled over last Saturday at the Boil Yard in Crystal River and now two people are facing felony charges in which one person allegedly used a firearm to strike one person repeatedly in the head. William E. Hunter, 50, of Crystal River, was arrested and charged with one count...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages

A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

‘Don’t want anyone’s holiday ruined:’ Altamonte Springs police urge shoppers to keep cars safe

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The holidays are a time for giving, but the Altamonte Springs Police Department wants to remind residents, for some, it’s also a time for taking. That’s why the department is starting its annual Project Safe Car this season, which is a program aimed at providing a safe shopping environment and experience for residents and visitors of Altamonte Springs.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff's office investigating shooting in Crystal River

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating an early morning shoot Friday at the 8th Avenue Apartments in Crystal River. Deputies arrived on scene around 5:15 a.m. Friday. An adult male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was trauma alerted to a hospital, a CCSO spokeswoman said. An adult female suspect was detained on scene.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
WESH

Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Sunset At Horse Facility In NW Ocala

Enjoy this beautiful sunset over this horse facility in NW Ocala. It’s truly a slice of heaven! Thanks to Maria Shahi for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy