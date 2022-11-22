The Son is the latest addition to a recent crop of movies to present grief and trauma in ways that imply that Hollywood is the first to ever discover both. Writer-director Florian Zeller’s overwrought and underwhelming follow-up to his Oscar-winning The Father is a bleak, TV movie-level affair that’s convinced it’s a legit awards contender. The filmmaker doubles down on his lack of awareness for most of The Son’s dour, surface-level exploration of depression. Despite the shallow handling of truly important and nuanced subject matter, Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and a scene-stealing Vanessa Kirby go deep with their performances in ways that almost make The Son’s manipulative and predictable story worth sitting through—almost.

1 DAY AGO