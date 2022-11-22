Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Jake Gyllenhaal seems genuinely shocked to learn Dennis Quaid has played his dad before
Jake Gyllenhaal seems to have been genuinely shocked during a recent Yahoo! Entertainment junket interview for Disney’s new animated film Strange World—in which actor Dennis Quaid voices his father—to learn that it’s not the first time he and Quaid have shared that particular faux-familial relationship. When a questioner asks Quaid about the pair’s previous collaboration, 2004's The Day After Tomorrow, Gyllenhaal gives a very convincing, very confused-sounding “We did?” and then proceeds to declare his mind blown.
People Shared The Worst Movie Roles Good Actors Ever Did, And It's, Uhhh, Controversial
"Millie Bobby Brown is a great actress in TV shows, but I didn't like Godzilla (2019). I wish she would do a better movie project that showcases her talents more."
A.V. Club
WALL-E director Andrew Stanton talks art house inspirations, Pixar blockbusters, and getting the Criterion treatment
Practically from the moment of its 2008 release, Pixar’s WALL-E was hailed as a classic. Pleasing a wide swath of moviegoers and raising the already high bar set by previous Pixar releases like Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, and The Incredibles, WALL-E earned six Academy Awards and won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Now, as WALL-E becomes the first Disney/Pixar film to receive a Criterion Collection edition—with a 4K digital master and the requisite bells, whistles, and supplemental material—director Andrew Stanton sits down with The A.V. Club to talk about his experience making the futuristic fable.
A.V. Club
New logo suggests Dreamworks still weirdly proud to be the Boss Baby studio
Asserting—against all odds!—that they are still very much proud to be the studio behind two Boss Baby films, two Boss Baby TV shows, multiple Boss Baby short films and TV specials, and, indirectly, the “Chronology” section of the Boss Baby media franchise’s personal Wikipedia page, which lays out the timeline of all of the above, Dreamworks released a new production logo for itself this week that asserts, boldly, that, “Yep, we’re the Boss Baby ones.”
A.V. Club
Chris Hemsworth says it's time for another "drastically different" version of Thor
Chris Hemsworth is in press tour mode of late, doing the rounds to promote his current Nat Geo/Disney+ documentary series Limitless. (Which, tragically, is not about what would happen if someone gave Hemsworth that pill.) The ensuing slate of interviews has had revelations both somber and not—including Hemsworth revealing he carries a genetic trait that’s linked to a heightened risk of Alzheimer’s disease, and that he intends to take more time away from work to spend with his family.
A.V. Club
This holiday season, cue up these classic films on Netflix
What makes a classic holiday film? Browsing Netflix’s options, it seems a malleable term; 1954’s White Christmas is as classic as they come, but what about Kurt Russell’s modern hit The Christmas Chronicles? Or Lindsay Lohan’s newly released comeback, Falling For Christmas? And yes, you’d better believe we included Eyes Wide Shut on a list of watchable holiday films. As The A.V. Club prepares for the holidays and a new year, we’re rounding up the best viewing options for you, your family, and friends. Read on for our recommendations and keep your Netflix browsing time to a minimum!
A.V. Club
6 things you have to watch on TV this Thanksgiving weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, November 25, to Sunday, November 27. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy run amok in a new...
A.V. Club
The Son never rises, despite stirring performances from Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern
The Son is the latest addition to a recent crop of movies to present grief and trauma in ways that imply that Hollywood is the first to ever discover both. Writer-director Florian Zeller’s overwrought and underwhelming follow-up to his Oscar-winning The Father is a bleak, TV movie-level affair that’s convinced it’s a legit awards contender. The filmmaker doubles down on his lack of awareness for most of The Son’s dour, surface-level exploration of depression. Despite the shallow handling of truly important and nuanced subject matter, Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and a scene-stealing Vanessa Kirby go deep with their performances in ways that almost make The Son’s manipulative and predictable story worth sitting through—almost.
A.V. Club
David Hornsby plays Cyrano with Joe Manganiello on a hilarious Mythic Quest
Mythic Quest is so good at high-concept episodes and set pieces that when the writers focus on a classic sitcom trope, it really nails them. Not every episode has to be a conceptual detour, like “A Dark Quiet Death,” but when the show plays with a classic bit like the “earpiece conversation,” the concept becomes an episode-wide concern. Everyone has someone in their ear this week, and it’s not doing them any favors.
