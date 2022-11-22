Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Crash slows rush hour traffic on SB I-95 in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The drive home is a bit slow in Jupiter because of a crash. The crash is located in the southbound lanes of I-95, just past the exit at Donald Ross Road. Authorities say four right lanes are blocked in the area. Photos from traffic cameras...
cw34.com
Two men steal boat equipment on Thanksgiving Day in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — While you were enjoying turkey these two men were enjoying something else...until they got caught. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Martinez, 26, and Jesus Castro, 26, spent Thanksgiving Day stealing boat equipment in Martin County. During a traffic stop, deputies...
cw34.com
Crash in Lake Worth leaves two people dead and another in critical condition
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead following a crash in Lake Worth. The crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of 6th Avenue South and Sunset Drive. Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Jason Figueroa Jr., 22, was driving eastbound on Avenue...
cw34.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Riviera Beach, deputies looking for driver
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Running a red light proved fatal on Friday. Deputies say on Nov. 25 a man ran a red light while driving north on Avenue South and Blue Heron Boulevard. When the driver made it to the intersection they collided with 40-year-old Nicholas Baccari. Baccari...
cw34.com
9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie hits boat propeller while falling into lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The search continues for a 9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie after he fell into a lake in front of his two brothers. This incident occurred just a day before the body of an autistic 10-year-old boy from Riviera Beach was found in a lake in his neighborhood.
cw34.com
Suspect, victim identified in fatal stabbing in Hobe Sound
HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — A man killed in a weekend stabbing has been identified, and investigators are hunting for his suspected killer. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Robert Tyler Meadows died on Saturday, Nov. 26, following an altercation at a home inside the Preserve. That's a gated community off Seabranch Avenue in Hobe Sound.
cw34.com
Girl bitten by shark at Hobe Sound Beach
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A day at the beach ended in the hospital for a young girl on the Treasure Coast. On Sunday, Martin County Fire Rescue and Jupiter Island Public Safety received reports of a shark bite. Around 1 p.m. at Hobe Sound Beach, MCFR said they...
cw34.com
Police: Man jumps on ex's car, orders her in, tells her 'I am going to break your neck'
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A security guard for an apartment complex called Riviera Beach police about a suspicious person but this case turned out to be much more. The victim was a 57-year-old woman who told the guard in person that her ex-boyfriend had been at her car.
cw34.com
$50,000 reward offered in armed robbery of letter carrier in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the two people who robbed a USPS letter carrier at gunpoint. The armed robbery happened on Nov. 19 near 4355 Village Drive in Delray Beach. The USPS shared images of the two...
cw34.com
Drowning investigation in Riviera Beach where boy with autism disappeared
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a drowning investigation is underway in a neighborhood in Riviera Beach where a 10-year-old boy with autism disappeared. Earlier this afternoon, police issued an alert for Tahfin Chowdbury. He was last seen at Turtle Cay in Riviera Beach around 1:30 p.m. He...
cw34.com
Fallen PBSO deputies honored with state road designation
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office honored two fallen heroes today. Deputy Sheriff Donta Manuel and Deputy Sheriff Jonathan Wallace were killed in 2007. On Nov. 28, 2007, Manuel and Wallace were chasing a stolen vehicle and were struck by another patrol car....
cw34.com
Traffic crash in Riviera Beach causes active investigation by law enforcement
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A major traffic crash in Riviera Beach and law enforcement is asking drivers to avoid the area. The Riviera Beach Police Department said the crash occurred on on Blue Heron Blvd. and Avenue S., just after 6 p.m. Video from the scene shows multiple...
cw34.com
I-95 back open after Friday morning crash blocked 3 lanes
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on I-95 in Boca Raton left three lanes of the highway blocked and heavy traffic, Friday morning. The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes approaching Congress Avenue, Exit 50, and it involved a motorcyclist. PUMP PATROL: Click here...
cw34.com
Police locate missing 16-year-old in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Thomas was found safe and has returned home. The Port St. Lucie Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old boy after he never made it to school. Officers are looking for 16-year-old Anthony Thomas. His family last saw him at 7 a.m.,...
cw34.com
Multiple vehicle and residential burglaries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need your help with a burglary that took place almost a month ago. It all happened in the Holiday Plaza Mobile Home Park in West Palm Beach. On Oct. 29 deputies say three young men stole from multiple vehicles and residences getting...
cw34.com
Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
cw34.com
Riviera Beach Police substation host grand opening
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new addition for the Riviera Beach Police Department opened up today. The city held a grand opening for its police substation on Nov. 28. Interim Police Chief Josh Lewis said the substation will increase police presence and provide a place for the community to engage with police.
cw34.com
Woman found safe in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found the woman who walked away from her home in unincorporated Boca Raton. PBSO originally said that Deborah Stewart, 86, was last seen around noon on Sunday, Nov. 27. She was reported missing Monday morning. No further information...
cw34.com
Revolving door stops after 3rd arrest in 4 months, 2 straight from seatbelt violations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two West Palm Beach detectives assigned to the Gang and Habitual Offender Suppression Team unexpectedly arrested a man who was part of the latter. In their undercover car, this past Monday night, Nov. 21, they got word of a stolen Alfa Romeo SUV...
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Searching for Driver of Vehicle That Fled From Fatal Crash
Fort Pierce - Wednesday November 23, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department is appealing to the public for help in finding the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle that plowed into another car Tuesday evening leaving one dead, and another seriously injured. The crash occurred about 7:41 p.m. at the intersection...
Comments / 0