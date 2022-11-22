ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

Crash slows rush hour traffic on SB I-95 in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The drive home is a bit slow in Jupiter because of a crash. The crash is located in the southbound lanes of I-95, just past the exit at Donald Ross Road. Authorities say four right lanes are blocked in the area. Photos from traffic cameras...
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Two men steal boat equipment on Thanksgiving Day in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — While you were enjoying turkey these two men were enjoying something else...until they got caught. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Martinez, 26, and Jesus Castro, 26, spent Thanksgiving Day stealing boat equipment in Martin County. During a traffic stop, deputies...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Suspect, victim identified in fatal stabbing in Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — A man killed in a weekend stabbing has been identified, and investigators are hunting for his suspected killer. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Robert Tyler Meadows died on Saturday, Nov. 26, following an altercation at a home inside the Preserve. That's a gated community off Seabranch Avenue in Hobe Sound.
HOBE SOUND, FL
cw34.com

Girl bitten by shark at Hobe Sound Beach

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A day at the beach ended in the hospital for a young girl on the Treasure Coast. On Sunday, Martin County Fire Rescue and Jupiter Island Public Safety received reports of a shark bite. Around 1 p.m. at Hobe Sound Beach, MCFR said they...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Fallen PBSO deputies honored with state road designation

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office honored two fallen heroes today. Deputy Sheriff Donta Manuel and Deputy Sheriff Jonathan Wallace were killed in 2007. On Nov. 28, 2007, Manuel and Wallace were chasing a stolen vehicle and were struck by another patrol car....
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

I-95 back open after Friday morning crash blocked 3 lanes

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on I-95 in Boca Raton left three lanes of the highway blocked and heavy traffic, Friday morning. The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes approaching Congress Avenue, Exit 50, and it involved a motorcyclist. PUMP PATROL: Click here...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Police locate missing 16-year-old in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Thomas was found safe and has returned home. The Port St. Lucie Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old boy after he never made it to school. Officers are looking for 16-year-old Anthony Thomas. His family last saw him at 7 a.m.,...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Riviera Beach Police substation host grand opening

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new addition for the Riviera Beach Police Department opened up today. The city held a grand opening for its police substation on Nov. 28. Interim Police Chief Josh Lewis said the substation will increase police presence and provide a place for the community to engage with police.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Woman found safe in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found the woman who walked away from her home in unincorporated Boca Raton. PBSO originally said that Deborah Stewart, 86, was last seen around noon on Sunday, Nov. 27. She was reported missing Monday morning. No further information...
BOCA RATON, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Searching for Driver of Vehicle That Fled From Fatal Crash

Fort Pierce - Wednesday November 23, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department is appealing to the public for help in finding the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle that plowed into another car Tuesday evening leaving one dead, and another seriously injured. The crash occurred about 7:41 p.m. at the intersection...
FORT PIERCE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy