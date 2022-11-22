Nobody panic! This New Jersey dad is getting the Taylor Swift ticket hookup!. Unless you've been under a rock at the bottom of the Pacific, you're aware of the absolute mayhem the ticket sales for Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour has caused. When pre-sales launched on Tuesday, the historic, unprecedented number of people who swarmed to Ticketmaster caused the site to malfunction. Millions of others were waiting in alarmingly long queue lines, and still weren't able to score.

8 DAYS AGO