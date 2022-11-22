Read full article on original website
Paid Menstrual Leave Coming to New Jersey
Women may no longer need to suffer in silence.(@S-S-S/iStock) Paid menstrual leave in New Jersey has turned a lot of heads over the past few months. Officially recognized in Australia, parts of Asia, and Europe, New Jersey is officially introducing legislation to make that time of the month a little more bearable for women who suffer.
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New Jersey
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in southern New Jersey that serves some of the absolute best BBQ. Keep reading to learn more.
Fondue Potatoes Will Be New Jersey’s New Favorite Side Dish
I just found something that will literally rock your world. You'll be an absolute rockstar at Thanksgiving or Christmas if you show up with fondue potatoes. I would never toy with your emotions, I promise this is real. I know, I’m drooling too. I love cheesy potatoes as much as...
There Are Some South Jersey Families Offering Something Chocolate For Thanksgiving Dessert
Turkey day is basically here! Hopefully, by now, you've figured out what all you'll be serving for your big feast! No doubt, you'll have the turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and all of that. The main course is always delicious. What are you serving for dessert?. I've been chatting with my...
NJ congressman slams Ticketmaster as ‘Anti-hero’ after Taylor Swift meltdown
If you ask one of New Jersey’s congressmen, that Taylor Swift lyric sums up Ticketmaster’s massive ticket meltdown this week — while the ticket retailer has pointed a finger at automated bots used by scalpers. U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J. 9th District, riffed on some other lyrics...
LOL: Watch This NJ Dad ‘DM’ Taylor Swift on Instagram For Tickets in Viral TikTok
Nobody panic! This New Jersey dad is getting the Taylor Swift ticket hookup!. Unless you've been under a rock at the bottom of the Pacific, you're aware of the absolute mayhem the ticket sales for Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour has caused. When pre-sales launched on Tuesday, the historic, unprecedented number of people who swarmed to Ticketmaster caused the site to malfunction. Millions of others were waiting in alarmingly long queue lines, and still weren't able to score.
Popular discount grocer ready to open another New Jersey store
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is continuing its expansion in New Jersey with the announcement of the grand opening of a new Brick location; the grand opening will be on Dec. 8. The store is located at 780 NJ-70, Brick, NJ O8723. With its national expansion continuing, Aldi...
Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder once partied at N.J. house known as the Motown Mansion
It’s been referred to as the Motown Mansion. A two-story, 16-room home built and lived in by onetime Motown Records president William “Kedar” Massenburg is for sale in Saddle River, Bergen County. Asking price is $4,995,000. “There were parties there with a host of superstar celebrities —...
I Can’t Believe New Jersey Was An Answer to This Shocking ‘Family Feud’ Question
In my humble opinion, this wasn't a "good answer," but it was a funny one. Family Feud is known for it's sassy responses to seemingly innocent questions. Contestants have given many memorable responses since the show began in 1976. Thanks to today's technology, those funny answers live on the internet forever.
