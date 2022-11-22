ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Hits a Tree on the East Side

My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx. 2:15 am. In the neighborhood of the 1200 block of Arnold...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Accident With Injuries In Rockford

My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Where: N Perryville Rd and Olde Creek Rd. When: Approximately 2:40 pm.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: CITY OF ROCKFORD ISSUES TRAVEL ADVISORY PRIOR TO STROLL ON STATE FESTIVITIES IN DOWNTOWN ROCKFORD

My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. City Issues Travel and Parking Information for Downtown Events. Saturday November 26th,...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Crash on Yale Bridge Road detours traffic near Williams Tree Farm

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Four people are sent to the hospital Friday following a two-vehicle crash on Yale Bridge Road near Rockton, just east of Williams Tree Farm. Investigators say an SUV was traveling west on Yale Bridge Road when it crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck going east.
ROCKTON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Crashes Into A Mail Truck…

My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. HRFD:. Harlem-Roscoe Firefighters responded to a 2-vehicle accident on the morning of...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Two vehicles crashed head on. And then into a 3rd vehicle. The 2 vehicles that crashed head on, both fled the scene.

My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 10:15 pm. In...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Crashes Into A Pole in Loves Park, Avoid The Area

My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 6:30 am. In...
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: And Another Home Invasion on the East Side

My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a home invasion. Again, we sat on this hoping...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Rollover in Boone County

My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. One vehicle rollover accident In Boone County. It happened this evening near...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Auto Accident on the East Side

My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting an auto accident on the East side. It happened...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Fire, Spreads To Another Vehicle

My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Photos by RS sources. Vehicle Fire, Spreads To Another Vehicle. It happened...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Mysterious BOOM Heard Across The Area…

My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Several sources are reporting they have heard a loud mysterious boom. Earlier tonight we have gotten several reports of a mysterious...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

$100K+ in damage reported after Freeport house fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Freeport suffers more than $100,000 in damages Friday morning, according to authorities. Crews responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 1000 block of South Park Boulevard for aid. Luckily, residents had escaped the two-story home before crews arrived. No...
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Fatal Plane Crash in Wonder Lake

My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. On Friday, November 25 at approximately 5:15 p.m., McHenry County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single airplane crash involving a model EA-300LC, near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake. The pilot and sole occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WONDER LAKE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Street closures for Stoll on State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — All of Downtown Rockford will transform into a winter wonderland on Saturday for Stroll on State, which means many roads will be closed to traffic. Starting at 6 a.m., residents will not be able to drive within Jefferson Street to the north, Church Street to the west, Chestnut Walnut Street to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport fire called ‘suspicious’ in nature

FREEPORT, Il. (WTVO) — Freeport Fire officials are calling a fire suspicious after dousing flames at a vacant structure on Thursday afternoon. According to the Freeport Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 300 block of South Hancock around 4:20 p.m. for reported smoke. They found a fire inside the vacant structure on the property, […]
FREEPORT, IL

