gilavalleycentral.net
Voice of the Valley: Toys for Tots drive and holiday events
Pete Guana of Lifeline Ambulance and Kay Marchionne from the Graham County Chamber of Commerce discuss Toys for Tots and upcoming events.
'Seeing an increase in need,' - Community Food Bank prepares for Thanksgiving
As the number on grocery price tags grows, local food banks also take on greater spending for families needing affordable meal options.
gilavalleycentral.net
Eastern Arizona Museum bazaar starts new holiday tradition
PIMA — A gap in the Gila Valley’s holiday traditions created an opening for Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society. The museum hosted its inaugural Pre-Holiday Bazaar last weekend. “I thought it would be an opportunity, since the Hospital (Auxiliary) didn’t do their yearly Christmas House,” said organizer...
gilavalleycentral.net
Main Street in Safford to close for holiday activities
SAFFORD — Upcoming holiday events will result in the closure of Main Street in Safford several times over the next few weeks. On Friday, Nov. 25, beginning at noon, Safford Police and Streets crews will begin removing vehicles and closing Main Street from 8th to Central avenues for Merry Main Street. That includes the intersections at 5th, 6th, and 7th avenues, as well as 5th Avenue north to the Post Office. The city parking lots on Main Street will also be closed.
gilavalleycentral.net
Nevelyn Lou Nelson
Nevelyn Lou Nelson, of Safford, AZ entered into rest Sunday, November 20, 2022, at her residence. She was 64 years old. Nevelyn was born on October 10, 1958, in Fort Sumner, New Mexico, to JA and Anna Sullivan Cordell. Nevelyn was the youngest of her siblings; Jerry Don, Linda Darlene & Beverly Jalene. Nevelyn spent most of her childhood in Las Cruces, New Mexico from 1963 to 1973.
gilavalleycentral.net
Carmen Linda Ruiz
On November 7, Carmen Linda Ruiz passed peacefully at the residence of her daughter. Linda was born on April 21, 1951, in Morenci. Linda was a mother, sister, aunt and sweet friend to many. As many knew her, she was a very one-of-a-kind sweet, compassionate person. Many knew her from working at the Clifton/Morenci Accommodation school or at the Urgent Care in Morenci. Linda was also very active in her church community as she loved serving her Lord.
gilaherald.com
Teens get probation in Morenci skate park beat down
MORENCI – Five juveniles have been or are in the process of being given juvenile probation stemming from an assault at the Morenci skatepark on Nov. 11. Four suspects accepted plea deals with one still pending. The suspects involved are 16-, and 17-year-old subjects who were involved in an...
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for Nov. 15 – 21
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Nov. 15-21, 2021. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. November 15. Sebastian Correa,...
gilavalleycentral.net
GCSO dealing with pair of shootings
GRAHAM COUNTY — Graham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a pair of incidents involving weapons over the last two weeks. The first occurred Nov. 1, when a man entered the hospital after being shot in the face. The man said he and friend were quail hunting, when a...
12news.com
17 indicted after FBI led 'violent crime initiative' at San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation
ARIZONA, USA — Federal indictments have been handed down to 17 individuals following an “intensive violent crime initiative” at the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, with most of those indicted being arrested, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office. Charges filed in...
