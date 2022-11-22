On November 7, Carmen Linda Ruiz passed peacefully at the residence of her daughter. Linda was born on April 21, 1951, in Morenci. Linda was a mother, sister, aunt and sweet friend to many. As many knew her, she was a very one-of-a-kind sweet, compassionate person. Many knew her from working at the Clifton/Morenci Accommodation school or at the Urgent Care in Morenci. Linda was also very active in her church community as she loved serving her Lord.

MORENCI, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO