ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
parsippanyfocus.com

Morris County Touts Small Business Saturday With Grant Delivery

PARSIPPANY — Another $15,000 Morris County Small Business Grant was delivered today by the Morris County Commissioners, who were joined by Parsippany Township’s Mayor and Council President and the Morris County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) in highlighting the importance of shopping locally when the nation recognizes Small Business Saturday.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Black Friday shoppers flock to American Dream mall in New Jersey

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Shoppers across New Jersey are on the hunt for bargain deals this Black Friday. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon was at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, where shoppers lined up early Friday morning before the doors opened to kick off the holiday shopping season. She chatted with Paul Ghermezian, a board […]
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Morris County Courthouse Project Moves to Schematic Design Phase

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners authorized moving forward Monday, November 21, on the schematic design phase for a new courthouse slated for a county-owned parcel on Schuyler Place in Morristown after reviewing a revised, preliminary concept during a public meeting. The vote followed a...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn

A driver from River Vale was drunk on Thanksgiving when his car crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
News 12

Fire displaces 10 families in Hackensack on Thanksgiving

A fire in Bergen County has left 10 families displaced on Thanksgiving. Hackensack police say the first started around 3 a.m. Thursday at 163 Hudson St. Police say the fire started in the basement of the building. The American Red Cross says the organization is helping 32 people in 10...
HACKENSACK, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen Announces Re-Election Bid

MORRIS COUNTY — Republican Tayfun Selen, who serves as Director of the Morris County Board of Commissioners, announced his reelection for another term in 2023 alongside two dozen county Republican leaders including 20 Morris County Mayors. “I’m proud of my record of holding the line on taxes each year,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy