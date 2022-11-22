Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it.
Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing black jacket with a brown collar and tan pants. He had Hoke brand sneakers with white soles. Postal inspectors said he was carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact USPIS at 1-877-876-2455. All information will be kept confidential, and a reward up to $50,000 is being offered.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
