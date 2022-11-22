ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Post office robbed in Southeast DC

By Brian Farrell
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it.

Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing black jacket with a brown collar and tan pants. He had Hoke brand sneakers with white soles. Postal inspectors said he was carrying a black backpack.

Mother indicted after 3-year-old daughter killed, other children hurt in Montgomery County crash

Anyone with information about the incident can contact USPIS at 1-877-876-2455. All information will be kept confidential, and a reward up to $50,000 is being offered.

Comments

Chris
3d ago

I swear these criminals are ridiculous... and when they get caught they start crying and pleading for leniency... I hope when they get caught the judge throw the book at them and give them no mercy. we hard working people are getting tired of this.

