Decatur, IL

WMBD/WYZZ

St. Teresa Edges Tri-Valley for 2A Football State Title

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tri-Valley’s quest for a state football championship fell just short Friday. Decatur St. Teresa edged Tri-Valley, 29-22, in the class 2A state title game at Memorial Stadium. The win gives St. Teresa its fourth state title and first since 1979. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on two fourth-down conversions in the second […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

STATE CHAMPS: St. Teresa beats Tri-Valley to win Class 2A championship

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tri-Valley had one final play to tie the game with a touchdown and extra point with time expiring but Jack Singer batted down the last pass and the celebration was on for St. Teresa football, winning the Class 2A state championship 29-22 at Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon. The Bulldogs (14-0) capped a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

END OF AN ERA: Ken Leonard retires as state champ, Sacred Heart-Griffin beats Providence Catholic to win Class 4A title

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a storybook ending for the state’s all-time winningest coach. Ken Leonard walked off the field for the final time a state champ Friday night, with Sacred Heart-Griffin beating Providence Catholic 44-20 at Memorial Stadium. It’s the sixth state championship for Leonard, the best coach in IHSA history, who won his 419th […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Williamsville falls in Class 3A state title game, finishes runner-up

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Williamsville had all the makings of a fun afternoon at Memorial Stadium but a 10-0 lead over IC Catholic quickly went south, with the Knights scoring 48 unanswered points on their way to the Class 3A state championship, beating the Bullets 48-17 on Friday. “When you’re in a game like this and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Effingham Radio

Grace Nelson Breaks School Record; Wins Game Against Newton 50-49

In what was a wild and historic night Altamont defeated Newton 50-49, without ever leading the game. Newton was in control from the beginning as they led after the first quarter 9-5. Altamont got the offense going in the second quarter to trim the lead to 22-20 at the half. Altamont was out rebounded in the first half 25-7. Altamont also only shot 7/25 from the field and 2/11 from three. Peyton Osteen led the team in scoring at the half with 8 points. Grace Nelson only had 2 points at the half, leaving her 17 points away from breaking the girls’ basketball all time point record.
NEWTON, IL
tonyspicks.com

Lindenwood Lions vs Illinois Fighting Illini 11/25/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Lindenwood Lions will face off with the 16 Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. Lindenwood is one game below .500 after beating Idaho State by one point in their seventh game. In order to secure the victory, the Lions played excellent defense, limiting Idaho State to only 36.1% shooting and creating eight turnovers.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema discusses his favorite Thanksgiving food

Bret Bielema hates Thanksgiving. Ok, that’s not true. He is, however, not a fan of 1 of Thanksgiving’s most well-known items. During a recent segment on “Illinois 101,” Bielema gave his thoughts on the best food found on gobble gobble day. Naturally, the 2nd-year coach is a fan of the classics such as turkey and stuffing, but there is a food he won’t consume.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana Park District hosts their 55th Thanksgiving Turkey Trot

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This year’s Thanksgiving meal will be well earned for some people in the Champaign County area. The Urbana Park District held their annual Turkey Trot this morning. And people came out in droves to get one last run in before mealtime. It’s been 55 years of non-stop turkey trotting. They even […]
URBANA, IL
wmay.com

Illinois Deer Harvest Hits Three-Year High

Illinois hunters have harvested more than 52,000 deer during the first weekend of firearm season around the state. It’s a sharp increase over the two previous years, with just over 47,000 deer taken during the first firearm weekend in 2020, and just under 49,000 last year. But in Sangamon County, hunters bagged 327 deer, fewer than in either of the past two years.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Thanksgiving meal options in Champaign-Urbana

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you aren’t able to cook your own Thanksgiving meal this year, don’t worry, there are plenty of options to dine out in the Champaign-Urbana area. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Dine-In and Carry-Out options, as well as a couple special Thanksgiving dining events. Dine-In: Bob Evans […]
URBANA, IL
wmay.com

Purchase Faces Challenger In Ward 5

Another incumbent Springfield alderman will face a challenge in next year’s elections. Springfield businessman Calvin Pitts filed petitions late Wednesday to run for alderman in Ward 5. Incumbent LakeishaPurchase, who was appointed to the position in 2021, has already filed to run for a full term. Another appointed alderman, Roy Williams, Jr., is also facing a challenge for his Ward 3 seat.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Culture Connection: New Mexican bakery opens in Arcola

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA) — When you walk in to Panaderia Saldivar, the smell of Mexican sweet bread, or pan dulce, hits you immediately. “People just got to know what we were doing and started liking what we were selling,” explains owner Sandra Saldivar. The Saldivars have been baking for the Arcola community for the past […]
ARCOLA, IL

