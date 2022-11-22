In what was a wild and historic night Altamont defeated Newton 50-49, without ever leading the game. Newton was in control from the beginning as they led after the first quarter 9-5. Altamont got the offense going in the second quarter to trim the lead to 22-20 at the half. Altamont was out rebounded in the first half 25-7. Altamont also only shot 7/25 from the field and 2/11 from three. Peyton Osteen led the team in scoring at the half with 8 points. Grace Nelson only had 2 points at the half, leaving her 17 points away from breaking the girls’ basketball all time point record.

