Salvation Army hosts Thanksgiving food drive
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Salvation Army brought back their holiday tradition of serving warm food to those in need on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The non-profit hosted the Thanksgiving luncheon at their facility on Matamoros Street this morning. Major Rogelio Galaviz told KGNS people got to enjoy a plate...
TABC Warns Community the Dangers of Underage Drinking
LAREDO, Tx. - With the holiday season in full swing, the Texas alcoholic beverage commission, also known as TABC, warns the community about the dangers of underage drinking. TABC’s Chris Porter says they continue working to make businesses accountable for selling alcohol to customers either underage or already intoxicated.
Border Patrol works to offer suicide prevention resources
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This year brought several challenges for the Border Patrol agency including a record number of apprehensions which is something they say can affect their staff’s mental health. According to Border Patrol’s national numbers, two agent-suicides were reported last week and a third suicide case was...
Feds: Former BP agent was illegally hiring migrants as truck drivers
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former U.S. Border Patrol agent, his wife and a Laredo man were arrested Thursday and accused by authorities of conspiring to hire undocumented migrants as truck drivers. Ricardo Gonzalez, 39; his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35; and Alex Lopez, 33, were responsible for the day-to-day operations of Gonmor Inc., a commercial […]
Laredo Police offering ‘safe exchange’ zones
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The holiday season is here and with that comes online shopping. The Laredo Police Department wants everyone to have safe transactions. This is why they remind the community of ‘safe exchange’ zones. These are areas around the city that have surveillance cameras. This helps...
Avoid from purchasing counterfeit gifts this holiday season
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With the holiday shopping season expected to kick off this Friday, federal agents are reminding consumers to keep an eye out for counterfeit and pirated merchandise. Last year, the most popular seizure for counterfeit items was clothing, shoes, watches, jewelry and even Covid-19 tests. According to...
Local Laredoan Wins Triathlon Competition
LAREDO, Tex. - Carlos Pena is a 40-year-old laredoan who found his passion through intense challenges, especially in triathlons. Pena has competed in more than 29 triathlons called “Ironman”, which he has recently come back from one hosted in Guanajuato, Mexico. Although this one was a bit different...
Pet of the Week: Marshmallow
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Well, the weather outside is frightful, but a fire with some marshmallows would be so delightful!. In this week’s Pet of the Week, it’s not the type of Marshmallow that your are thinking about. Best Friends for Life is trying to look for a...
Owner of Laredo construction company arrested for theft
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly stealing money from a restaurant owner after he didn’t show up to do the work he was contracted for. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Laredo Police arrested Pedro Veliz, 51 and charged him with theft. The arrest stems from a...
Showers Friday, Then Bright Sunshine Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A developing low pressure system near the coast, along with rising air will produce clouds tall enough to produce showers late tonight and on Friday. Much drier air will follow with bright sunshine during the weekend. Warmer southerly winds with 70′s will return Sunday, we may top 80F on Tuesday.
Black Friday Deals Kicks Off in the Gateway City
LAREDO, Tx. - 166 million people across the nation are expected to shop this Black Friday weekend according to the national retail federation. One of them was Candice who went out and about in a mall in Laredo. She says she scored some Christmas décor in Dillards and took advantage...
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A young Laredoan is making her mark as Laredo’s first international child model. Kyle Martinez has been modeling after she made her big debut at the Laredo Fashion Show. The fourth-grade student Colonel Santos Benavides Elementary student continued modeling and was even invited to take...
Court TV
TX v. Ortiz: Border Patrol Serial Killer Trial
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (Court TV) — Opening statements begin Monday, November 28 in the trial of suspected serial killer Juan David Ortiz, a South Texas border patrol agent accused of murdering four women. The deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Griselda Cantu and Janelle Ortiz all occurred in...
MySanAntonio
Clear skies ahead for Laredo following steady rainfall
After a week of steady rain throughout the Gateway City, clear skies are on the horizon for Laredo with the precipitation potential dropping to zero on Saturday, Nov. 26 and staying low for the foreseeable future. Prior to the end of the precipitation, the rainfall was continuing heavily on Friday,...
On The Border: $1.5 Million Cocaine Seized At World Trade Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized hard narcotics that totaled over $1,500,000 in street value. “This is an excellent seizure by our officers working at the CBP cargo facilities. It’s a perfect
Accident reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are reporting an accident on Loop 20. According to Laredo Police, an accident has been reported on the northbound lanes of Loop 20 near the FedEx building. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and drive with caution. For more headlines. click here.
Border Patrol agent taken to hospital after accident in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A federal agent is taken to the hospital after an accident was reported in north Laredo. According to a witness on the scene, the accident took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. Officials with the U.S. Border Patrol say a trailer crashed into one of their government...
KSAT 12
Trial starts Monday for former Border Patrol agent, accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz
SAN ANTONIO – The trial of Juan David Ortiz, a former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering four women near Laredo in 2018, will take place in Bexar County after a change of venue was granted. KSAT 12 will be streaming the entire proceedings, from gavel to gavel, on...
Barricaded man arrested after intense standoff with Laredo police
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is arrested after an intense hours-long standoff in central Laredo that had law enforcement and the neighborhood on edge in the 100 block of East San Pedro Street. According to police, 38-year-old Josue Perez shot toward police as they attempted to approach an out-of-service...
