The 1855 Col. John Harris Residence is part of the history of the Westport District in Kansas City as a museumCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarriedCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, MissouriCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fireCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't haveCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Nov. 25, 2022 Editorial: Salvation Army's Adopt-A-Family program
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the rising cost of everyday items, affording Christmas gifts is an even greater challenge for our neighbors in need. If you are more able, please consider adopting a family or a senior for Christmas. Every year, the Salvation Army's Adopt-A-Family program helps provide gifts...
41st Annual Toy Run Coming to Independence
The 41st annual Toy Run is taking place in Independence tomorrow. A.B.A.T.E. District 3 is celebrating the event, which first began in 1981. Independence Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Wilson says that the event begins with a breakfast in the morning. Following breakfast, there will be a gathering of vehicles...
Here's where Kansas Citians can donate — and receive — food and gifts this holiday season
Holidays still feel different this year. For starters, things cost more than they have in decades, and business downsizing and layoffs mean that more people are facing financial difficulties. We're also still in a global pandemic, and many have health concerns as they gather with family and friends. Nonprofits are...
Ridgeview 3rd-graders cleverly disguise turkeys to save them from Thanksgiving
As part of an annual Thanksgiving tradition in the Courier-Tribune, we asked third-graders in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville to color a disguise on a tricky turkey to help keep the turkey off the Thanksgiving dinner table. Here's some of our favorites from Ridgeview Elementary in Liberty. For more, stop by the Courier-Tribune office at 104 N. Main St. in Liberty, where all of the creative artwork is on display in our windows.
Hospital makes healthy Harvest boxes available to Kansas City families in need
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City hospital is helping people eat a little healthier this holiday season. "I have 53 grandkids, 30 great-grandkids," said Billiette Mitchell. For the Mitchell family, that means a huge Thanksgiving dinner. "Each family member was asked to contribute something on the menu," Mitchell...
Thousands spend Thanksgiving night watching Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holiday season has moved into the Country Club Plaza. Thousands went to watch the lights flip on at the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony Thanksgiving night. The show had musical performances, dances, and giveaways. Performers prepared for months ahead of the show. The Kansas City...
The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
Kansas City is a big food town, but it also offers a buffet of classes for aspiring home cooks
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. With winter approaching, what better time is there to learn a new cooking skill? Whether it's baking bread, crafting an exquisite charcuterie board, or preparing dishes from another culture, a cooking class can help take your culinary skills to the next level.
KCK small buisness asks for community support after break-in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KaledioScoops ice cream shop in Kansas City, Kansas, is asking for the community’s help after someone broke into the shop last week. The ice cream shop is a stronghold in the community, where they host events, fundraisers, and supports local groups. That's why it...
An inside look at the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness
As the Lawrence community considers different strategies for a citywide response to the homelessness crisis, residents of a temporary campsite are living through the reality of the situation day to day. Lawrence city leaders have been getting heat from community members ranging from business owners to housing advocates to local...
KC Pet Project offers Black Friday ‘Name Your Price Adoptions’ to find homes for hundreds of pets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Pet Project has a record high number of animals in the shelter’s care. In just the first 22 days of November, nearly 800 pets have come into KC Pet Project. They are caring for approximately 1,000 animals across all of their locations. “Every...
Two south KC friends make it possible for military families to enjoy a “Grandma-style” thanksgiving dinner
Some military families will get a Grandma’s style Thanksgiving dinner thanks to a couple of area men. It started when Mike Lane, who operates the non-profit Auto Donation Center in Grandview, saw a TV news story about Army families struggling this year to afford the traditional holiday meal because of inflation.
1 man suffered severe burns Friday evening in Northland fire
Fire and smoke inhalation severely injured an elderly man Friday evening in a residence in the Northland.
Kansas City painter captures moment Country Club Plaza lights turn on
There's a lot of beauty at the Country Club Plaza in KCMO and on Thursday night for the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony — a lot of excitement.
John and Adele Georgen House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The John and Adele Georgen House is located at 933 South Main Street in Independence, Missouri. An attractive element of this house is all the limestone and masonry work. It's a rectangular two-story structure with a one-story porch in front.
Clay County deputies, Good Samaritan help rescue 81-year-old from icy creek
The 35th Christmas in the Park light display opened for the season Wednesday night bigger than ever. A Kansas Grandmother wants to adopt her three grandsons, only to be denied. It's another in a series of foster care failure stories we've been following. KC Pet Project offers Black Friday ‘Name...
City of Lawrence gives update on homeless camp after discovery of deceased woman
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence has given an update on its controversial homeless camp following the discovery of a deceased woman. A social media post from the City of Lawrence on Tuesday gave an update on the future of a homeless camp established in the North Lawrence area following the recent discovery of […]
Mid-Continent Public Library names Aaron Mason as new CEO, director
The Mid-Continent Public Library (MCPL) named Aaron B. Mason as its new library director and CEO during a board of trustees meeting on Nov. 15.
Christmas In The Park opens Wednesday night at Longview Lake
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The Christmas season’s magic is building up around the Kansas City metro, including at the Longview Lake Beach on Raytown Road in Lee’s Summit. Jackson County Parks + Rec’s 25th annual Christmas in the Sky and 35th annual Christmas in the Park...
Lawrence re-evaluating homeless campsite for use in winter months
A temporary homeless camp set up by the city of Lawrence may not be as temporary as once expected.
