ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Nov. 25, 2022 Editorial: Salvation Army's Adopt-A-Family program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the rising cost of everyday items, affording Christmas gifts is an even greater challenge for our neighbors in need. If you are more able, please consider adopting a family or a senior for Christmas. Every year, the Salvation Army's Adopt-A-Family program helps provide gifts...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kggfradio.com

41st Annual Toy Run Coming to Independence

The 41st annual Toy Run is taking place in Independence tomorrow. A.B.A.T.E. District 3 is celebrating the event, which first began in 1981. Independence Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Wilson says that the event begins with a breakfast in the morning. Following breakfast, there will be a gathering of vehicles...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Ridgeview 3rd-graders cleverly disguise turkeys to save them from Thanksgiving

As part of an annual Thanksgiving tradition in the Courier-Tribune, we asked third-graders in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville to color a disguise on a tricky turkey to help keep the turkey off the Thanksgiving dinner table. Here's some of our favorites from Ridgeview Elementary in Liberty. For more, stop by the Courier-Tribune office at 104 N. Main St. in Liberty, where all of the creative artwork is on display in our windows.
LIBERTY, MO
KMBC.com

The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City is a big food town, but it also offers a buffet of classes for aspiring home cooks

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. With winter approaching, what better time is there to learn a new cooking skill? Whether it's baking bread, crafting an exquisite charcuterie board, or preparing dishes from another culture, a cooking class can help take your culinary skills to the next level.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCK small buisness asks for community support after break-in

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KaledioScoops ice cream shop in Kansas City, Kansas, is asking for the community’s help after someone broke into the shop last week. The ice cream shop is a stronghold in the community, where they host events, fundraisers, and supports local groups. That's why it...
KANSAS CITY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

An inside look at the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness

As the Lawrence community considers different strategies for a citywide response to the homelessness crisis, residents of a temporary campsite are living through the reality of the situation day to day. Lawrence city leaders have been getting heat from community members ranging from business owners to housing advocates to local...
LAWRENCE, KS
CJ Coombs

The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarried

John and Adele Georgen House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The John and Adele Georgen House is located at 933 South Main Street in Independence, Missouri. An attractive element of this house is all the limestone and masonry work. It's a rectangular two-story structure with a one-story porch in front.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Christmas In The Park opens Wednesday night at Longview Lake

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The Christmas season’s magic is building up around the Kansas City metro, including at the Longview Lake Beach on Raytown Road in Lee’s Summit. Jackson County Parks + Rec’s 25th annual Christmas in the Sky and 35th annual Christmas in the Park...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy