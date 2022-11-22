Read full article on original website
Carolina AGs ask to suspend loan payments for homeowners who bought Pink Energy equipment
CHARLOTTE — The attorney’s general offices in North and South Carolina are asking lending companies to cut Pink Energy customers some slack. Josh Stein, attorney general for North Carolina, and Alan Wilson, attorney general for South Carolina, said they have sent letters to five solar lenders asking them to suspend loan payments and interest for those homeowners.
North Carolina officials consider alternative transportation taxes
State leaders are grappling with how to raise the money to maintain those roads as the population grows and the gas tax becomes a less reliable source of revenue.
South Carolina Taxpayers May Be Getting a Bonus Tax Rebate
Some South Carolina residents will have a little extra money to spend this holiday season in the form of bonus tax rebates. The state’s Department of Revenue announced on Twitter on Nov. 14 that it has begun issuing state tax rebates to taxpayers who are eligible for the rebates.
N.C. car dealership sues Carvana, says online dealer doesn't follow the rules
LENOIR, N.C. — A lawsuit accuses the online car dealership Carvana of breaking the rules and misleading customers to get an unfair advantage in North Carolina. The federal lawsuit, which asks the court to become a class action, accuses the company of unfair and deceptive trade practices and false advertising. The suit says Carvana was able to take business away from the lead plaintiff, a used car dealership in Lenoir, North Carolina, near Hickory.
Chick-fil-A Supply to Build Distribution Facility in South Carolina
Eat more chikin, right? Looks like South Carolina is about to get a new addition that we can all love. According to a recent article from News 2 in Charleston, Chick-fil-A Supply will be building a new distribution facility in South Carolina. The new $80 million facility will bring over 150 jobs to South Carolina. Chick-fil-A Supply is a distribution service provider for one of America’s favorite fast food spots. Chick-fil-A Supply began in 2020 and supplements Chick-fil-A’s distribution network.
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit South Carolina residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus payment of $2,900 per month coming for South Carolina residentsPhoto byMatthias Groeneveld/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
South Carolina student receives Washington Media Fellows scholarship
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One South Carolina student was given the opportunity to further her education, and chase her dreams without worrying about the cost after winning a big scholarship. Hannah Schattaman, a junior at the University of South Carolina, is one of this year’s Washington Media fellows scholarship recipients....
SC lawyer goes the extra mile to help those facing poverty during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families was a huge success this year with close to 4000 families adopted. But for one lawyer who made a donation, helping the poor is a year-round mission. In fact, in her 30 years of fighting for marginalized and forgotten South Carolinians, attorney and...
Coalition calls on SC Gov. to investigate BCSD firings
Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly-formed coalition of teachers, parents, clergy, and community members is speaking out against the abrupt firing of the Berkeley County School District superintendent. “I stand here today on behalf of many of the voiceless in the Berkeley County School District who are afraid to speak up and voice their […]
Poll examines Republican South Carolina voter support of cannabis reform
Coalition for Cannabis Policy, Education, and Regulation (CPEAR) poll results maintain that 59 percent of Republican South Carolina voters support federal cannabis reform.© Shutterstock The cannabis legalization and regulation advocacy non-profit organization conducted the polling from Oct. 17 to Oct. 30, 2022, to garner insight regarding Republican federal cannabis reform support in key states. “Republicans […] The post Poll examines Republican South Carolina voter support of cannabis reform appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
Medical And Recreational Marijuana Legalization Have Majority Support In South Carolina, Poll Finds
More than three in four South Carolina adults, including a majority of Republicans, support medical marijuana legalization, a new poll found. And a slimmer majority in the state backs adult-use legalization as well. The new survey results come months after a medical cannabis bill passed the South Carolina Senate only...
Justin Lappin Discovers Top Notch Camping Spots in South Carolina
Justin Lappin is a South Carolina native who enjoys spending time camping with his family year-round. In the following article, Justin Lappin describes the best places to set up a tent (or RV) in South Carolina. The only thing better than experiencing the great outdoors is experiencing them in South...
DHEC urges South Carolina residents to discard some ‘faulty’ at-home COVID-19 test kits
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is urging residents to discard their IHealth COVID-19 at-home test kits. DHEC says some of the kits may have faulty result cartridges because of a manufacturer error. The faulty cartridges may return inaccurate results, including an absent...
Texas Supreme Court allows Harris County to count 2,000 votes after Election Day extension
The Texas Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Harris County can count more than 2,000 votes that were cast during an extended period of voting on Election Day. Harris County, the most populous county in Texas, experienced ballot shortages and problems with voting machines at some polling places on Election Day, leading a judge to extend hours from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., one hour after state law says polls must close.
South Carolina's largest turkey fry
How you can put a new twist on your classic holiday side dishes this Thanksgiving. Taking a bite out of some famous Carolina Cakes that have been a long time favorite of Oprah herself. Trooper charged with selling crash items. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A retired SC trooper is...
Harvest Hope, SC Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs hold food drive for Veterans
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Food insecurity affects many people throughout the Midlands. Oftentimes that includes Veterans and their families. Harvest Hope and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs are hosting a food drive dedicated to feeding Veterans and families in need. According to Harvest Hope CEO Erin...
Deputies explain law enforcement presence in northern Greenville County
SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — Deputies in Greenville County say they are searching for a man who ran from a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning. WYFF News 4 started getting calls into the newsroom at about 9:15 a.m. about several law enforcement vehicles headed toward Travelers Rest on Highway 276. Greenville County...
FLU UPDATE: South Carolina reports 100x more cases, 50x more hospitalizations than last year
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — State health officials are making efforts to get more South Carolina residents vaccinated during one of the earliest, most active flu seasons in recent years. According to South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), South Carolina has experienced over 100 times the number of flu cases — and […]
Winthrop Poll: Half of SC GOP voters want Haley to run for president
ROCK HILL -- Former President Donald Trump may face some competition in South Carolina for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Half of S.C. Republicans who are registered to vote think former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley should run for president in 2024, according to the latest Winthrop Poll. The poll results...
‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
