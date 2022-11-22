Eat more chikin, right? Looks like South Carolina is about to get a new addition that we can all love. According to a recent article from News 2 in Charleston, Chick-fil-A Supply will be building a new distribution facility in South Carolina. The new $80 million facility will bring over 150 jobs to South Carolina. Chick-fil-A Supply is a distribution service provider for one of America’s favorite fast food spots. Chick-fil-A Supply began in 2020 and supplements Chick-fil-A’s distribution network.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO