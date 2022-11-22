ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Carolina AGs ask to suspend loan payments for homeowners who bought Pink Energy equipment

CHARLOTTE — The attorney’s general offices in North and South Carolina are asking lending companies to cut Pink Energy customers some slack. Josh Stein, attorney general for North Carolina, and Alan Wilson, attorney general for South Carolina, said they have sent letters to five solar lenders asking them to suspend loan payments and interest for those homeowners.
N.C. car dealership sues Carvana, says online dealer doesn't follow the rules

LENOIR, N.C. — A lawsuit accuses the online car dealership Carvana of breaking the rules and misleading customers to get an unfair advantage in North Carolina. The federal lawsuit, which asks the court to become a class action, accuses the company of unfair and deceptive trade practices and false advertising. The suit says Carvana was able to take business away from the lead plaintiff, a used car dealership in Lenoir, North Carolina, near Hickory.
Chick-fil-A Supply to Build Distribution Facility in South Carolina

Eat more chikin, right? Looks like South Carolina is about to get a new addition that we can all love. According to a recent article from News 2 in Charleston, Chick-fil-A Supply will be building a new distribution facility in South Carolina. The new $80 million facility will bring over 150 jobs to South Carolina. Chick-fil-A Supply is a distribution service provider for one of America’s favorite fast food spots. Chick-fil-A Supply began in 2020 and supplements Chick-fil-A’s distribution network.
South Carolina student receives Washington Media Fellows scholarship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One South Carolina student was given the opportunity to further her education, and chase her dreams without worrying about the cost after winning a big scholarship. Hannah Schattaman, a junior at the University of South Carolina, is one of this year’s Washington Media fellows scholarship recipients....
Coalition calls on SC Gov. to investigate BCSD firings

Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly-formed coalition of teachers, parents, clergy, and community members is speaking out against the abrupt firing of the Berkeley County School District superintendent. “I stand here today on behalf of many of the voiceless in the Berkeley County School District who are afraid to speak up and voice their […]
Poll examines Republican South Carolina voter support of cannabis reform

Coalition for Cannabis Policy, Education, and Regulation (CPEAR) poll results maintain that 59 percent of Republican South Carolina voters support federal cannabis reform.© Shutterstock The cannabis legalization and regulation advocacy non-profit organization conducted the polling from Oct. 17 to Oct. 30, 2022, to garner insight regarding Republican federal cannabis reform support in key states. “Republicans […] The post Poll examines Republican South Carolina voter support of cannabis reform appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
Justin Lappin Discovers Top Notch Camping Spots in South Carolina

Justin Lappin is a South Carolina native who enjoys spending time camping with his family year-round. In the following article, Justin Lappin describes the best places to set up a tent (or RV) in South Carolina. The only thing better than experiencing the great outdoors is experiencing them in South...
Texas Supreme Court allows Harris County to count 2,000 votes after Election Day extension

The Texas Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Harris County can count more than 2,000 votes that were cast during an extended period of voting on Election Day. Harris County, the most populous county in Texas, experienced ballot shortages and problems with voting machines at some polling places on Election Day, leading a judge to extend hours from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., one hour after state law says polls must close.
South Carolina's largest turkey fry

How you can put a new twist on your classic holiday side dishes this Thanksgiving. Taking a bite out of some famous Carolina Cakes that have been a long time favorite of Oprah herself. Trooper charged with selling crash items. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A retired SC trooper is...
FLU UPDATE: South Carolina reports 100x more cases, 50x more hospitalizations than last year

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — State health officials are making efforts to get more South Carolina residents vaccinated during one of the earliest, most active flu seasons in recent years. According to South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), South Carolina has experienced over 100 times the number of flu cases — and […]
‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
