Delphi, IN

Request for gag order in Delphi case

Carroll County prosecutor is requesting a gag order in the Richard Allen case, the man charged with murder in the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Carroll County prosecutor is requesting a gag order in the Richard Allen case, the man charged with murder in the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.
DELPHI, IN
Local lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments

INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the probable cause affidavit for the arrest has not been released.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Huntington University files motion to dismiss lawsuit

(WANE) — On Wednesday, Huntington University and the university’s Board of Trustees filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the university by two former university cross country and track runners. The lawsuit against the university made claims of doping and sexual assault within the cross country...
HUNTINGTON, IN
Male shot, killed on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a male was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Temple Avenue around midnight for a person shot. When they arrived, they found the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Black Friday Shopping Begins

CBS4's Cameron Ridle is live at Greenwood Park Mall with the crowds on Black Friday. CBS4's Cameron Ridle is live at Greenwood Park Mall with the crowds on Black Friday. Alexa has highlights and reaction from the class 6A state championship game and a preview of Saturday's state finals. Plane...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A small plane crash-landed in a pond near the Indianapolis Regional Airport Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police. It happened at about 8 a.m. on the property of a Carvana used-car dealer off Mt. Comfort Road, just north of I-70. ISP said no one...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
McCordsville woman found dead after house fire

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 68-year-old McCordsville woman was found dead inside her home after it caught fire Wednesday night, according to the McCordsville Police Department. Authorities identified the woman as Susan Spangler. MPD said officers were called to assist with a fire at a home in the 9300 block...
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
2 hospitalized after dump truck crashes into semi on I-69 near Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — What was originally called a fatal crash on I-69 near Anderson on Friday is now described as a crash that injured two people. State authorities initially said the crash was deadly. Hours later, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department provided an update stating that the only two people involved in the crash — the driver of a dump truck and the driver of a semi — suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
ANDERSON, IN
1 seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a shooting on Indy’s near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. Parker Avenue and English Avenue, not far from where English runs into Southeastern Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Online shopping warnings ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Millions of Americans will shop for the holidays from their smart devices instead of a traditional store. But, this time of year opens opportunities for scammers to steal your money and your personal information. “We’re seeing a lot of social media ads that are pushing people toward...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
No. 22 Tennessee beats Butler in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored all 13 of his points after halftime and sparked the clinching run that helped No. 22 Tennessee beat Butler 71-45 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Vescovi hit three 3-pointers during a 17-1 run that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
A few clouds for Thanksgiving Day; several days of rain are on the way

The average high this time of year is 48°. The warmest Thanksgiving Day was in 1973 when the high was 69°, the coldest a high of 14° in 1930. We had a wet holiday in 2010 with 1.45″ of rain and a snowy holiday in 1902 with 2.4″ of snow. We’ll have a cool day for family gatherings this year. Expect sunny skies in the morning to give way to increasing clouds in the afternoon with highs near 60°.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lutheran repeats as 1A state champions

INDIANAPOLIS – Lutheran beat Adams Central 30-13 on Saturday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium to earn its second straight 1A state championship and perfect 15-0 season. The game was a rematch of last year’s 1A title game the Saints won 34-28 on a late touchdown. Lutheran scored first...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

