FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
cbs4indy.com
Prosecutor in Delphi murders case wants broad gag order to include family members
DELPHI, Ind. — Nicholas McLeland did his talking in court. After the hearing of murder suspect Richard Allen, charged in the Delphi killings of Abby Williams and Libby German, the Carroll County Prosecutor declined to speak to dozens of reporters on hand. And if McLeland gets his way, there...
cbs4indy.com
Request for gag order in Delphi case
Carroll County prosecutor is requesting a gag order in the Richard Allen case, the man charged with murder in the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Carroll County prosecutor is requesting a gag order in the Richard Allen case, the man charged with murder in the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.
cbs4indy.com
Former Delphi investigator always thought more than one person could be involved
DELPHI, Ind. — Former FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan oversaw the bureau’s role in the Delphi case for nearly two years. He said investigators always thought that the crime could’ve been committed by more than one person. When prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said in court on...
cbs4indy.com
Local lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the probable cause affidavit for the arrest has not been released.
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested for Fishers road rage shooting fired his gun just days before after having to slow down due to a truck
Court documents reveal that Trevor Dahl, the man who opened fire on someone for honking at him in Fishers, was also been behind a road rage shooting that occurred in Noblesville only days before he opened fire on a 22-year-old while driving on E. 96th Street. Man arrested for Fishers...
cbs4indy.com
Huntington University files motion to dismiss lawsuit
(WANE) — On Wednesday, Huntington University and the university’s Board of Trustees filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the university by two former university cross country and track runners. The lawsuit against the university made claims of doping and sexual assault within the cross country...
cbs4indy.com
Male shot, killed on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a male was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Temple Avenue around midnight for a person shot. When they arrived, they found the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
cbs4indy.com
Black Friday Shopping Begins
CBS4's Cameron Ridle is live at Greenwood Park Mall with the crowds on Black Friday. CBS4's Cameron Ridle is live at Greenwood Park Mall with the crowds on Black Friday. Alexa has highlights and reaction from the class 6A state championship game and a preview of Saturday's state finals. Plane...
cbs4indy.com
Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A small plane crash-landed in a pond near the Indianapolis Regional Airport Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police. It happened at about 8 a.m. on the property of a Carvana used-car dealer off Mt. Comfort Road, just north of I-70. ISP said no one...
cbs4indy.com
8-year-old hit-and-run victim ‘sad’ driver sped away, didn’t check on him
His mother says he can play for hours, with other kids on St. Paul Street or by himself. That’s what he was aiming to do Tuesday afternoon. Not even out of his school clothes, Nikko grabbed a basketball off the front porch. A security camera captured Nikko running off...
cbs4indy.com
McCordsville woman found dead after house fire
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 68-year-old McCordsville woman was found dead inside her home after it caught fire Wednesday night, according to the McCordsville Police Department. Authorities identified the woman as Susan Spangler. MPD said officers were called to assist with a fire at a home in the 9300 block...
cbs4indy.com
2 hospitalized after dump truck crashes into semi on I-69 near Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — What was originally called a fatal crash on I-69 near Anderson on Friday is now described as a crash that injured two people. State authorities initially said the crash was deadly. Hours later, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department provided an update stating that the only two people involved in the crash — the driver of a dump truck and the driver of a semi — suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
cbs4indy.com
1 seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a shooting on Indy’s near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. Parker Avenue and English Avenue, not far from where English runs into Southeastern Avenue.
cbs4indy.com
Online shopping warnings ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Millions of Americans will shop for the holidays from their smart devices instead of a traditional store. But, this time of year opens opportunities for scammers to steal your money and your personal information. “We’re seeing a lot of social media ads that are pushing people toward...
cbs4indy.com
No. 22 Tennessee beats Butler in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored all 13 of his points after halftime and sparked the clinching run that helped No. 22 Tennessee beat Butler 71-45 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Vescovi hit three 3-pointers during a 17-1 run that...
cbs4indy.com
A few clouds for Thanksgiving Day; several days of rain are on the way
The average high this time of year is 48°. The warmest Thanksgiving Day was in 1973 when the high was 69°, the coldest a high of 14° in 1930. We had a wet holiday in 2010 with 1.45″ of rain and a snowy holiday in 1902 with 2.4″ of snow. We’ll have a cool day for family gatherings this year. Expect sunny skies in the morning to give way to increasing clouds in the afternoon with highs near 60°.
cbs4indy.com
Lutheran repeats as 1A state champions
INDIANAPOLIS – Lutheran beat Adams Central 30-13 on Saturday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium to earn its second straight 1A state championship and perfect 15-0 season. The game was a rematch of last year’s 1A title game the Saints won 34-28 on a late touchdown. Lutheran scored first...
