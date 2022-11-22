Read full article on original website
WKTV
Cornerstone Community Church in Utica holds annual Black Friday toy sale
UTICA, N.Y. – The Cornerstone Community Church and The Oneida Square Project worked together to collect toys for a special Black Friday sale that provided toys for more than 300 kids in the community. This is the 10th year organizations have worked together to offer toys at an 80%...
WKTV
Thanksgiving dinner returns to Utica Rescue Mission for first time since start of pandemic
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Rescue Mission offered its first in-person Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. People were able to enjoy the traditional turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes with fellow community members at the Rescue Mission location on Rutger Street. Executive Director Wendy...
WKTV
Community members show holiday spirit attending Christmas at Canal Park Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Christmas at Canal Park kicked off Friday at 3 p.m. with family-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy. There were plenty of things to do while there including getting your picture taken with Santa, grabbing a bite to eat from your choice of food truck, horse-drawn sleigh rides, grilling with the Grinch, live music, letter writing to Santa, cocoa and more.
WKTV
Side walk on Main Street in Oneonta work to be done next week
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The sidewalk and parking lane in front of 175 Main Street will be closed Tuesday-Friday, next week. A private contractor will be working at that location between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. for those four days. The city asks the public to use caution and be on...
WKTV
Stewarts Kicks off annual Holiday Match Campaign Thanksgiving day
UTICA, N.Y. -- Stewart's will begin their annual Holiday Match Campaign on Thursday, benefitting local children's organizations. The program runs until Christmas day and supports non-profit organizations that help children. In 2021, customers donated $1 million, which Stewarts matched for a combined $2 million. The funds supported almost 2,000 local organizations.
WKTV
Clinton Shoppers' Stroll kicked off Friday with the Jingle Jog starting things off Saturday
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Clinton's annual Shopper's Stroll kicked off this morning with the Pack the Pantry bus at 9 a.m. and stores opened at 10 a.m. The day was filled with many fun activities including horse and wagon rides, pictures with Santa, hot cocoa, music and more!. A parade sealed...
WKTV
Hundreds of unwanted nightly visitors & 'parting gifts': Utica City Hall's crow problem
UTICA, N.Y. -- By night, Utica City Hall sounds like a Hitchcock movie. By day, it looks like a bathroom for about 4000 crows. "The birds came into the city gradually. They always do this time of year. They come in out of the Utica Marsh. They come into the city where it's warmer and there's an abundance of food," says city Public Works Commissioner, Dave Short.
WKTV
The Olde Wicker Mill takes on Black Friday Shoppers
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The Olde Wicker Mill in New Hartford, opened at 7 a.m. ready to take on Black Friday shoppers. According to the owner of the store, customers were already there, waiting to be let in. "People want to support the local businesses, the small businesses, because they...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland’s ‘Visions of Christmas’ event is next Friday
The City of Cortland will hold a “Visions of Christmas” tree-lighting event 6:30 p.m. next Friday at Courthouse Park on Court Street. Following the tree-lighting ceremony, those interested can visit the city’s firehouse on Court Street to meet Santa and enjoy cookies. Children will receive an ornament to decorate, which will be placed on the tree once it is complete.
WKTV
2 people without a home following fire in Rome on Thanksgiving eve
ROME, N.Y. – Two people were displaced following a fire on West Street in Rome on Wednesday. The American Red Cross is helping the two with shelter, food and clothing. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For more information on the Red Cross and how you can...
WKTV
Saranac kicks off 'Homecoming' event in The Biergarten
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Saranac Brewery kicked off their 'Homecoming' Wednesday, debuting a heated tent in The Biergarten as the weather turns colder. The event features pilot beers on tap, live bands, DJs, food and more. The party continues Nov. 25 - 26 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
No turkey but plenty of tilapia: One Syracuse food pantry does things a little differently for New Americans
Lien Phan awkwardly muscled open the door of the CNY Blessing Box food pantry into the parking lot. She was laden with heavy shopping bags filled with vegetables to cook for her two grandkids. It was the day before Thanksgiving, but for most of the people passing through the small...
WKTV
UPD donates more than 800 pounds of food to Feed Our Vets
UTICA, N.Y. -- More than 800 pounds of food was donated to Feed Our Vets this year, thanks to Utica Police Investigator Shannon Acquaviva. Every year before the Thanksgiving holiday, Acquaviva, of the Criminal Investigations Division helps the Feed Our Vets organization by putting together a food drive. This year...
WKTV
Syracuse tree lighting ceremony: What time and which streets will be closed
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse will light up a giant Christmas tree in Clinton Square tomorrow night. The ceremony, an annual tradition, starts at 6 p.m. The event includes a pre-show by former “The Voice” contestant Gary Carpentier. Three local children chosen through the city’s Winter Art Contest...
syracuse.com
Thanksgiving 2022: What’s open, what’s closed Thursday? Banks, mail, trash, more
Thanksgiving in the United States is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The holiday originated as a harvest festival. The event that Americans typically call the “First Thanksgiving” was celebrated by the Pilgrims after their first harvest in the New World in October 1621. Thanksgiving became a...
SPD and Destiny USA keep shoppers safe this Black Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department and Destiny USA are keeping shoppers safe this Black Friday by having extra security personnel and Syracuse Police Officers on-site as a precaution. Black Friday shopping can be dangerous at times and with Destiny USA safety concerns already in the air, this announcement might ease shoppers’ fears. […]
localsyr.com
Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
WKTV
Local author and domestic violence survivor held book signing at Utica Public Library Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Local author, Angela Carter held a book signing at the Utica Public Library Friday, for her book detailing her domestic violence journey. Carter was a victim of domestic violence in Mississippi. Her book takes you through her journey to find the strength she needed to leave her harmful situation. She says she hoped writing the book would help others going through domestic violence situations and give them hope.
