Lawrence, IN

cbs4indy.com

Request for gag order in Delphi case

Carroll County prosecutor is requesting a gag order in the Richard Allen case, the man charged with murder in the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.
DELPHI, IN
cbs4indy.com

Local lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments

INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the probable cause affidavit for the arrest has not been released.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Online shopping warnings ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Millions of Americans will shop for the holidays from their smart devices instead of a traditional store. But, this time of year opens opportunities for scammers to steal your money and your personal information. “We’re seeing a lot of social media ads that are pushing people toward...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Black Friday Shopping Begins

CBS4's Cameron Ridle is live at Greenwood Park Mall with the crowds on Black Friday. CBS4's Cameron Ridle is live at Greenwood Park Mall with the crowds on Black Friday. Alexa has highlights and reaction from the class 6A state championship game and a preview of Saturday's state finals. Plane...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Center Grove wins 6A title

Alexa has highlights and reaction from the class 6A state championship game and a preview of Saturday's state finals.
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Columbus high school teacher, drama coach arrested for child solicitation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus North High School teacher was arrested on Wednesday for reportedly trying to solicit a minor for sex. According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, John Johnson, 52, of Columbus is accused of attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old in order to have a sexual relationship. Johnson instead arrived at the predetermined meeting place where he was confronted and then taken into custody by law enforcement officers on Wednesday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A small plane crash-landed in a pond near the Indianapolis Regional Airport Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police. It happened at about 8 a.m. on the property of a Carvana used-car dealer off Mt. Comfort Road, just north of I-70. ISP said no one...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Male shot, killed on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a male was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Temple Avenue around midnight for a person shot. When they arrived, they found the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

McCordsville woman found dead after house fire

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 68-year-old McCordsville woman was found dead inside her home after it caught fire Wednesday night, according to the McCordsville Police Department. Authorities identified the woman as Susan Spangler. MPD said officers were called to assist with a fire at a home in the 9300 block...
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police searching for Anderson woman after Wednesday morning shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are looking for a woman after they say she shot a man during an altercation Wednesday morning. The Anderson Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue around 2:30 Wednesday morning. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Michael Dees in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound.
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

19-year-old killed during crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Union City man was killed Wednesday during a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities identified the man as Kaden M. Purdin. The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9500 block of South...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police respond to shooting on Indy’s near north side; 2 people injured

INDIANAPOLIS – Police responded to a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon in which two people were injured. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Broadway Street, where they found a person suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man arrested for attempted murder after Thanksgiving stabbing in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department has arrested a 58-year-old man after a Thanksgiving stabbing. Charles Harris is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held in the Delaware County Jail. According to police, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of S. Madison...
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Edinburgh man arrested on murder charge after Thanksgiving shooting

EDINBURGH, Ind. — A 20-year-old Edinburgh man is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed a person on Thanksgiving, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said. At about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 15000 North Bluff Road.
EDINBURGH, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a shooting on Indy’s near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. Parker Avenue and English Avenue, not far from where English runs into Southeastern Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 hospitalized after dump truck crashes into semi on I-69 near Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — What was originally called a fatal crash on I-69 near Anderson on Friday is now described as a crash that injured two people. State authorities initially said the crash was deadly. Hours later, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department provided an update stating that the only two people involved in the crash — the driver of a dump truck and the driver of a semi — suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
ANDERSON, IN

