cbs4indy.com
Request for gag order in Delphi case
Carroll County prosecutor is requesting a gag order in the Richard Allen case, the man charged with murder in the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Carroll County prosecutor is requesting a gag order in the Richard Allen case, the man charged with murder in the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.
cbs4indy.com
Local lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the probable cause affidavit for the arrest has not been released.
cbs4indy.com
Prosecutor in Delphi murders case wants broad gag order to include family members
DELPHI, Ind. — Nicholas McLeland did his talking in court. After the hearing of murder suspect Richard Allen, charged in the Delphi killings of Abby Williams and Libby German, the Carroll County Prosecutor declined to speak to dozens of reporters on hand. And if McLeland gets his way, there...
cbs4indy.com
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
cbs4indy.com
Online shopping warnings ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Millions of Americans will shop for the holidays from their smart devices instead of a traditional store. But, this time of year opens opportunities for scammers to steal your money and your personal information. “We’re seeing a lot of social media ads that are pushing people toward...
cbs4indy.com
Black Friday Shopping Begins
CBS4's Cameron Ridle is live at Greenwood Park Mall with the crowds on Black Friday. CBS4's Cameron Ridle is live at Greenwood Park Mall with the crowds on Black Friday. Alexa has highlights and reaction from the class 6A state championship game and a preview of Saturday's state finals. Plane...
cbs4indy.com
Center Grove wins 6A title
Alexa has highlights and reaction from the class 6A state championship game and a preview of Saturday's state finals. Alexa has highlights and reaction from the class 6A state championship game and a preview of Saturday's state finals. Plane crash video by Amy Ellis. Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport.
cbs4indy.com
Columbus high school teacher, drama coach arrested for child solicitation
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus North High School teacher was arrested on Wednesday for reportedly trying to solicit a minor for sex. According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, John Johnson, 52, of Columbus is accused of attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old in order to have a sexual relationship. Johnson instead arrived at the predetermined meeting place where he was confronted and then taken into custody by law enforcement officers on Wednesday afternoon.
cbs4indy.com
Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A small plane crash-landed in a pond near the Indianapolis Regional Airport Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police. It happened at about 8 a.m. on the property of a Carvana used-car dealer off Mt. Comfort Road, just north of I-70. ISP said no one...
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested for Fishers road rage shooting fired his gun just days before after having to slow down due to a truck
Court documents reveal that Trevor Dahl, the man who opened fire on someone for honking at him in Fishers, was also been behind a road rage shooting that occurred in Noblesville only days before he opened fire on a 22-year-old while driving on E. 96th Street. Man arrested for Fishers...
cbs4indy.com
Male shot, killed on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a male was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Temple Avenue around midnight for a person shot. When they arrived, they found the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
cbs4indy.com
McCordsville woman found dead after house fire
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 68-year-old McCordsville woman was found dead inside her home after it caught fire Wednesday night, according to the McCordsville Police Department. Authorities identified the woman as Susan Spangler. MPD said officers were called to assist with a fire at a home in the 9300 block...
cbs4indy.com
Police searching for Anderson woman after Wednesday morning shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are looking for a woman after they say she shot a man during an altercation Wednesday morning. The Anderson Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue around 2:30 Wednesday morning. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Michael Dees in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
Columbus police seek driver who opened fire during Thanksgiving road rage shooting
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Columbus are looking for a man accused of firing multiple shots at a vehicle during a road rage incident on Thanksgiving. At about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to Indianapolis Road near Brian Drive. Police said they spoke with a man who told...
cbs4indy.com
19-year-old killed during crash in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Union City man was killed Wednesday during a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities identified the man as Kaden M. Purdin. The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9500 block of South...
cbs4indy.com
Police respond to shooting on Indy’s near north side; 2 people injured
INDIANAPOLIS – Police responded to a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon in which two people were injured. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Broadway Street, where they found a person suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested for attempted murder after Thanksgiving stabbing in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department has arrested a 58-year-old man after a Thanksgiving stabbing. Charles Harris is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held in the Delaware County Jail. According to police, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of S. Madison...
cbs4indy.com
Edinburgh man arrested on murder charge after Thanksgiving shooting
EDINBURGH, Ind. — A 20-year-old Edinburgh man is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed a person on Thanksgiving, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said. At about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 15000 North Bluff Road.
cbs4indy.com
1 seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a shooting on Indy’s near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. Parker Avenue and English Avenue, not far from where English runs into Southeastern Avenue.
cbs4indy.com
2 hospitalized after dump truck crashes into semi on I-69 near Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — What was originally called a fatal crash on I-69 near Anderson on Friday is now described as a crash that injured two people. State authorities initially said the crash was deadly. Hours later, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department provided an update stating that the only two people involved in the crash — the driver of a dump truck and the driver of a semi — suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
