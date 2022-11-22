LISTEN: ‘Democrats Are a Huge Part of the Problem’

Deep9
3d ago
It's amazing to me that after siding with Trump, the most treasonous president this country has ever had, that people are still pounding on the democrats. The republican party remain complicit in all that happened on Jan. 6th and remain Trump driven. Yet, I pray for both parties to return to complete partisanship so good things begin to happen for We the People.
Courtney Thomas
3d ago
democrats are a big problem they need to be arrested for treason and fraud
Skender Bracellari
3d ago
They do a great job of running every thing they touch into the ground
boropark24.com
Mayor Adams, Facing a Deficit of Billions, Orders Budget Cuts and Hiring Freezes
When Mayor Eric Adams took office nearly a year ago, thanks to the overspending and financial mismanagement of the previous administration, NYC faced a projected total of $8 billion in deficits in the next three fiscal years. The city also faces another nearly $4 billion owed in “annual debt service,”...
Mayor Adams vows NYPD to be spared worst of hiring freeze
(The Center Square) – As many New York City government agencies face a partial hiring freeze, Mayor Eric Adams said one that won’t be hit as hard will be the city’s police force. That’s not to say there won’t be a review for efficiencies, but in talking with reporters Tuesday, Adams drew a firm line on a possible reduction of hiring NYPD uniformed officers at the moment. “One thing we cannot ever compromise on…that’s safety,” Adams said. “I said it over and over, public safety...
riverdalepress.com
Two political groups proud of Ryan race
Two Bronx political activist organizations, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Riverdale and The Unity Democratic Club, helped lock in a victory for Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan in the Hudson Valley. Ryan defeated Republican Colin Schmitt won by a margin of less than 1 percent, or 2,000 votes, with 95 percent...
'The sixth borough': How Westchester became a Democratic firewall in New York
Other suburban counties went red, but not New York City’s northern neighbor.
foresthillspost.com
Three Queens Councilmembers Call on Fellow Lawmakers to Get Tough on Crime
Three Queens council members who are members of the Commonsense Caucus say their legislative colleagues are out of touch when it comes to tackling crime and have called on them to get tough on improving public safety. Council members Bob Holden, Vickie Paladino and Joann Ariola want their fellow lawmakers...
A Railroad Strike Could Lead to a Literal Shitshow in NYC
Aside from shutting down a massive sector of the global economy ahead of the holidays, a looming national rail strike could end up being a much more visceral experience for New Yorkers.A tentative deal brokered by the Biden administration fell through on Monday, with one of the freight rail industry’s biggest unions narrowly voting down the labor agreement and sending everyone back to the drawing board. The strike could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day, according to The New York Times.But a strike could be particularly shitty for the 8.5 million people living in New York City—literally.Across the...
Taking on racial inequality in New York City: Where to begin?
Racial justice protests following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in 2020 paved the way for voter-backed initiatives in November centering racial equity as a priority in New York City. We asked seven thinkers what the new voter-backed Office of Racial Equity tackle first. [ more › ]
Commercial Observer
The Rent Is Too Damn High in New York — Thanks to Politicians
Our elected officials always talk about wanting to lower rents for residents of New York City. Yet, nearly every single policy decision they implement has had the exact opposite effect. Research has shown that “price controls” actually increase costs, yet rent regulations get stronger every legislative session. Economics tells us...
syracuse.com
Hochul signs anti-bias bills, urges NY to combat ‘rising tide’ of hate
Responding to a spate of hate crimes in the city and across the U.S., Gov. Hochul signed a pair of anti-bias bills Tuesday and called on New Yorkers to reclaim the state from bigots who have butchered communities’ sense of security. Hochul, who led the state through the racist...
CNBC
The future of parking is in New York — and it costs at least $300,000 per space
Hidden deep below some of New York City's most luxurious apartment buildings is an exclusive world of futuristic parking spaces. The spots are only accessible to residents of buildings where the apartments will set you back several million. The rare amenity offers privacy and convenience to some of the city's...
Gov. Hochul continues with legislation to get all New Yorkers to buy electric transportation
Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing legislation forward to clean up transportation and help New Yorkers transition to electric.
New Jersey Globe
Baraka allies push back on what 2022 voter turnout in Newark means
Editor’s note: this Op-Ed was written in response to New Jersey Globe stories analyzing results of voter turnout in Newark and comparing turnout in Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange. The Road to 2025 in New Jersey is already heating up. New Jersey insiders are notorious for cherry-picking their favorites...
New Jersey Globe
Rizzo threatens to disparage Morris GOP unless they drop small claims court lawsuit
Grifter Phil Rizzo is threatening a counterclaim against the Morris County Republican Committee unless they resolve a lawsuit seeking to recover a $1,500 unpaid bill for a table at their county convention earlier this year, threatening to exposure a cracks in the party organization that could help Demcorats and signaling that he would agree to a non-disclosure agreement so that neither side could disparage the other.
New York City headed for "economic tsunami," Mayor Eric Adams warns
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is looking to tighten the city's budget again. A multi-billion dollar deficit is expected next year. For one, he's ordered a partial hiring freeze as he warns of an "economic tsunami" coming towards New York City. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, this builds on what he already asked of these agencies back in September. He cites the local and national economies, financial markets, rising healthcare costs, high energy prices and inflation as the reasoning. In a letter to commissioners of city agencies, the mayor's budget director said 50% of open city government jobs will not be filled -...
sarahfunky.com
Top Cities New Yorkers Are Moving to
Although New York is amazing, an increasing number of people are moving out of it. The reality is that job opportunities are fewer than before. This, combined with a high cost of living, makes NYC an unsuitable location for many. Furthermore, the New York City lifestyle isn’t for everyone. It is always busy, loud, and filled with crowds. Living in a place like this can be exciting, especially when you are young. However, it can become a little too much after a while. Luckily, there are many great places you can relocate to and call your new home. These five cities New Yorkers are moving to offer a great lifestyle you will surely be happy with.
cityandstateny.com
New York City will cut some of its 21,000 vacant government positions
New York City is planning to reduce the roughly 21,000 vacant positions across city agencies – but not by hiring alone. A letter from Budget Director Jacques Jiha, first reported by Politico New York, ordered most city agencies to reduce their city-funded vacant positions as of Oct. 31 by half.
Facing eviction in NYC? You may qualify for free legal services, if there are enough lawyers.
Housing lawyers remain scarce even as New York City's right to counsel program promises to help connect tenants to lawyers. Court officials say lawyers have declined to take on more than 10,000 eviction cases as housing lawyers remain scarce. [ more › ]
The richest woman in New York is giving away millions
I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about Julia Koch- the richest woman in New York.
One Brooklyn Health System Offline After Unexplained IT Issue
The computer network system at a major Brooklyn hospital network has been offline since Nov. 19 – leaving medical staff unable to access patient medical records or to upload laboratory and test results to electronic patient portals, according to doctors and other people aware of the situation.The outage affects One Brooklyn Health System, a consortium that comprises Interfaith Medical Center, Brookdale Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. It is unclear what...
Writer files upgraded lawsuit alleging Trump "forcibly raped" her
New York — A writer who accused former President Donald Trump of rape filed an upgraded lawsuit against him Thursday in New York, minutes after a new state law took effect allowing victims of sexual violence to sue over attacks that occurred decades ago. E. Jean Carroll's lawyer filed the legal papers electronically as the Adult Survivor's Act temporarily lifted the state's usual deadlines for suing over sexual assault. She sought unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for pain and suffering, psychological harms, dignity loss and reputation damage.Carroll, a longtime advice columnist for Elle magazine, first made the claim in a 2019...
