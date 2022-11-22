ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE CITY

LISTEN: ‘Democrats Are a Huge Part of the Problem’

By FAQ NYC
THE CITY
THE CITY
 3 days ago

William Alatriste/New York City Council

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams rejoins the podcast to talk about his primary run against Kathy Hochul, the party’s poor performance in November from candidates running as “Republicans light” and much more.

Comments / 27

Deep9
3d ago

It's amazing to me that after siding with Trump, the most treasonous president this country has ever had, that people are still pounding on the democrats. The republican party remain complicit in all that happened on Jan. 6th and remain Trump driven. Yet, I pray for both parties to return to complete partisanship so good things begin to happen for We the People.

Reply(3)
4
Courtney Thomas
3d ago

democrats are a big problem they need to be arrested for treason and fraud

Reply(2)
14
Skender Bracellari
3d ago

They do a great job of running every thing they touch into the ground

Reply(1)
12
