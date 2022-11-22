Read full article on original website
It's Black Friday! Here are a few safety tips to follow while shopping
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Although many are excited for holiday shopping and Black Friday weekend sales, it’s important to be shop safely. Crime increases during the holiday season, and shoppers become easy targets for attacks. At ABC24, we know that staying safe is just as important as catching deals.
Birmingham couple’s visit to Memphis ends in disaster as car burglarized, cash missing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Birmingham couple who was visiting for the week woke up to more than $1,000 missing from their car and a busted window. Sadly, this is becoming a trend across the Mid-South. With the holiday shopping in full force, FOX13 aims to help prevent cars from...
actionnews5.com
Burglars target families’ cars during Midtown theater performances
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for five burglars they say targeted a theater parking lot that was packed with cars on a Friday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 19, the burglars were captured on security footage breaking into several cars in the Playhouse on the Square parking lot, unbeknownst to the families enjoying the productions being held inside.
Not so busy Black Friday: Why shoppers are staying at home instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the biggest and most popular shopping day of the season took place Friday. But many shoppers chose to online shop for Black Friday than wait in the long lines at stores. FOX13 spoke to shoppers and they said this Black Friday wasn’t the same...
Woman’s car stolen in carjacking at Cordova gas station, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman’s car was stolen after a carjacking Friday afternoon at a Cordova gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded just before 1:30 p.m. to a carjacking at a Kroger gas station on the 600 block of Germantown Parkway and found that a blue Nissan Maxima was stolen, police said.
localmemphis.com
After the latest string of group smash-and-grab thefts, a security expert gives advice for staying safe while shopping
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season is often the best time for retail deals and sales, but it’s also the best time for thieves to target vulnerable shoppers. “The people that want to prey on you because they know you’re out shopping; you’re more than likely to have some money and credit cards," the founder and owner of Eagle Eye Security Services Bennie Cobb said.
Citizens feel safe as deputies guard shopping areas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Given the recent robberies and break-ins, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is bringing back Operation Jingle Bells to keep shoppers safe during the holidays. “Every year when I am shopping, I see them out and about looking around and making sure everything is fine. I feel really good about it,” said Tiffany […]
KFVS12
Thieves caught on camera shoplifting $300 worth of laundry detergent from Dollar General, according to MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a burglary at a Dollar General where approximately $300 worth of Tide and Gain laundry detergent liquid was stolen. Memphis police responded to the shoplifting on Tuesday morning around 9:06 a.m. when they received a call from the store manager at the Dollar General on 1294 Lamar Avenue.
SUV sprayed with multiple gunshots in Black Friday shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to shooting call at Hickory Hill and Mt. Moriah at 1:38 a.m. When ABC24 arrived, a white SUV with multiple gun shots was still present at the scene. The driver's side of the SUV was sprayed with bullets from front to back. The SUV was seen stopped at a traffic intersection light in the street.
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road.
3 men wanted in local business burglary, attempted auto theft, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects are wanted in connection to a theft at a local business, according to the Memphis Police Department. The theft happened at a store in the 5100 block of Summer Avenue. On Nov. 22, at approximately 4 p.m., three men walked into the store and...
MLGW customers targeted in scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW announced Wednesday that they’re getting reports of a scam that is specifically targeting MLGW customers. The scammers are posing as employees of MLGW and asking customers to buy MoneyPak cards at CVS or Walgreens to avoid disconnection. In a press release MLGW said employees...
actionnews5.com
16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thanksgiving morning. A 16-year-old was taken to Methodist North after being shot, says MPD. Police say he arrived at the hospital in a black Dodge Durango in critical condition. According to MPD, the teen may...
Pedestrian killed in crash in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car late Thursday night in Whitehaven. Memphis Police officers responded to the accident at Shelby Drive and Dalton around 10:15 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene, MPD said.
actionnews5.com
Owner of Valid Kixx speaks out about store robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A smash-and-grab robbery cost a Memphis shoe store $100,000 in merchandise. “I was at home when I got the notification and watched them as they came in the store,” said the owner of Valid Kixx, Keith Cannon. “They took everything.”. Surveillance video showed 20-30...
‘It’s not fair’: Mom speaks out after son shot twice in head outside Memphis health clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a person was critically shot outside the Shelby County Health Department’s Cawthon Health Clinic in Orange Mound on Wednesday morning. Latrice Bankston identified the 18-year-old victim as her son, LaTayvon Bankston. “I don’t know what it is with these young boys...
Truck drivers disappointed with police response to break-ins
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Truck cargo theft is on the rise and drivers say they’re being targeted by thieves. Life on the road for truckers got scary Tuesday morning as drivers were parked and waiting to be offloaded along BF Goodrich Boulevard near the Sysco warehouse. Craig and Tam Stevenson, a husband-and-wife trucking team, got a rude awakening when […]
Sheriff’s Office warns about possible jury duty, Medicare scams targeting Tipton County
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is warning about possible phone scams that residents have received in the past week. Sheriff Shannon Beasley said on Friday in a Facebook post that scammers are calling about a missing a court date or jury duty and that an arrest would be made if a payment isn’t made by phone.
North Memphis shooting sends one to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of North Dunlap Street just after 5 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle. Police say he is in critical condition. No suspect information has been […]
Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
WATN Local Memphis
