Apple Insider

Best Black Friday TV deals: up to $2,000 off LG, Samsung, Sony 4K & OLED models

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The bestBlack Friday TV deals offer significant savings on popular 4K and OLED televisions from LG, Sony, Samsung & more. Every year savvy shoppers await Black Friday deals with great anticipation, and TV fans...
The Independent

Best Black Friday 2022 deals: Top offers on iPhones, TVs, Airpods pro and more

Black Friday 2022 weekend is finally here, and it’s the sales extravaganza of the year. There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, fashion, beauty and toys to TVs, gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals as they drop.Almost all the big-name brands are taking part, including Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ugg, Ninja, Meta, Dyson, Tefal, The White Company, Molton Brown and Shark. Similarly, the likes of Amazon, Very, Asda, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their...
Apple Insider

Top 10 MacBook Black Friday Weekend Deals

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday weekend deals deliver impressive discounts on Apple MacBook computers. We've rounded up our top picks across the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines. Black Friday may be over technically, but weekend deals...
Apple Insider

Apple Black Friday Sales, iPhone 15 Pro rumors, Device Buying Guide

There are myriad sales on Apple devices from AirPods to MacBook Pro, plus great new and favorite iPhone and Mac apps, plus let the AppleInsider podcast settle the issue of just who the iPad is meant for. If you're dizzy trying to choose from all of the Black Friday deals...
Apple Insider

Amazon's $79 AirPods deal is back for Black Friday, AirPods Pro 2 $199

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After selling out, Amazon's $79 AirPods deal has returned.Black Friday bargain hunters can also snap up Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99. Black Friday deals on AirPods continue to drive prices lower, with Apple's...
Apple Insider

Black Friday deal: get 3 months of Xbox Live Gold for $9.99

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up the 3-month Xbox Live Gold subscription for just $9.99, the lowest price ever, with thisBlack Friday deal that knocks 60% off the retail price. Shoppers can save 60% on the three-month subscription...
Apple Insider

Best Black Friday HomeKit deals on smart lighting, locks & more

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If there is ever a time to get into Apple'sHomeKit — or add to your existing collection — it's during Black Friday sales. Here are the very best HomeKit deals you can get.
Apple Insider

Save 93% on a Lifetime Learning Bundle with Rosetta Stone, now on sale for $127

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — AppleInsider readers can save an additional 15% on an Unlimited Lifetime Learning Bundle with access to over 1,000 online courses and a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone for 2-days only. Sale ends on Black Friday.
Apple Insider

Holiday deal: save 60% on a 1-year Sam's Club membership, now $19.99

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — New Sam's Club members in the U.S. can get a 1-year membership for just $19.99 as part of a special Black Friday promotion. The Sam's Club $19.99 promotion is hosted by StackCommerce and offers...
KSN News

10 Amazon gifts for the person who has everything

KSNF— We all know them—the person who has everything they need, and usually buys what they want. These folks are usually your parents, retired, or of the “in-law” sort. Regardless, KSNF has compromised a list of things they probably don’t have, but could totally use. 1. Cherry Shaped Toilet Brush sold by EpicGifts The Cherry-Shaped […]
Apple Insider

Nomad iPhone, AirPods, and AirTags accessories are up to 90% off for Black Friday

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Accessory maker Nomad has an "Everything Sale" with 30% off site-wide, plus 90% off on selected items, in its Black Friday special offers. Nomad makes an enormous range of accessories for Apple devices —...
Apple Insider

Deals: Apple's MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM on sale for $949, the lowest price ever

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At $250 off, this exclusiveBlack Friday MacBook Air deal delivers the lowest price available on the M1 model with 16GB of memory. AppleCare is also $40 off with coupon. Discounted to $949 with promo...
Apple Insider

Happy Thanksgiving from AppleInsider

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Wherever you are, wherever you've traveled to, happy Thanksgiving from all of us at AppleInsider. We're here all day, so don't miss all the news and tremendous Apple bargains we're finding for you. It's...
Apple Insider

Best Black Friday deals on Mac & iPhone accessories, storage

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — You always need more storage, new stands, and new cases for the Mac and iPhone, andBlack Friday has the lot — when you know where to look. Here are the best deals for Mac and iPhone accessories.
Apple Insider

HBO Max failing to play content for some Apple TV 4K users

A "can't play title" error has been appearing for users of any model of the Apple TV 4K running tvOS 16.1, but there is a workaround. HBO Max users may encounter an intermittent error when trying to play content on an Apple TV 4K. It prevents playback of media with an error that reads "can't play title," and a fix is in the works.
Apple Insider

Mixfly ultra-compact Apple Watch charger review: Good enough, and inexpensive

Mixfly Upgrade Ultra-Compact iWatch Charger Dock for Apple Watch. AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — There are someApple Watch accessories on Amazon that are absolute garbage. Every once in a while, something pops out of the pile that's worth it.

