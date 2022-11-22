Read full article on original website
Dave Peterson
3d ago
I was going to say “thank god” but since we elected Craig Greenberg I’m pretty sure no one will notice the change. One mediocrity replacing another.
4
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It felt like winning the lottery. Weeks after a friend suggested she apply for a new Louisville program for young adults, Tashonna learned she'd been picked to receive $500 each month for a year — support that couldn't have come at a better time as she pursued a psychology degree while helping out her family.
WLKY.com
Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
Hundreds pack downtown streets to celebrate 42nd Light up Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the yearly tradition that illuminates the streets of downtown Louisville, kicking off the Christmas season. Light up Louisville, and Santa, made their triumphant return post-COVID last year. This year, the parade was back again with some warmer temps. "I'm a big Christmas person, so I...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana Republican concedes House race after ballot mishap
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Weeks after a mishap with incorrectly reported ballots in a southern Indiana House race, the losing candidate has conceded. Republican challenger for House District 71, Scott Hawkins, announced he conceded the race to incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming on Friday. Hawkins made the concession on his...
Wave 3
Wayside Christian Mission serves hope and thoughtfulness on Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Holidays like Thanksgiving remind people of the important things in life, such as humanity and memories. Wayside Christian Mission, the largest homeless shelter in Louisville, is serving a dish of gratitude with a side of hope. “To be in a homeless shelter in the holiday, it’s...
Shoppers pour into Oxmoor mall for Black Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of shoppers packed the Oxmoor Center as they were looking for any kind of deals this Black Friday. "I'm a cheap so I like a good discount," said Sidney Carnes. Although inflation has affected the cost of living this still did not stop buyers from...
wdrb.com
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville Christmas tree lot sees increased demand on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even while their Thanksgiving turkeys were still in their ovens, some southern Indiana families were already getting ready for Christmas. For Bonnie Miller, it's a family tradition. "After Thanksgiving, we were coming, hunting for trees," she said. This Thanksgiving Day was just like all the others....
60 firefighters tamed a huge fire near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A structure was ablaze fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Nov. 25. An abandoned building at South 13th Street and West Hill Street was up in flames, according to Metro Safe officials. Louisville Fire was reportedly on scene around 5 p.m.; a total of 60...
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each month
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto of by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you feeling like you have to stretch out every dollar as we approach this holiday season? Well,
Jeffersonville restaurant continues annual tradition, distributes food on Thanksgiving
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — One Jeffersonville restaurant has made it its mission to bring the surrounding community closer, one meal at a time. "Both Tony and I get a lot of enjoyment just giving back, giving to people that unfortunately maybe down on their luck or just need a helping hand," said James Corbin, co-owner of Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen.
Wave 3
IMC demands change from the KY Department of Juvenile Justice
As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - November, Wednesday 23, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
Wave 3
Local family donates meals to cancer patients at UofL for Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tommy and Alex Gift have been providing Thanksgiving meals for patients and their families for the past eight years in memory of their mother, Mary Jane. She died of cancer in 2010. Tommy Gift said his family established the Mary Jane Gift Quality of Life Fund...
wdrb.com
Shelby County seniors from Collins High School to participate in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two students from Shelby County will march in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday morning. Andrew Mazaraki and Kamryn Lawes, both seniors at Martha Layne Collins High School, will perform in the parade. The two auditioned to join a band with other high school students.
'Our history on this continent spans thousands of years': Native American woman contributes to Frazier's new exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In celebration of the Frazier Museum’s new exhibit, 'Commonwealth: Divided We Fall,' one Native American was in town so their history could be properly documented. LaDonna Brown is a Chickasaw citizen and belongs to the Racoon Clan. “Our history on this continent spans thousands of...
Your guide to 'Light Up Charlestown'
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Charlestown's most central park will glow with Hallmark-card-worthy lights and feature a 55-foot, beautifully decorated tree. Visitors at Greenway Park can reportedly enjoy a stroll through the paved park, over a pair of covered walking bridges. The Greenway Park concession stand will be open on Fridays...
Cooking lesson honors Louisville boy who died of hunger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dare to Care Food Bank is honoring the life of a young boy by educating students about cooking and nutrition. 9-year old Bobby Ellis died of malnutrition in Louisville, just before Thanksgiving in 1969. Dare to Care sprung up in the wake of his death, helping feed the community and fight hunger.
Wave 3
Crews at scene of fire in Downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Downtown Louisville. MetroSafe has confirmed a fire in the 1400 block of South 13th Street. No injuries have been reported yet. All streets around it are blocked for right now.
WHAS11
