Louisville, KY

Dave Peterson
3d ago

I was going to say “thank god” but since we elected Craig Greenberg I’m pretty sure no one will notice the change. One mediocrity replacing another.

WHAS11

Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It felt like winning the lottery. Weeks after a friend suggested she apply for a new Louisville program for young adults, Tashonna learned she'd been picked to receive $500 each month for a year — support that couldn't have come at a better time as she pursued a psychology degree while helping out her family.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Southern Indiana Republican concedes House race after ballot mishap

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Weeks after a mishap with incorrectly reported ballots in a southern Indiana House race, the losing candidate has conceded. Republican challenger for House District 71, Scott Hawkins, announced he conceded the race to incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming on Friday. Hawkins made the concession on his...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WHAS11

Shoppers pour into Oxmoor mall for Black Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of shoppers packed the Oxmoor Center as they were looking for any kind of deals this Black Friday. "I'm a cheap so I like a good discount," said Sidney Carnes. Although inflation has affected the cost of living this still did not stop buyers from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

60 firefighters tamed a huge fire near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A structure was ablaze fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Nov. 25. An abandoned building at South 13th Street and West Hill Street was up in flames, according to Metro Safe officials. Louisville Fire was reportedly on scene around 5 p.m.; a total of 60...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

IMC demands change from the KY Department of Juvenile Justice

As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - November, Wednesday 23, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Your guide to 'Light Up Charlestown'

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Charlestown's most central park will glow with Hallmark-card-worthy lights and feature a 55-foot, beautifully decorated tree. Visitors at Greenway Park can reportedly enjoy a stroll through the paved park, over a pair of covered walking bridges. The Greenway Park concession stand will be open on Fridays...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
WHAS11

Cooking lesson honors Louisville boy who died of hunger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dare to Care Food Bank is honoring the life of a young boy by educating students about cooking and nutrition. 9-year old Bobby Ellis died of malnutrition in Louisville, just before Thanksgiving in 1969. Dare to Care sprung up in the wake of his death, helping feed the community and fight hunger.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews at scene of fire in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Downtown Louisville. MetroSafe has confirmed a fire in the 1400 block of South 13th Street. No injuries have been reported yet. All streets around it are blocked for right now.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

