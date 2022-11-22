ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Minnesota murder suspect found in Oklahoma

KAY COUNTY, Okla. — A murder suspect accused of killing a person at a Minnesota restaurant was found in Oklahoma. Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, just outside of Minneapolis, said the suspect opened fire inside a restaurant Wednesday, killing someone eating lunch and injuring a server. The man was arrested...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
blackchronicle.com

Suspected Bloomington restaurant killer arrested in Oklahoma

One day after the “cold-blooded” murder inside a Bloomington restaurant on Friday, police have made an arrest. In a Thanksgiving Day announcement, Bloomington PD stated detectives developed leads and recognized the suspect automobile – a white Mercedes Sprinter van with no license plates – and labored with legislation enforcement in Kansas and Oklahoma, with the 47-year-old Texas man in the end taken into custody in Oklahoma round 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
BLOOMINGTON, TX
KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
OKLAHOMA STATE
truecrimedaily

Okla. mother found guilty of faking son's illness for years, collecting money from fundraisers

PARK HILL, Okla. (TCD) -- A mother was recently found guilty of child abuse for faking her son's illness for years and collecting money from fundraisers. According to the Stillwater News Press, the victim, who was born in 2009, was a healthy child. The victim's mother, Kasie Keys, reportedly brought her son to see multiple pediatricians over the years, but they did not identify any medical issues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc17news.com

Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting

BUFFALO, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded during a Thanksgiving shooting in the northwest of the state. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man who had attempted to enter a building with a shotgun. Harper County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to a residential part of the town of 1,000 people. Investigators say the armed man fled and then shot at the deputies who returned fired and killed him. They say the deputy is hospitalized in stable condition.
BUFFALO, OK
blackchronicle.com

Infection activity in Oklahoma generally stable

COVID-19 an infection activity in Oklahoma continues to fluctuate, though the numbers aren’t transferring a lot in both course, the info present. New weekly instances had been up by 19, which pushed the seven-day new case common up by two. But energetic instances had been down by 29. The three-day hospitalization common in the Tulsa area was up by two.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State

This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
ELGIN, OK
blackchronicle.com

One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history

TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

How much rain fell during recent storms in Oklahoma?

Oklahomans noticed a gentle quantity of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved by means of the state.| MORE | NWS preliminary depend says 3-4 tornadoes spun up Monday in central OklahomaThe Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation reveals that some areas obtained as much as 4 inches of rain, whereas the Oklahoma City metro noticed round 2 inches. Below is a variety of rainfall totals for varied areas in Oklahoma.Oklahoma City Metro: 1.54 – 2.25 inchesSouthern Oklahoma: 1.36 – 2.09 inchesNorthern Oklahoma: 1.29 – 2.18 inchesWestern Oklahoma: 0.63 – 1.25 inchesEastern Oklahoma: 1.32 – 4.11 inchesSouthwestern Oklahoma: 1.11 – 3 inchesSoutheastern Oklahoma: 1.9 – 3.31 inchesNorthwestern Oklahoma: 0.02 – 0.70 inchesNortheastern Oklahoma: 0.96 inches – 2.97 inchesThe National Weather Service says the storms produced three to 4 tornadoes Monday, with ones being noticed in Mustang, Moore and Pottawatomie County. The twister that spun up in Mustang was rated EF0.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Oklahoma: No permit needed to hunt night predators on farms, ranches

(KTEN) — Hunting coyotes and feral pigs during the night without a permit is now legal on land designated as "agricultural" in Oklahoma. The new law is aimed at protecting livestock, feed, seed, and other agricultural materials. Previously, farmers and ranchers could hunt coyotes and feral hogs at night, but they would need to go through a process to obtain a special permit.
OKLAHOMA STATE
starvedrock.media

Oklahoma representative files guns rights bills

(The Center Square) – Rep. Jim Olsen is the first lawmaker to file a bill for the upcoming 2023 Oklahoma legislative session. House Bill 1001 would lower the legal age limit to carry a firearm from 21 years old to 18 years old. "You can go in the military...
OKLAHOMA STATE

