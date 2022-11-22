Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Minnesota murder suspect found in Oklahoma
KAY COUNTY, Okla. — A murder suspect accused of killing a person at a Minnesota restaurant was found in Oklahoma. Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, just outside of Minneapolis, said the suspect opened fire inside a restaurant Wednesday, killing someone eating lunch and injuring a server. The man was arrested...
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
blackchronicle.com
Suspected Bloomington restaurant killer arrested in Oklahoma
One day after the “cold-blooded” murder inside a Bloomington restaurant on Friday, police have made an arrest. In a Thanksgiving Day announcement, Bloomington PD stated detectives developed leads and recognized the suspect automobile – a white Mercedes Sprinter van with no license plates – and labored with legislation enforcement in Kansas and Oklahoma, with the 47-year-old Texas man in the end taken into custody in Oklahoma round 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
KOCO
Suspect accused of quadruple homicide on Oklahoma marijuana farm appears in court
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — The suspect accused of a quadruple homicide on an Oklahoma marijuana farm appeared in court. The suspect, Wu Chen, appeared in court in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after being picked up by officers in the Miami Beach area on Tuesday. Chen was in a Florida courtroom...
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Demand is high, but financial support for Oklahoma’s unpaid caregivers is scarce | News
Francis Johnson spent 25 years in property planning, serving to shoppers put together for an unsure future whereas doing the identical for herself. Johnson thought she had constructed adequate retirement financial savings by 2010 when she moved dwelling from Atlanta to assist care for her growing older mom. That unsure...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
KOCO
Oklahoma bars expect to be packed, roads could be dangerous on biggest drinking day of year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma bars are expecting to be packed and roads could be dangerous on the biggest drinking day of the year. Some call the night before Thanksgiving the biggest drinking day of the year. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, last Thanksgiving weekend, there were 586 collisions resulting in six deaths.
Okla. mother found guilty of faking son's illness for years, collecting money from fundraisers
PARK HILL, Okla. (TCD) -- A mother was recently found guilty of child abuse for faking her son's illness for years and collecting money from fundraisers. According to the Stillwater News Press, the victim, who was born in 2009, was a healthy child. The victim's mother, Kasie Keys, reportedly brought her son to see multiple pediatricians over the years, but they did not identify any medical issues.
abc17news.com
Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting
BUFFALO, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded during a Thanksgiving shooting in the northwest of the state. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man who had attempted to enter a building with a shotgun. Harper County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to a residential part of the town of 1,000 people. Investigators say the armed man fled and then shot at the deputies who returned fired and killed him. They say the deputy is hospitalized in stable condition.
Troopers respond to dozens of accidents on Thanksgiving, says OHP
Thanksgiving was a busy holiday for Oklahoma troopers. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to 109 non-injury collisions and 53 injury collisions between midnight and 9 a.m. Those numbers for the full 24 hours have not yet been updated. Troopers said two of those crashes were fatalities. In...
blackchronicle.com
Infection activity in Oklahoma generally stable
COVID-19 an infection activity in Oklahoma continues to fluctuate, though the numbers aren’t transferring a lot in both course, the info present. New weekly instances had been up by 19, which pushed the seven-day new case common up by two. But energetic instances had been down by 29. The three-day hospitalization common in the Tulsa area was up by two.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
Federal grant helping food insecure communities in Oklahoma
The federal grant is expanding the DUO program to 50 of Oklahoma's most food insecure communities and they hoping to expand to all 77 counties in Oklahoma by 2028.
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: 114 executions and counting: An Oklahoma priest’s quest to uphold the ‘dignity of life’ | News
Bryan Brooks was an adolescent, identical to them. In the summer season of 1978, he was on break from Putnam City West High School, working together with his father at the household’s mechanic store. They have been working at a steakhouse 14 miles from Brooks’ faculty. One Sunday in...
blackchronicle.com
One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
blackchronicle.com
How much rain fell during recent storms in Oklahoma?
Oklahomans noticed a gentle quantity of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved by means of the state.| MORE | NWS preliminary depend says 3-4 tornadoes spun up Monday in central OklahomaThe Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation reveals that some areas obtained as much as 4 inches of rain, whereas the Oklahoma City metro noticed round 2 inches. Below is a variety of rainfall totals for varied areas in Oklahoma.Oklahoma City Metro: 1.54 – 2.25 inchesSouthern Oklahoma: 1.36 – 2.09 inchesNorthern Oklahoma: 1.29 – 2.18 inchesWestern Oklahoma: 0.63 – 1.25 inchesEastern Oklahoma: 1.32 – 4.11 inchesSouthwestern Oklahoma: 1.11 – 3 inchesSoutheastern Oklahoma: 1.9 – 3.31 inchesNorthwestern Oklahoma: 0.02 – 0.70 inchesNortheastern Oklahoma: 0.96 inches – 2.97 inchesThe National Weather Service says the storms produced three to 4 tornadoes Monday, with ones being noticed in Mustang, Moore and Pottawatomie County. The twister that spun up in Mustang was rated EF0.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma: No permit needed to hunt night predators on farms, ranches
(KTEN) — Hunting coyotes and feral pigs during the night without a permit is now legal on land designated as "agricultural" in Oklahoma. The new law is aimed at protecting livestock, feed, seed, and other agricultural materials. Previously, farmers and ranchers could hunt coyotes and feral hogs at night, but they would need to go through a process to obtain a special permit.
starvedrock.media
Oklahoma representative files guns rights bills
(The Center Square) – Rep. Jim Olsen is the first lawmaker to file a bill for the upcoming 2023 Oklahoma legislative session. House Bill 1001 would lower the legal age limit to carry a firearm from 21 years old to 18 years old. "You can go in the military...
Comments / 0