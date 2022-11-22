Ollie's Bargain Outlet and the Lima Salvation Army are making sure every kid in need has a present this Christmas

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownstations.com
Make It Enough Foundation Turkey Trot benefits local families
Ottoville, OH (WLIO) - Before people sat down to their Thanksgiving dinner, some in Putnam County decided to hit the roads to help families in need. The Make It Enough Foundation held two 5k events on Thanksgiving, one in Ottoville and one in Ottawa to raise money to benefit families in the area. Around 200 runners and walkers took part in this year's runs. Over the years, the Make It Enough Foundation has raised $96,000 and has been able to help 74 families with various financial needs. The foundation started their mission 10 years ago when members saw a friend's family struggling after an untimely loss and they wanted to help.
wfft.com
St. Mary's Soup Kitchen serves hundreds for Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds were served at the annual St. Mary's Thanksgiving Day dinner. Chairman of the dinner Patrick McBride said they serve about 1,500 people each year between sit-down and carry-out. For those inside, McBride loves taking time to talk with as many people as he can.
hometownstations.com
All Starr Pet Rescue teaming up with West Ohio Food Bank for free pet food distribution
Press Release from All Starr Pet Rescue: All Starr Pet Rescue in conjunction with the West Ohio Food Bank will be having a free pet food distribution this Saturday November 26th from 2-4pm. Distribution will be at the green and tan pole barn located at 207 S. Greenlawn Ave. Elida Ohio. We will limit the number of bags per vehicle as to serve as any families as possible. When coming into Elida we ask that you enter the facility from the south by taking Dutch Hollow Rd. which becomes Greenlawn Ave. This prevents traffic backups for the village.
hometownstations.com
Bright Nights drive-thru holiday display set to open this weekend at the Allen County Fairgrounds
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Fairgrounds will be burning brighter this season, thanks to some nice donations for decorations. This is the third year for the fairgrounds and Mercy Health to team up for the Bright Nights display. They have added about 40 new displays for people to check out, and half of them are thanks to small businesses and families in the area who put up $26,000 to include them on the drive-thru lights exhibit. With all the new displays, there is a revised route to make everything fit, and it will take about 25 minutes to see them all. The fairgrounds is happy to bring some Christmas cheer to the community.
hometownstations.com
Safety should be number one concern when Black Friday shopping
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Before you ready your wallets to snag some great deals this Friday, you may want to take a step back and remember some key tips to make sure that you cross off those shopping list items safely. The day after Thanksgiving is always an exciting one...
hometownstations.com
Lima Community Thanksgiving grateful to be able to serve others
Lima, OH (WLIO) - While things haven't been the easiest the past couple of years, one local ministry is making sure that the Lima Community Thanksgiving is serving those who need a place to go on the holiday. “It is a wonderful family spirit here at the Civic Center,” says...
hometownstations.com
Families may be paying more for that Thanksgiving feast compared to recent years
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Many will fight grocery store crowds ahead of Thanksgiving, which also means digging out extra cash for that feast. The annual Thanksgiving dinner survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation shows it will cost $64 to feed a family of ten. That is a whopping 40% increase from just two years ago. The turkey is the centerpiece for many at the Thanksgiving table, and that price has hiked over 20% compared to a year ago. These high prices aren't slowing down the last-minute rush to the supermarket. The manager of Save A Lot in Lima says they normally see their largest rush the day before Thanksgiving, and last-minute shoppers will need to pack some patience.
westbendnews.net
Happenings at Antwerp Manor Assisted Living
Welcome to Antwerp Manor Assisted Living located at 204 Archer Drive in Antwerp, Ohio. We are welcoming new residents at this time. October and November have been very fun filled month for us. We opened up our facility to the local Trick or Treaters and it was an experience that many of our new residents enjoyed for the first time. Many thanks to the generous friends and family who helped by donating candy.
hometownstations.com
In-person dining returns for the 2022 Wapakoneta Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - It was a return to normal in Wapakoneta Thursday afternoon, as people could gather in person once again at the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The last time that they were able to have people eat inside was in 2019 and around 400 residents were glad to eat some of their Thanksgiving favorites together. They also had carry-outs, like they have been doing for the past two years because of the pandemic. The dinner is hosted by Wapakoneta churches and sponsored by local businesses, and it gave people the chance for some fellowship on Thanksgiving.
Biggby celebrates new location in Lima Memorial
LIMA — Biggby Coffee had a ribbon cutting Tuesday at its third Lima location at the Welcome Center at Lima Memorial Health Systems. Adam Rector said, “We are here for the community, for those who are with family members, but also the hard workers and nurses and doctors at the hospital.”
hometownstations.com
Many ordering pizza on the night before Thanksgiving
Lima, OH (WLIO) - If you had pizza for dinner Wednesday, you might be surprised how many others did too. The night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest nights of the year for pizza orders. Westgate Entertainment Center normally sees four to five times more sales on that night than on a typical business day. They were prepared with extra staff on the clock to help fill all of those orders. The owner says there's a few reasons why pizza is so popular on Thanksgiving's eve.
hometownstations.com
Tips on avoiding foodborne illnesses during Thanksgiving
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Thanksgiving is a great time to get together with friends and families, but don’t invite food illnesses to your party. Experts say just a few safety measures can be taken to make sure your guests don’t end up sick this holiday. Before you start cooking, wash your hands to make sure you are not carrying your germs over to the food you are cooking. And when it comes to the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving, make sure the internal temperature is high enough before you carve your bird.
hometownstations.com
Free Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner
No one needs to skip having a hot Thanksgiving Day meal. The Free Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner in downtown Lima is the place to go and we got the details.
hometownstations.com
Keeping kids active and social over holiday break is the goal of Lima YMCA's "No School Days"
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With Thanksgiving break beginning, many students need something to do while they're out of school. The Lima Family YMCA hosts No School Days to give kids a fun day while school's out. The program lets them play sports like soccer, volleyball, and basketball. They could also play board games, watch a movie, and went swimming. The kids were happy to have somewhere to go instead of staying at home or going outside in this weather.
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
Sidney Daily News
Donations will keep curtain raised
SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is asking Community Foundation Match Day donors to assist with operational expenses to keep the curtain raised. “Ticket sales alone do not keep our lights on,” said Ian Hinz, executive director. Hinz sited utility, staffing and other operational costs would be supported...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Lima’s celebration of the holiday season will kick off with “Lights On Lima” starting at 4 p.m. Friday., Along with lighting up the tree display in Town Square, the event will feature a variety of family-friendly events to help everyone get in that holiday spirit. Grand Illumination.
Lima News
Reminisce: Back to normal: Remembering Thanksgiving 1945
Barely three months after marking VJ Day and the end of World War II with a raucous celebration in a driving August rain, Lima settled in for a quiet Thanksgiving in 1945. “Lima’s first peacetime observance of Thanksgiving since 1941 will be marked by special church services, a football game and closed down factories, offices, stores and schools,” The Lima News wrote Nov. 21, 1945, the day before the holiday.
Children Services offers paid fellowship to students
ALLEN COUNTY — Allen County Children Services is partnering with Wood County to bring fellowship among students. The organization has begun a new program in Northwest Ohio to pay student workers to be a part of children’s services in several different counties. The hope is to recruit and retain future workers in the field.
hometownstations.com
BGSU senior, Findlay native donates potentially life-saving blood stem cells to woman with leukemia
Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A Bowling Green State University senior is creating public good after recently discovering that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. Late one night in January, Dylan Coleman was scrolling through TikTok...
Comments / 0