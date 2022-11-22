ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

The High Spirits share new music in the 207 studio

PORTLAND, Maine — Anna and Dave Patterson are a Maine couple who don't just share a life together but also share the stage as The High Spirits. They joined us in the 207 studio to share some of their music; music they say they've been writing as they reflect on the past couple of years, and look back on life during the pandemic.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

I Ordered This Bacon Mac & Cheese Pizza in Cornish, Maine and My Life Changed

Okay. Saying my life changed over a pizza might be a little extreme, but when a Maine restaurant decided to combine two of my favorite foods into one, I couldn't say no. For a long time, I've wanted to check out Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub in Cornish, Maine. They're a big fan of ours and a big supporter of Cans For a Cure each year and everything I've heard about them is that the food is amazing.
CORNISH, ME
iheart.com

North Shore Mother-Daughter Duo Create And Sell 'WerePups'

GEORGETOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Artist Jude Abbe has done impression paintings for decades and now, she has traded in her canvas for "WerePups." The hyper-realistic, life-sized, infant werewolf dolls are made from a kit sold by Pennsylvania artist, Asia Eriksen. Jude said Asia came up with the idea...
GEORGETOWN, MA
WMTW

Adoptable pet of the week: Benjamin the puggle

WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Benjamin. He is an 8-year-old puggle, half pug and half beagle, who was recently surrendered from a home in the area. Even though Benjamin is an older dog, he still has plenty of energy...
WESTBROOK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bowdoin grad pens children's book on money, building wealth

HALLOWELL, Maine — A new book called ‘This Little Piggy’ is teaching children about personal finances and the importance of building wealth. It was written by Bowdoin College graduate and Chartered Financial Consultant, Jac Arbour. Arbour is also the founder of J.M. Arbour Wealth Management in Hallowell. This is his second book on personal finance and his first book written for children.
HALLOWELL, ME
WMTW

Maine craft brewery looks to change the nonalcoholic landscape

PORTLAND, Maine — A craft beer company in Portland is setting itself apart in a crowded field. Kit NA Brewing is the first and only craft beer company in Maine to brew only non-alcoholic beers. "When Rob and I started, the problem we were trying to solve basically was...
PORTLAND, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Business Spotlight: Cricket's Corner Shoppe

No matter how old you are or what your budget is, Cricket’s Corner Shoppe is bound to have a gift to please the pickiest recipient on your shopping list. Located at 1223 Roosevelt Trail in Raymond, Cricket’s Corner Shoppe has become a legendary go-to destination for locals and for anyone visiting the Lakes Region of Maine by offering thousands of items and with fresh inventory arriving every week.
RAYMOND, ME
WGME

Portland Pot Dispensary burglarized

PORTLAND, Maine -- Sweet Dirt Pot Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on Forest Avenue in Portland was burglarized after midnight on Friday. There was a considerable amount of damage to the doors and displays. But Portland Police Department Major Robert Martin said that none of the material taken contained THC, the active...
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Did You Know There is a Communal Bathing Experience in Portland?

Washington Baths is pretty popular. They are located at 145 Washington Avenue in Portland. Here's what they say on their website. Washington Baths is a public sauna in Portland, Maine. No reservations. All genders welcome. Bathing suits required in common areas. Recommended to bring your own towel and sandals. No outside food or drink. Snacks and beverages available at our cafe.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

