Louisiana’s SNAP, Pandemic EBT cardholders urged to increase security due to recent potential security risk

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana officials on Tuesday encouraged recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Pandemic EBT benefits to monitor their purchases and consider resetting their PIN numbers due to a possible threat to security in Sabine Parish.

According to the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), the theft of credit and debit card data and PIN numbers at an automated teller machine (ATM) or point of sale (POS) may have occurred in Sabine Parish this week.

Officials say that at this time, the theft appears to be a relatively isolated incident, and law enforcement is still investigating what happened.

In the meantime, out of an abundance of caution and due to the likelihood of increased shopping during the holiday season, DCFS is urging EBT cardholders to prevent fraudulent activity on their cards by:

Strengthening the card’s Personal Identification Number (PIN)

Monitoring card activity using the LifeInCheck EBT mobile app, and

Being cautious when using the card, including checking out the card terminal for potential skimming equipment and shielding their PIN entry from view when making purchases.

DCFS reminds locals that federal food assistance benefits are not reimbursable if stolen, so it’s crucial to do one’s best to keep this card and all related personal information secure.

The LifeInCheck EBT mobile app allows users to review their card activity, including most recent transactions and available balance, as well as reset their PIN. Cardholders may also access this information and reset their PIN by visiting www.LifeInCheckEBT.com or by calling the EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-1117.

For more information on the LifeInCheck EBT app, resetting a PIN, or other EBT-related questions, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/ebt .

