Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Widespread rain expected to move in Saturday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will fall back into the low 30s overnight. Look for a high near 53 degrees Saturday. By the evening, widespread rain will begin to move in. Rain will continue overnight before moving out Sunday morning.
KMBC.com

Temps will warm into the mid-50s Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a cold start, temperatures will warm into the mid-50s Friday with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will be on the increase Saturday night into Sunday morning.
KMBC.com

Slight chance of showers early on Thanksgiving Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Be prepared for a slight chance of showers early on Thanksgiving in Kansas City. In the evening, stronger, colder winds show up for the Plaza Lighting Ceremony. Things are mostly cloudy for the end of the week, with rain chances increasing Saturday afternoon and evening,...
kshb.com

Storm will spread rain in by late Saturday in Kansas City region

A storm system is forming over Mexico and heading our way. Friday looks fantastic, and then rain will move in by Saturday evening. Heavy rain is possible, and it looks cloudy for the Chiefs game. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clearing skies and much cooler. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 31°
CJ Coombs

The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fire

Dorson Apartment Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 1987, the Dorson Apartment Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The apartment building is located at 912, 914, 916, and 918 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and was constructed in 1906. Click here for current-day images.
KMBC.com

Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gladstone, Missouri, police have canceled a Silver Alert for a woman with dementia after she was found safe. Authorities issued the alert for 76-year-old Rebecca Turner after it was reported Thursday that she did not make it to her Thanksgiving destination in Iowa City, Iowa. Police...
kcur.org

Kansas City is a big food town, but it also offers a buffet of classes for aspiring home cooks

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. With winter approaching, what better time is there to learn a new cooking skill? Whether it's baking bread, crafting an exquisite charcuterie board, or preparing dishes from another culture, a cooking class can help take your culinary skills to the next level.
KMBC.com

Electrician checks every bulb before Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before the moment the lights come on, an electrician checks every bulb to make sure the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony goes off without a hitch. Matt Deardorff is in charge of the lights that come to life on the Plaza. Every bulb, whether it's hanging, repairing, or replacing them, Deardorff has been doing it for 16 years.
fox4kc.com

Hedge apples: What are they used for?

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
KSNT News

Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line. Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early. “We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey […]
bluevalleypost.com

Mow (don’t bag) your leaves this fall, say JoCo experts

Autumn makes for pretty trees, but those trees create a lot of work for homeowners once temperatures get colder. Catch up quick: According to the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Office, there are a number of other (easier) ways to dispose of leaves without getting out the rake and bagging them.
CJ Coombs

Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800s

Switzer School Buildings, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byBartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons/. The Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City have various architectural designs (Italian Renaissance Revival, Neo-Classical, Art Deco, and Constructivist). In 2009, they were vacant. The architects were well-known Charles A. Smith as well as Curtis & Cowling, and Nate W. Downes. In December 2009, the school buildings were listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO

