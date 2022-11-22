Read full article on original website
The 1855 Col. John Harris Residence is part of the history of the Westport District in Kansas City as a museumCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarriedCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, MissouriCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fireCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't haveCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Widespread rain expected to move in Saturday evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will fall back into the low 30s overnight. Look for a high near 53 degrees Saturday. By the evening, widespread rain will begin to move in. Rain will continue overnight before moving out Sunday morning.
Temps will warm into the mid-50s Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a cold start, temperatures will warm into the mid-50s Friday with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will be on the increase Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Slight chance of showers early on Thanksgiving Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Be prepared for a slight chance of showers early on Thanksgiving in Kansas City. In the evening, stronger, colder winds show up for the Plaza Lighting Ceremony. Things are mostly cloudy for the end of the week, with rain chances increasing Saturday afternoon and evening,...
Storm will spread rain in by late Saturday in Kansas City region
A storm system is forming over Mexico and heading our way. Friday looks fantastic, and then rain will move in by Saturday evening. Heavy rain is possible, and it looks cloudy for the Chiefs game. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clearing skies and much cooler. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 31°
1 man suffered severe burns Friday evening in Northland fire
Fire and smoke inhalation severely injured an elderly man Friday evening in a residence in the Northland.
Things to do in Kansas City on Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 24-27
From tree lighting ceremonies to holiday displays, sporting events to downtown concerts, there's always something going on in the Kansas City area.
Dorson Apartment Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 1987, the Dorson Apartment Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The apartment building is located at 912, 914, 916, and 918 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and was constructed in 1906. Click here for current-day images.
Thousands spend Thanksgiving night watching Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holiday season has moved into the Country Club Plaza. Thousands went to watch the lights flip on at the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony Thanksgiving night. The show had musical performances, dances, and giveaways. Performers prepared for months ahead of the show. The Kansas City...
Kansas City's pinball scene is coming out of the dark and into the... basement
Keri Wing stands over Laser Cue, an old-school pinball game, in the darkened basement of Solid State Pinball Supply. She’s in her element, deftly navigating a silver ball around the inter-galactic playing field. “It’s very satisfying,” she says. “And it has a fun rules set and a funky layout.”...
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gladstone, Missouri, police have canceled a Silver Alert for a woman with dementia after she was found safe. Authorities issued the alert for 76-year-old Rebecca Turner after it was reported Thursday that she did not make it to her Thanksgiving destination in Iowa City, Iowa. Police...
Kansas City is a big food town, but it also offers a buffet of classes for aspiring home cooks
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. With winter approaching, what better time is there to learn a new cooking skill? Whether it's baking bread, crafting an exquisite charcuterie board, or preparing dishes from another culture, a cooking class can help take your culinary skills to the next level.
Electrician checks every bulb before Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before the moment the lights come on, an electrician checks every bulb to make sure the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony goes off without a hitch. Matt Deardorff is in charge of the lights that come to life on the Plaza. Every bulb, whether it's hanging, repairing, or replacing them, Deardorff has been doing it for 16 years.
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
Man dies in early Thursday morning shooting
A man is dead after a shooting outside a home in Kansas City early Thursday morning.
Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant
TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line. Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early. “We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey […]
Mow (don’t bag) your leaves this fall, say JoCo experts
Autumn makes for pretty trees, but those trees create a lot of work for homeowners once temperatures get colder. Catch up quick: According to the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Office, there are a number of other (easier) ways to dispose of leaves without getting out the rake and bagging them.
Woman dies in crash on northbound US 71 near Bannister Road Wednesday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a woman died in crash Wednesday afternoon on northbound U.S. 71 Highway near Bannister Road. A rollover wreck was reported at 4:05 p.m. Police at the scene said a preliminary investigation found that a blue Chevrolet SUV was heading north...
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800s
Switzer School Buildings, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byBartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons/. The Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City have various architectural designs (Italian Renaissance Revival, Neo-Classical, Art Deco, and Constructivist). In 2009, they were vacant. The architects were well-known Charles A. Smith as well as Curtis & Cowling, and Nate W. Downes. In December 2009, the school buildings were listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate shooting on I-635
Kansas City, Kansas police investigate a shooting on Interstate 635 near Kansas Avenue that damaged a car and sent one person to a hospital.
Kansas City installs disks in pavement at certain intersections to deter dangerous sideshows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a new crackdown in Kansas City on what police officers call sideshows. Sideshows are characterized by a group of cars and people blocking off an intersection while a driver does donuts in that intersection. Last weekend, Kansas City police officers broke up a large...
