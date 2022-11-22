ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Done Deal: Matt Rhule Returns to College

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has landed on his feet as he was officially hired by Nebraska on Saturday morning, the school announced. According to multiple reports, Rhule's deal will be for eight years. The money, however, has not been released at this time. Rhule was fired just...
LINCOLN, NE
Wichita Eagle

Report: Kiffin Tells Ole Miss Officials He Won’t Take Auburn

On Friday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin told reporters that he intends to stay with the Rebels, rather than take the open job at Auburn. According to ESPN’s Chris Low, he has reiterated as much to officials and staff members at his current school. Kiffin has been heavily connected...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy