Oppo Find X6 Pro is rumored to feature three 50MP lenses, including a 1-inch sensor

By Nickolas Diaz
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • Rumors suggest the Oppo Find X6 Pro could feature three 50MP lenses.
  • The main shooter could contain the 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor while the other two could feature Sony's IMX890.
  • Other leaks suggest the Find X6 Pro could be similar to the Find X5 Pro with its 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display.

Rumors are surfacing about the new Oppo Find X6 Pro and its camera specifications.

The recent leaks about the Oppo Find X6 Pro's camera were posted on Weibo by Digital Chat Station (via GSMArena ). While the original post on Weibo has been edited to remove any details, GSMArena was able to grab that the new flagship phone could feature a triple 50MP camera setup.

It's also rumored that the main shooter will contain the 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, which can be found on the recently launched Vivo X90 series. The ultra-wide lens may contain the Sony IMX890 as well as the unknown third lens.

Oppo did launch its Find X5 Pro earlier this year, and that phone contained two 50MP lenses that utilized the Sony IMX766. While the soon-to-be predecessor came with a 13MP front-facing selfie camera, the new Find X6 Pro could take things up a notch, considering we may be treated to an impressive upgrade on its back.

GSMArena then went on to mention the rumored mobile platform for the new phone. These are rumors, and while there is uncertainty behind the talks, there is more uncertainty about which SoC the new device will contain. It's not exactly clear just yet whether the Find X6 Pro will contain the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 . OPPO was listed as one of the OEMs gearing up to use Qualcomm's new chipset. If it's anything like the new Vivo X90 series, OPPO could opt to use both chips in its flagship lineup.

The new device is also rumored to offer users a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. These rumored specifications for the Find X6 Pro's display aren't too wild, as they're pretty much the same as the Find X5 Pro.

Also, we can probably assume that the new Find X6 series will be running Oppo's ColorOS 13 (Android 13) right out of the box. Although we could also be wrong, so we'll have to wait a little longer to know for sure.

That said, since the leaker has seemingly backtracked on their post, we should take the rumors with a grain of salt for now until we learn more.

