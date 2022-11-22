Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Host Rookie QB Jarrett Guarantano on Tryout
Jarrett Guarantano, an undrafted rookie quarterback, conducted a workout with the Denver Broncos earlier this week. On Tuesday, the Broncos hosted Guarantano as well as a slew of free-agent tryouts: tight ends Jevon Cottoy, Josh Hokit and Briley Moore, wide receivers Kevin Kassis, Brandon Lewis and Jaquarii Roberson, and linebacker Ray Wilborn, whom the team signed to its practice squad.
Wichita Eagle
Three Keys for Bears to Beat the Jets
The Bears' season is divided into two very distinct parts, one with six games before they played New England and then the last five. The overall results haven't differed greatly, but the styles of play have. Starting with the New England game, they began running their quarterback on planned plays...
Wichita Eagle
Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Vita Vea Practices, But Will He Play in Cleveland?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rode a two-game winning streak into their bye week after a late comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams and an overseas victory against the Seattle Seahawks. Most thought the Bucs were finding their grove, and outside of running back Leonard Fournette who suffered a hip...
Wichita Eagle
Lamar Jackson Dishes on Injured Hip, Matchup With Jaguars
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback deemed himself ready to play in Week 12 against the Jaguars after dealing with an injured hip this week. Jackson talked about the injury, the state of the Ravens, and the Jaguars after Friday's practice. Here's what Jackson has to say:. On how...
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: James Houston Arrives
James Houston made his presence known in his NFL debut Thursday. Houston, who recorded a game-high two sacks, and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were the stars of Detroit's rookie class on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills. First-year pros Aidan Hutchinson, James Mitchell, Kerby Joseph and Chase Lucas each also saw playing...
Wichita Eagle
Darius Slay’s Mount Rushmore Missing One Item
PHILADELPHIA – There’s one thing missing from Darius Slay’s collection of souvenirs during his 10 years in the NFL. He has what he calls a “pick-ball” from Tom Brady and another from Drew Brees. To complete the trifecta, he wants one from Aaron Rodgers. “He’s...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Darrell Luter Jr., Cornerback, South Alabama Jaguars
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. ‘No bad days’: How Chiefs’ Justin Watson was driven and shaped by older brother Tommy. If his brother Tommy had his fortune, Justin Watson knows, he “would run until he passed out. Until...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals’ Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Titans, Coach Zac Taylor Says
View the original article to see embedded media. Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that running back Joe Mixon will miss Sunday’s pivotal AFC game against the Titans due to a concussion. Taylor also added that wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is a game-time decision due to the...
Wichita Eagle
Browns to Have Scout in Columbus Today, Players to Watch That Make Sense
The Game in Columbus will feature plenty of NFL talent as it always does. Cleveland Browns will be one of 13 NFL teams with a scout in Columbus for the rivalry game. On both sides of the ball, some prospects could make a case to fill in for the Browns. Perhaps when April rolls around, one or more of these players are wearing orange and brown.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Make It Into Wild NFL Stat On Thanksgiving Game Day
When considering the long history of the Dodgers there's many time periods to consider. The Dodgers once called Brooklyn a home going through some of the most illustrious moments of there franchise, but what some people never knew was the Brooklyn Dodgers were once a football team. That's right, the...
Wichita Eagle
‘No bad days’: How Chiefs’ Justin Watson was driven and shaped by older brother Tommy
At a Chuck E. Cheese when he was about 7 years old, Justin Watson redeemed tickets for a football. No wonder his father, Doug, was puzzled when he saw Justin instead holding a tiara a few moments later. Turned out he overcame his shyness to ask for a trade since he thought his little sister, Abby, would want the tiara.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons to Activate Jalen Mayfield Off IR vs. Commanders?
The interior of the Atlanta Falcons offensive line has been a revolving door due to extensive injuries. But reinforcements are on the way, just not yet... Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Friday that the Falcons will "probably not" activate second-year offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield from the injured reserve for Sunday's game versus the Washington Commanders.
Wichita Eagle
Joe Burrow Reveals One NFL Throw He’s ‘Really Proud Of’
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the third-fastest player in league history to reach 10,000 passing yards in the 37-30 win over the Steelers and it prompted some reflecting. During his weekly appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Burrow revealed one throw that he's really proud of. "There...
Wichita Eagle
Done Deal: Matt Rhule Returns to College
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has landed on his feet as he was officially hired by Nebraska on Saturday morning, the school announced. According to multiple reports, Rhule's deal will be for eight years. The money, however, has not been released at this time. Rhule was fired just...
Wichita Eagle
JUST IN: Hornets Will Be Down Another Starter Tonight vs Minnesota
The Charlotte Hornets have been shorthanded for much of the season as several key players have dealt with numerous injuries throughout the first couple months of the year. Tonight is no different. Moments ago, the Hornets downgraded starting forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) from questionable to out for this evening's game...
Wichita Eagle
In A Week Where The Miami Heat Handed Out Turkeys, Kyrie Irving Won’t Be Among Players Celebrating Thanksgiving
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been among the most controversial players in the NBA the past two seasons. Last year it was his stance against the COVID-19 stance vaccine. Earlier this season, it was his tweet promoting a movie that feature anti-Jewish rhetoric. Now, he will likely be in...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Rumors: As You’d Expect, Yankees ‘Hold the Edge’ in Aaron Judge Sweepstakes
The Dodgers and Giants are considered the biggest threats to take Aaron Judge away from the Yankees, with San Francisco holding he edge over Los Angeles for a variety of reasons. In addition to being the team Judge grew up rooting for, the Giants also seem more likely to actually offer him the kind of contract he's looking for.
Comments / 0