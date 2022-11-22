ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Wichita Eagle

Broncos Host Rookie QB Jarrett Guarantano on Tryout

Jarrett Guarantano, an undrafted rookie quarterback, conducted a workout with the Denver Broncos earlier this week. On Tuesday, the Broncos hosted Guarantano as well as a slew of free-agent tryouts: tight ends Jevon Cottoy, Josh Hokit and Briley Moore, wide receivers Kevin Kassis, Brandon Lewis and Jaquarii Roberson, and linebacker Ray Wilborn, whom the team signed to its practice squad.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wichita Eagle

Three Keys for Bears to Beat the Jets

The Bears' season is divided into two very distinct parts, one with six games before they played New England and then the last five. The overall results haven't differed greatly, but the styles of play have. Starting with the New England game, they began running their quarterback on planned plays...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Lamar Jackson Dishes on Injured Hip, Matchup With Jaguars

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback deemed himself ready to play in Week 12 against the Jaguars after dealing with an injured hip this week. Jackson talked about the injury, the state of the Ravens, and the Jaguars after Friday's practice. Here's what Jackson has to say:. On how...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Rookie Report Card: James Houston Arrives

James Houston made his presence known in his NFL debut Thursday. Houston, who recorded a game-high two sacks, and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were the stars of Detroit's rookie class on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills. First-year pros Aidan Hutchinson, James Mitchell, Kerby Joseph and Chase Lucas each also saw playing...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Darius Slay’s Mount Rushmore Missing One Item

PHILADELPHIA – There’s one thing missing from Darius Slay’s collection of souvenirs during his 10 years in the NFL. He has what he calls a “pick-ball” from Tom Brady and another from Drew Brees. To complete the trifecta, he wants one from Aaron Rodgers. “He’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft Profile: Darrell Luter Jr., Cornerback, South Alabama Jaguars

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. ‘No bad days’: How Chiefs’ Justin Watson was driven and shaped by older brother Tommy. If his brother Tommy had his fortune, Justin Watson knows, he “would run until he passed out. Until...
MOBILE, AL
Wichita Eagle

Bengals’ Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Titans, Coach Zac Taylor Says

View the original article to see embedded media. Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that running back Joe Mixon will miss Sunday’s pivotal AFC game against the Titans due to a concussion. Taylor also added that wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is a game-time decision due to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Browns to Have Scout in Columbus Today, Players to Watch That Make Sense

The Game in Columbus will feature plenty of NFL talent as it always does. Cleveland Browns will be one of 13 NFL teams with a scout in Columbus for the rivalry game. On both sides of the ball, some prospects could make a case to fill in for the Browns. Perhaps when April rolls around, one or more of these players are wearing orange and brown.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers Make It Into Wild NFL Stat On Thanksgiving Game Day

When considering the long history of the Dodgers there's many time periods to consider. The Dodgers once called Brooklyn a home going through some of the most illustrious moments of there franchise, but what some people never knew was the Brooklyn Dodgers were once a football team. That's right, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wichita Eagle

Falcons to Activate Jalen Mayfield Off IR vs. Commanders?

The interior of the Atlanta Falcons offensive line has been a revolving door due to extensive injuries. But reinforcements are on the way, just not yet... Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Friday that the Falcons will "probably not" activate second-year offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield from the injured reserve for Sunday's game versus the Washington Commanders.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Joe Burrow Reveals One NFL Throw He’s ‘Really Proud Of’

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the third-fastest player in league history to reach 10,000 passing yards in the 37-30 win over the Steelers and it prompted some reflecting. During his weekly appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Burrow revealed one throw that he's really proud of. "There...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Done Deal: Matt Rhule Returns to College

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has landed on his feet as he was officially hired by Nebraska on Saturday morning, the school announced. According to multiple reports, Rhule's deal will be for eight years. The money, however, has not been released at this time. Rhule was fired just...
LINCOLN, NE
Wichita Eagle

JUST IN: Hornets Will Be Down Another Starter Tonight vs Minnesota

The Charlotte Hornets have been shorthanded for much of the season as several key players have dealt with numerous injuries throughout the first couple months of the year. Tonight is no different. Moments ago, the Hornets downgraded starting forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) from questionable to out for this evening's game...
CHARLOTTE, NC

