Smartmatic subpoenas Trump's lawyer Christina Bobb in election conspiracy lawsuit against Fox News and Rudy Giuliani

By Jacob Shamsian
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Christina Bobb.

USA Today Network via Reuters

  • Smartmatic subpoenaed Christina Bobb as part of its lawsuit against Fox News and Rudy Giuliani.
  • Bobb pushed election conspiracy theories while simultaneously working for OAN and with Trump's lawyers.
  • She's now a personal lawyer for Trump and was embroiled in the Mar-a-Lago search warrant scandal.

Smartmatic filed a subpoena against former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Christina Bobb on Tuesday as part of a long-running defamation lawsuit over election conspiracy theories.

The subpoena, filed in New York state court, requires her to provide records related to the 2020 presidential election as well as communications concerning the Trump administration, the Trump campaign, Fox News, and Rudy Giuliani.

Smartmatic filed the subpoena as part of its lawsuit against Fox News, several individual hosts, and Giuliani, alleging they defamed the election technology company by pushing conspiracy theories that it rigged the 2020 presidential election against then-President Trump in favor of now-President Joe Biden. Smartmatic has other parallel lawsuits pending against election conspiracy theorists Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell .

Bobb was a correspondent at the far-right TV company One America News during the 2020 election. She aired an infamous interview with Ed Solomon , a Long Island-based swing-set installer who purported to be an "expert mathematician" who claimed Biden's electoral victory in Georgia was impossible.

A defamation lawsuit against OAN from Dominion , a rival election technology company also caught up in conspiracy theories, alleged Solomon "was in fact a convicted felon with no college degree." Dominion has several additional defamation cases proceeding through the courts as well.

At the same time Bobb worked for OAN, she freelanced for Trump's personal attorneys , including Giuliani, to help with legal challenges against the election results. She also used her position at OAN to raise money for a recount in Arizona, which ultimately affirmed Biden's win.

Giuliani has listed Bobb as a witness who would testify in favor of him keeping his law license in Washington, DC , where he's at risk of losing it over conspiratorial lawsuits. Her work led to the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot to subpoena her as well.

The Smartmatic subpoena, which does not require Bobb to sit for a deposition, casts a wide net. In addition to information about Trump, Fox News, and Giuliani, it demands that Bobb hand over any documentation or communication related to Mike Lindell, One America News, Newsmax, Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, Trump's eldest three children and their partners, and other figures in Trump's orbit.

Bobb left OAN in March 2022 to work as an attorney for Trump personally. She became entangled in a sprawling criminal investigation from the Justice Department not long afterward when she signed off on a sworn statement on Trump's behalf declaring a "diligent search" had been performed at his resort in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, in response to a record request from the National Archives.

Her claim turned out to be false after the FBI executed a search warrant in August and found government records still in Trump's possession. In October, Bobb reportedly told federal investigators that her claim was based on information given to her by other lawyers representing Trump.

A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Tuesday.

Comments / 3

Business Insider

