GOP rep says Biden's energy agenda is 'extreme,' 'anti-American'
Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, slammed the Biden administration for their controversial energy policies that have impacted the U.S. economy.
Shopify president: Small businesses in America are the backbone of the economy
FOX Business spoke to Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify, which allows small businesses to grow rapidly online in the e-commerce space — he anticipates a very strong holiday shopping season.
Elon Musk housecleaning at Twitter HQ finds #StayWoke t-shirts, pledges to 'earn trust'
Elon Musk on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter of a stack of #StayWoke t-shirts in a closet at the company's headquarters in San Francisco.
Looking to buy a house? It's the worst time in decades to do so
U.S. consumers looking to buy a new home are facing the worst conditions in a generation as the Federal Reserve rapidly raises interest rates to fight inflation.
Elon Musk says he'd consider 'alternative phone' if Twitter is booted from Apple and Google app stores
Elon Musk tweeted on Friday night that he'd consider making an "alternative phone" if Twitter is removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Marilyn Monroe’s card from her father Charles Stanley Gifford, discovered 'purely by chance,' to be auctioned
Marilyn Monroe passed away in 1962 at age 36. Monroe’s net worth in 2022 is a reported $10 million. In 2020, she ranked No. 13 on Forbes’ list of highest-paid dead celebrities.
Amazon Alexa on track to lose $10 billion this year, described as 'colossal failure' in new report
Amazon's voice assistant Alexa is part of a devices unit at the company that is expected to lose about $10 billion in 2022, according to a new report.
Russia oil price cap a ‘stupid and futile gesture’ that won’t work, analyst warns
Market analyst Phil Flynn and GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan discuss a Russian oil price cap's impact on U.S. oil and gas prices during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.
Elon Musk says he would support Ron DeSantis for president if he runs in 2024
Elon Musk said on Friday that he'd support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024 if he decided to run, noting that he'd prefer a centrist.
FTX’s small investors biggest losers in fallout: Former FDIC Chair Bair
Former FDIC chair Sheila Bair explained to FOX Business how FTX's top 50 investors stand to lose big -- but all others will likely see nothing at all.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried plans to speak during New York Times DealBook summit
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried indicated on Wednesday afternoon that he plans to speak during an upcoming New York Times DealBook summit.
GOP Senators Demand Biden Share Info About Colluding With Big Tech To Censor Speech
News broke this week that Nina Jankowicz, President Joe Biden’s former pick to be the federal government’s disinformation czar, had been hired as a lobbyist for a London-based nonprofit. The group Jankowicz works for seeks to fight “human rights abuses and combating online harms against
Labor reverses Trump-era rule that limited retirement investments in ESG companies
The Labor Department changed a rule that put limits on the ability of fiduciaries to invest in companies that follow ESG guidelines, reversing a Trump-era rule.
FTX, Bankman-Fried's parents, senior execs bought $121M worth of Bahamas properties: report
Property records in the Bahamas indicate that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, his parents and senior executives went on a real estate buying spree, a report says.
Elizabeth Holmes: Judge recommends Texas prison for Theranos founder
A federal judge has recommended Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begin serving her prison sentence of 11-plus years for fraud at a prison camp in Bryan, Texas.
JetBlue passenger taken into custody in Newark after making security threat
A person aboard a JetBlue flight from Orlando to Newark was taken into custody at the plane's final destination following a "security threat."
US Treasury authorizes Chevron to expand oil pumping in Venezuela
The U.S. government has awarded Chevron Corp. an expanded license to import oil from Venezuela following talks between the socialist Maduro regime and opposition leaders.
White House extends student loan debt payment pause to June
The Biden administration will extend the payment freeze on federal student loans through the end of June 2023 while its forgiveness plan remains blocked by courts.
With rail strike looming, White House won't say how Biden is 'directly involved' in negotiations
With a rail union strike still looming ahead of the holidays, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claim President Biden is 'directly involved' in negotiations.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 to debut new floats and many celebrity appearances
The lineup for the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been announced. This year's parade will debut new floats and welcome many celebrities to the parade route.
