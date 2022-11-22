Read full article on original website
Related
Looking to buy a house? It's the worst time in decades to do so
U.S. consumers looking to buy a new home are facing the worst conditions in a generation as the Federal Reserve rapidly raises interest rates to fight inflation.
Shopify president: Small businesses in America are the backbone of the economy
FOX Business spoke to Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify, which allows small businesses to grow rapidly online in the e-commerce space — he anticipates a very strong holiday shopping season.
Mortgage payments rise in October amid high mortgage rates: MBA
The national median monthly mortgage payment increased in October, according to a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).
Consumers spent record $9.12 billion online on Black Friday: analysis
Consumers spent a record amount of money on online purchases on Black Friday, surpassing $9 billion, according to Adobe Analytics data. Adobe found that $9.12 billion was spent on Friday, marking a 2.3 percent rise year-over-year. Electronics sales were a large driver of the increase, with such online sales up 221 percent from the average day…
CNBC
Amid persistent inflation, cash-strapped consumers are tipping less
With inflation near record highs, fewer consumers tip 20% or more. When it comes to takeout, tips are now down to 14.4%, on average, according to a recent report. And still, most people say they feel pressured to tip when they normally wouldn’t because of the gratuity prompt on the iPad screen.
Amazon Alexa on track to lose $10 billion this year, described as 'colossal failure' in new report
Amazon's voice assistant Alexa is part of a devices unit at the company that is expected to lose about $10 billion in 2022, according to a new report.
Elon Musk housecleaning at Twitter HQ finds #StayWoke t-shirts, pledges to 'earn trust'
Elon Musk on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter of a stack of #StayWoke t-shirts in a closet at the company's headquarters in San Francisco.
Russia oil price cap a ‘stupid and futile gesture’ that won’t work, analyst warns
Market analyst Phil Flynn and GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan discuss a Russian oil price cap's impact on U.S. oil and gas prices during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.
Elon Musk says he'd consider 'alternative phone' if Twitter is booted from Apple and Google app stores
Elon Musk tweeted on Friday night that he'd consider making an "alternative phone" if Twitter is removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play.
FTX’s small investors biggest losers in fallout: Former FDIC Chair Bair
Former FDIC chair Sheila Bair explained to FOX Business how FTX's top 50 investors stand to lose big -- but all others will likely see nothing at all.
FTX, Bankman-Fried's parents, senior execs bought $121M worth of Bahamas properties: report
Property records in the Bahamas indicate that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, his parents and senior executives went on a real estate buying spree, a report says.
Marilyn Monroe’s card from her father Charles Stanley Gifford, discovered 'purely by chance,' to be auctioned
Marilyn Monroe passed away in 1962 at age 36. Monroe’s net worth in 2022 is a reported $10 million. In 2020, she ranked No. 13 on Forbes’ list of highest-paid dead celebrities.
Evergrande creditors ask chairman for $2 billion fund infusion -Bloomberg
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) has told offshore creditors that it plans to present a restructuring proposal as soon as the first week of December, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
Shares rise, U.S. Treasury yields drop as Fed minutes suggest slower rate hikes
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - World equities rose while U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed U.S. central bankers looking to soon moderate the pace of interest rate hikes.
Labor reverses Trump-era rule that limited retirement investments in ESG companies
The Labor Department changed a rule that put limits on the ability of fiduciaries to invest in companies that follow ESG guidelines, reversing a Trump-era rule.
Holiday shopping expected to reach over $1 trillion as inflation surges
Holiday shopping is expected to increase by 7% to nearly $1.3 trillion, a new forecast says. Here’s how to stay on track with your finances this holiday season.
Disney inked $10M deal with Bob Iger to consult his replacement despite icy relationship: report
Bob Iger served as Disney's top executive for 15 years, during which time he spearheaded the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried plans to speak during New York Times DealBook summit
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried indicated on Wednesday afternoon that he plans to speak during an upcoming New York Times DealBook summit.
Elizabeth Holmes: Judge recommends Texas prison for Theranos founder
A federal judge has recommended Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begin serving her prison sentence of 11-plus years for fraud at a prison camp in Bryan, Texas.
Investor home purchases tumble 30% as rising mortgage rates cool housing market
A new Redfin report showed that investor home purchases plunged in the third quarter of the year as higher mortgage rates rapidly slow the housing market.
Fox Business
New York, NY
23K+
Followers
948
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 1