Consumers spent record $9.12 billion online on Black Friday: analysis

Consumers spent a record amount of money on online purchases on Black Friday, surpassing $9 billion, according to Adobe Analytics data.  Adobe found that $9.12 billion was spent on Friday, marking a 2.3 percent rise year-over-year. Electronics sales were a large driver of the increase, with such online sales up 221 percent from the average day…
