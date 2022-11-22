ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irene Brown
3d ago

Trump restricted retirement plan trustees from considering anything but maximizing benefits. Biden and the Democrats are allowing them to invest your retirement in “green” companies that are failing across the country. Well, after all, Washington bigwigs invested heavily in the “green” agenda. At least they’ll be sure of getting more bang for their bucks.

Yobe
3d ago

Joe Biden is totally against profit sharing he doesn't want to see Americans get a profit of the share for companies that they work for for so long of a time. He wants that money for his agenda. Be careful Biden is out to destroy many opportunities that companies offer employees.

INDIE
3d ago

Nobody is forcing you to invest in these companies. It's just an option that was taking away by Trump. Maybe you people should look up the Fiduciary... That SHOULD be where you would want your money. Someone who makes money when you make money. NOT some Company out for It's self.

