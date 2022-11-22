ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United Is For Sale: Glazer Family To "Evaluate All Options"

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

The club has been owned by the Glazer family since 2005 when it was acquired for $1.34 billion.

Manchester United's current owners are willing to sell part or all of their stake in the club to facilitate "future growth".

But for years the American owners have faced heavy criticism from fans who do not believe that on-field success has been a high enough priority.

The Glazers were even criticized by Cristiano Ronaldo during a recent interview.

On Tuesday, United issued a statement , including rare quotes from the media-shy Glazers.

The statement read: "Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU), one of the most successful and historic sports clubs in the world, announces today that the Company's Board of Directors is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club.

"The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially.

"As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company."

Manchester United Football Club is for sale

IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Phil Duncan

Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer were quoted as saying: "The strength of Manchester United rests on the passion and loyalty of our global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers.

"As we seek to continue building on the Club's history of success, the Board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives.

"We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the Club today and in the future.

"Throughout this process we will remain fully focused on serving the best interests of our fans, shareholders, and various stakeholders."

The statement added that "there can be no assurance that the review being undertaken will result in any transaction involving the Company"

But the Glazers have made it clear that they are open to the idea of selling the club should a suitable proposal emerge.

Tuesday was a big day for United commercially.

The club had announced just hours earlier that the contract of Ronaldo had been terminated by mutual consent .

United will not be the only Premier League club being floated to potential investors in the coming weeks and months.

Fenway Sports Group recently issued a statement confirming that offers to buy Liverpool Football Club will be considered .

