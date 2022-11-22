ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Spider-Man’s Alfred Molina Recalls Getting Into ‘Hot Water’ With Sony And Marvel After Spoiling His Return In No Way Home

By Adreon Patterson
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AF55N_0jKSaeQO00

Marvel’s veil of secrecy is both admirable and frustrating, especially when it comes to casting news. Things usually are kept under wraps, but then there are the times when actors have gotten loose-lipped about their MCU status. This is what happened when Spider-Man: No Way Home ’s Alfred Molina followed in the footsteps of his co-star Tom Holland. Molina accidentally confirmed the news he was returning to the franchise as Doctor Octopus after first playing the role in 2004’s Spider-Man 2 . Confirming those months of speculation was a payoff for fans, but a headache for the studio. After opening up his mouth, Molina recalled the hot water he got into with Sony and Marvel.

A year removed from the monumental success of No Way Home , Molina was promoting his new TV series, Three Pines , with Radio Times when the subject came up. The Emmy-nominated actor was asked about whether he was returning to play Doc Ock again. But this time he remained tight-lipped as he harkened back to spilling the beans about his MCU debut.

That's the official line. I got into a bit of trouble over the last iteration because I happened to let the cat out of the bag quite innocently. Just accidentally, I was talking to a journalist who said, 'So, you know, how's the Spider-Man movie going?' And I went, 'Oh, great thanks.’ Then literally the next day, Variety was like, 'Alfred Molina reveals Doc Ock returns'.

Making headlines was a double-edged sword for the thespian. He answered a long-simmering question for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a movie we now know is especially important to the Multiverse Saga. Along with Molina’s return as the brilliant scientist, there were rumors of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, the latter of whom played coy about the rumors . Their strategy followed the MCU protocol while the Frida star didn’t get the memo. Despite revealing his return, seeing him along with Foxx, Dafoe and other Spidey villains in the movie was a major payoff.

While fans rejoiced in the reveal, Sony and Marvel weren’t so excited. Molina recalled how Feige and Sony head Amy Pascal reacted to him speaking with Variety. He even called a moment where the Marvel honcho called him out after the secret was spoiled.

And I got into such trouble. I was getting phone calls from Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige was on the red carpet somewhere and somebody asked him about some Marvel movie and apparently, he got a bit snippy and turned around and said, 'Ask Alfred Molina'. So, I got into a little bit of hot water. So that's the official line - I can neither confirm nor deny.

It looks like someone learned their lesson the first time. Right now, fans will have to wait and see if Molina will return as Doc Ock in another Spider-Man movie. Of course, Sony and Marvel are continuing their partnership with more films featuring the Web-Slinger. Not only is the film and TV actor’s involvement being questioned as it’s still up in the air about whether Holland will return as Peter Parker .

Until fans get updated about more Spidey fun, they can watch the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy, including Spider-Man: No Way Home , by setting up a Starz trial through an Amazon Prime Video subscription . You can also stream the original Spider-Man trilogy with a Netflix subscription .

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
The Independent

James Cameron on why he thinks Kate Winslet worked with him again despite ‘frightening’ Titanic experience

James Cameron has offered an explanation as to why Kate Winslet worked with him again despite suggesting she wouldn’t.Cameron directed Winslet inTitanic when she was 21, and the actor went on to open up about her struggles with the director’s technique as well as the film’s harsh shooting conditions.In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, published in line with Titanic’s 1997 release, Winslet called Cameron “a really tough nut to crack”, adding: “There were times I was genuinely frightened of him.”While Winslet said she “did come to understand him” and “a couple of times... felt he was someone...
Variety

Letitia Wright Opens Up About Traumatic ‘Black Panther 2’ Set Accident: ‘I’m Still Working Through It in Therapy’

Letitia Wright said as part of Variety’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cover story that she is still in therapy processing the “traumatic” accident that happened to her on the set of the $250 million Marvel tentpole. The actor was injured in late August 2021 after a set accident involving a motorcycle sent her to the hospital with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, among other injuries. The accident occurred on the “Wakanda Forever” set in Boston. Wright was shooting a chase sequence that placed her on a “biscuit rig,” which allowed the camera to shoot her riding a motorcycle in a...
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Variety

Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9 Million Film Job After Refusing to Get COVID Shot: ‘F— Ya’ll For Trying to Make Me Get It’

Ice Cube confirmed on a new episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that he lost a $9 million acting role because of his refusal to get the COVID vaccine shot. Reports surfaced in Oct. 2021 that Cube was dropped from Sony’s comedy “Oh Hell No,” directed by “Bad Trip” filmmaker Kitao Sakurai and co-starring Jack Black. Producers on the film reportedly requested all cast members be vaccinated in order to participate in the production, which at the time was planning to shoot in Hawaii during the winter. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get...
HAWAII STATE
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
ETOnline.com

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death

Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
The Independent

Zoe Saldaña reveals reason she ‘wouldn’t be upset’ if her Guardians of the Galaxy character didn’t return for another movie

Zoe Saldaña won’t be bereaved to lose one aspect of her Marvel character Gamora, if the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise ends in its third instalment out 2023.Saldaña has played the all-green, adopted daughter of Thanos in Gunn’s fantasy trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.It’s unclear whether she’ll reprise her role again after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released next year, however, in a new interview with Variety, Saldaña said she won’t miss the make-up chair.“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,”...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
165K+
Followers
40K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy