Minnesota’s Sports Have One Big Difference
Like many of us, I’m going to be spending Thanksgiving with family. That is no different than most years on arguably the mostnotable day of over-eating. What is different though, is the Vikings are playing tomorrow, and I’m watching at least part of the game with family. As I outlined in last week’s column, watching alone is usually a requirement for me. It’s not only the best personal choice, but I’m often looking out for others as well. Hopefully this one-off is harmless, and maybe even sparks a victory for the Minnesota faithful.
Minnesota Football: Bowl projections after Week 12
With one game left to play in the regular season after the loss to Iowa, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4) appear headed to Detroit, Charlotte, or New York City. I don’t know about you, but a trip to the Motor City to play a MAC opponent is about as appealing as a root canal. Let’s hope the Gophers prevail in Saturday’s rivalry game against Wisconsin, providing a much-needed shot of energy heading into the bowl selection process.
New Prague actress looking forward to ‘A Holiday Spectacular’
On any holiday when she was home visiting, Larissa Schmitz might sit down and watch a movie with her family and this year would be no different. But this year, the New Prague High School graduate will be in the movie. Schmitz and her husband, Jake Klehr, will be watching...
Ethan Glynn, in recovery from devastating football injury, reunites with family for Thanksgiving
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – A Twin Cities teenager who was hurt in a freak football accident will get to spend Thanksgiving with his family. Fifteen-year-old Ethan Glynn, a freshman at Bloomington Jefferson High School, was left mostly paralyzed back in September after being tackled. His parents and brother flew out to Colorado where he continues his recovery. A new update posted Wednesday on his CaringBridge page shows he made it out to the Denver Broncos game last Sunday. And his family says they're getting ready to watch more football and eat plenty of food on Thursday.
UNLV downs Minnesota in SoCal Challenge final
Four UNLV players scored in double figures Wednesday night as the Rebels remained unbeaten with a 71-62 defeat of Minnesota
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia’s transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former
'I'm still the same': Student-athlete paralyzed during football game continues rehab
DENVER — Sept. 29, 2022 — that's the day Ethan Glynn arrived at Craig Hospital near Denver, leaving “Why me?” behind. It's there that the 15-year-old is learning how to truly live in his new reality. This is what courage looks like. “How would you describe...
Lakefront Music Fest announces final acts for 2023
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — It's going to be a great summer for music in the metro. Lakefront Music Fest, a two-day celebration of all things rock and country, announced the two final acts in the lineup for this summer's festival. Black Stone Cherry will join headliner Lynyrd Skynyrd and...
Shooting victim Trinity Ottoson-Smith remembered during Birthday celebration
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - This Thanksgiving marks Trinity Ottoson-Smith’s 11th birthday, but tragically the 9-year-old did not live to see it as she was shot and killed in Minneapolis last summer. As her alleged killer heads to trial in 2023, her family gathered on Wednesday to remember what...
Minnesota Businesses Aim to Perfect the Boozeless Drinking Experience
The boom in alcohol consumption during the early days of the pandemic has been the subject of numerous studies and news reports. But, more quietly, a different trend has been brewing over the past few years: More and more people are seeking out non-alcoholic drinks, and they’re asking for better, more robust options. A few Minnesota businesses are answering the call.
WATCH: Jason DeRusha’s Top New Restaurants and Best Chef of 2022
Food editor discusses his Top 10 picks on WCCO-TV segment The post WATCH: Jason DeRusha’s Top New Restaurants and Best Chef of 2022 appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Fire destroys home in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A house in Minnetonka is totally destroyed after a two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday night.It started on the 15000 block of Linner Ridge around 10 p.m. The fire started in the garage, but spread to the house."This one was in a rather advanced state of fire growth upon our arrival," Battalion Chief Derek Metzger said. "We were working against the clock at that point."All three people inside got out safely. No one was hurt, but the house is uninhabitable.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Don’t assume Black teachers matter to their ‘nice white lady’ colleagues
This commentary was originally published by Ed Post as part of a series called, “Jane Crow: Then and Now.”. Greta Callahan has a moral dilemma. As the white, progressive president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, it’s her job to protect the interests of her approximately 3,000 members, 72% of whom are white and 75% of whom are women. At the same time, as a teacher and a leader of teachers, it’s also her responsibility to protect the interests of Minneapolis Public Schools’ 29,409 students — 60% of whom are kids of color.
Red Stag Supperclub to close after 15 years
Red Stag Supperclub will end its 15-year run in Northeast Minneapolis at the end of the year. The award-winning supperclub's 'Fish Fry Fridays,' extensive beer list and more payed homage to restaurateur Kim Bartmann's roots in Wisconsin. “Red Stag Supperclub is near and dear to my heart as it was...
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota?
Banks: Most banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed. Federal and state services: Closed. City and county offices: Closed. Malls: Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Mall of America, Southdale Center, Rosedale Center, and Ridgedale Center. These malls will again open on Black Friday, some with extended hours.
Hype over reselling sneakers alleged to have led to Plymouth teen's homicide
MINNEAPOLIS -- A line out the door and a scramble to get your hands on collector sneakers is the standard traffic inside Studiiyo23 off Hennepin Avenue in Lowry Hill."Anything that has value, people are going to want to covet," said Moh Habib, the owner of Studiiyo23, which focuses on selling luxury sneakers and other apparel. Habib succeeds because there is so much hype over sneakers right now, but it comes with setbacks owning a store like this."We actually got hit five times in the span of seven months," said Habib, who had to remodel his store and add tighter security after...
40 Years Ago, Thanksgiving Fire Destroyed Entire Downtown Mpls. Block
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Thanksgiving Day will mark 35 years since one of the most devastating fires in Minneapolis history.A fire started in the Donaldson building in downtown Minneapolis In 1982, and then spread to Northwestern Bank.By the time it was put out, it had destroyed an entire city block."It was incredible to see the volume of fire," said Minneapolis Fire Chief John Freutel. "And that was something I'll never forget. To see all those floors of that building and how quickly it was spreading through that building."Freutel was a rookie firefighter in Minneapolis that night. Little did he know, he...
Church, community volunteers prepare Thanksgiving dinner baskets for those in need
This Thanksgiving 350 families will dine on turkey dinners with all the trimmings thanks to food boxes prepared with love on Friday, Nov. 18 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in North Minneapolis. This was the 13th year the church has raised funds for Thanksgiving food for those in need. Taking...
