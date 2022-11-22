Read full article on original website
Related
Consumers spent record $9.12 billion online on Black Friday: analysis
Consumers spent a record amount of money on online purchases on Black Friday, surpassing $9 billion, according to Adobe Analytics data. Adobe found that $9.12 billion was spent on Friday, marking a 2.3 percent rise year-over-year. Electronics sales were a large driver of the increase, with such online sales up 221 percent from the average day…
Black Friday Online Sales to Hit New Peak of $9 Billion: Report
Online Black Friday sales are expected to soar past $9 billion, setting a new record as consumer habits continue to migrate online in the post-pandemic age. The tracking comes from Adobe, who recorded that shoppers spent $7.28 billion through 6 p.m. ET on the heels of high Thanksgiving Day spending that soared past last year. As inflation continues to remain stubbornly high, the strong spending days represent a source of relief for retailers as they enter the holiday season. Spending for the four-day weekend, including Cyber Monday, is expected to land at $34.8 billion—up 3 percent from 2021, according to Adobe.Read it at NBC News
Best Black Friday 2022 deals: Top offers on iPhones, TVs, Airpods pro and more
Black Friday 2022 weekend is finally here, and it’s the sales extravaganza of the year. There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, fashion, beauty and toys to TVs, gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals as they drop.Almost all the big-name brands are taking part, including Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ugg, Ninja, Meta, Dyson, Tefal, The White Company, Molton Brown and Shark. Similarly, the likes of Amazon, Very, Asda, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their...
Comments / 0