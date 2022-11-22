Read full article on original website
Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?
Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
More Encounters with the Yellowstone Cast in Amarillo
When I first saw my friend, Tyler, post about sitting at a bar and having a conversation that is not a surprise. I think that is how I met Tyler myself. He is the kind of guy who has never met a stranger. He can strike a conversation up with just about anyone.
Top 6 Names To Call Massive Metro If Amarillo And Canyon Combine
Many of us from Amarillo joke about it. I'm sure plenty of people from Canyon do too. One day, the few remaining empty plots of land will be gone, and Amarillo will merge with Canyon to become one massive metro on the high plains. Joking aside, what are we going...
A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
Doing Something Stupid This Holiday? Amarillo Police Says Think Again.
If there's one thing we can absolutely count on, it's people making bad decisions during the holiday season. Maybe having one too many and saying something to a family member they shouldn't have. It could be simply eating WAY too much at Thanksgiving and going into a two-day food coma. That extra piece of pie may not be worth it.
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
The Time a Warhead Nearly Exploded Near Amarillo at Pantex
Have you ever entertained the hypothetical question " What would happen if Pantex were to explode?" It's a scary thought, right. Giant balls of fire in the distance, mushroom clouds, radiation spread throughout miles. The effects would be devastating for the Texas Panhandle if this were to happen. Well, according to reports by The United States Department of Energy and The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) done in 2006, this could of happened.
Canyon Has it All Figured Out When it Comes to Our Parks
It really is important to our communities to have great parks for our families. It is such a blessing to have somewhere fun to take the kiddos. Who has not taken advantage of our city parks? I feel at one time or another we have either been a kid playing in one or having a child run up to a swing for that fun.
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
See All The Christmas Lights in Amarillo With This Map!
It's such a wonderful time of the year! The holidays are in full swing and you know what that means....Christmas lights!. There's nothing better than gathering up the family and taking them out for an evening spent oooh-ing and ahhh-ing over the beautiful Christmas light displays around town. And guess...
Texas Panhandle Wins Big With 3 Best Counties In Texas For 2022
You may be scratching your head wondering if you read the headline right. You did. Apparently, we're living in the Lone Star land of milk and honey. The science is in, and if you're looking to make a move in Texas, the panhandle is apparently the place to be. The...
Is Amarillo Really One of the Best Places to Live in Texas?
Whether you were born here in Amarillo or moved here later in life, you probably have some big feelings about where you live. I mean you wouldn't live here if you didn't want to, right?. Well that is not necessarily true. I know that. Maybe you did move away at...
Amarillo’s Hollywood Splash with Rare Star-Studded Movie Premiere
If you didn't already know Amarillo has a Hollywood connection. We are lucky to have Sharpened Iron Studios, a movie studio, right here in our neck of the woods. Now what is cool about that is that we are able to have movies and stuff for television produced right here.
Keep Kids off of Santa’s Naughty List With This Amarillo Fun
I remember when I was growing up. When my parents wanted to go out Christmas shopping I only had a few options. I could stay home alone with my sister. I could head over to a friend's house and hope they were doing something fun. Or I had to head over to my aunt's house.
Fish Aren’t Biting? Not Anymore. Amarillo Lakes Stocking Up!
From what I've been hearing from some anglers is that the fishing season has been pretty decent so far. I know a lot of people that take their weekends and head out to different area lakes and ponds to try and reel in some big ones. My kids talk all...
The History of Amarillo’s First Laundry Service
Amarillo has a ton of history we love to learn about and a lot of businesses that have stood the test of time. Some haven't. Not long ago, one of Amarillo's somewhat historic buildings caught fire again. The business was a longstanding business in Amarillo. The business in question is Panhandle Laundry. It was the first of its kind in Amarillo when it opened its doors.
Looking To Make A Move? Here Is Amarillo’s Top 10 Safest Neighborhoods.
It's been a tough year in the headlines. Because of all the "bad news" we've seen in 2022, you may be wondering which neighborhoods in Amarillo are the safest if you're planning to move here. If you're from here, it's a chance to gloat or scoff. Here's a look at...
Another Restaurant in Amarillo Has Closed Their Doors? But When?
It was earlier this year when I got to stop by and do a review of a new place in Amarillo. Ok, when I am given the task of trying new food I am excited. I mean I am all about food. I don't care what type it is I am in and will try it.
Is Amarillo Texas A Large City Or A Small Town? The Answer Is Yes
When you move to Amarillo, Texas, you really only get one description of the city from anyone who has been here for any extended amount of time. People who were born here, and people who are just now on the other side of 12 months of being here all say the same thing.
